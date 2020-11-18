Black Friday Internal Hard Drive Deals (2020): Best Early WD Red, Seagate & Toshiba HDD Sales Highlighted by Retail Fuse
The best early internal hard drive deals for Black Friday 2020, featuring all the top internal HDD offers from Western Digital, Toshiba, Seagate and more
BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Early Black Friday internal hard drive deals have arrived. Review the latest discounts on Seagate BarraCuda and IronWolf, WD Red and Purple, Toshiba and more internal HDD brands. Explore the full range of deals listed below.
Best Internal Hard Drive (HDD) Deals:
- Save up to $41 on a wide range of internal hard drives at Walmart – check exclusive deals from top-rated brands including Samsung, WD, Seagate, and more
- Save up to $58 on premium internal hard drives from Seagate, Toshiba & more at Amazon – check live deals on brands including Seagate, WD, Toshiba, & more
- Save up to 21% on PNY, Seagate, Western Digital internal hard drives & more at Staples.com – click the link for live prices on internal hard drives available in 250GB, 750GB, 1TB, 2TB, 4TB storage capacities and more
- Save up to 47% on best-selling internal hard drives at Office Depot – see the latest deals on internal hard drives from top brands including Western Digital, Toshiba, IBM and more
- Save up to $372 on WD Red internal hard drives at Walmart – check the hottest deals from WD Red internal hard drive which includes the following storage capacity: 1TB, 2TB, 3TB, 4TB, 10TB, and 12TB
- Save up to $120 on WD Red internal hard drive at Amazon – includes deals from storage capacity up to 10 TB
Best External Hard Drive Deals:
- Save up to $160 on a wide range of external and internal solid state drives (SSDs) at Walmart – check the latest deals on top-rated SSDs from brands like Samsung and SanDIsk, who offer portable SSDs up to 1TB
- Save up to $120 on internal & external solid state drives (SSDs) at Amazon – including deals from top-rated brands like Samsung, WD, Kingston, SK hynix, & more
- Save up to 30% on a wide selection of external hard drives from Seagate & Western Digital at Staples.com – see the latest deals on external hard drives available in 1TB, 2TB, 4TB storage capacities and more
- Save up to 47% on top-rated external hard drives at Office Depot – click the link for best deals on external hard drives from top brands like Western Digital, Seagate, Verbatim and more
The Western Digital Red Plus NAS 3.5-inch internal hard drive comes with storage options of 1TB all the way up to 14TB. It is a 5400RPM performance class which has a file transfer rate of 6GB per second. This hard drive will give your laptop or desktop computer a performance boost. If you’re setting up a gaming system or building your own PC from the ground up, this hard drive will be a good fit.
