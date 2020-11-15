Black Friday Motorola Moto Deals 2020: Best Early Motorola G7, G6, Z4, Edge & Moto G Sales Highlighted by Consumer Walk
Save on Motorola phone deals at the early Black Friday 2020 sale, together with Motorola Z4, G6, G7, Moto G and Edge sales
BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Black Friday experts at Consumer Walk are rating the best early Motorola deals for Black Friday, featuring savings on Moto G, G7, G6, Edge and Z4 models. View the full range of deals using the links below.
Best Moto Deals:
- Save up to $350 on Moto smartphones at Verizon – Verizon are running a special ‘buy one, get another up to $1000 off on select Motorola smartphones
- Save up to $70 on Motorola smartphones at Boost Mobile – featuring savings on the Moto g fast, g7 play & e models
- Save up to 61% on Moto E6/ G Series smartphones at Walmart – deals available in 16/ 32/ 64/ 128 GB storage capacities
- Save up to 25% on a wide range of Moto smartphones at Amazon – check the hottest deals on Moto E6/ G6/ G7/ G8+
- Save up to 24% on unlocked and locked Moto G6 smartphones at Walmart – deals include in-store activation offers
- Save up to $180 on Moto G7 smartphones with 32/64 GB storage capacity at Walmart – check the best deals on Moto G7 smartphones available in Ceramic Black, Deep Indigo, and Blue
- Save up to $300 on Motorola Edge smartphone at Amazon – deals available for unlocked and locked smartphones with Total Wireless BYOP SIM Kit bundles
- Save up to 28% on Moto G series smartphones at Amazon – check live prices on Moto G/ G6/ G7/ G8 models with options to add Simple Mobile BYOP SIM Kit
- Save up to 70% on Moto Z4 smartphone at Amazon – click the link for deals on unlocked and locked Moto Z4 smartphones
Want some more deals? Click here to view the full selection of live deals at Walmart’s Black Friday Deals for Days sale and click here to browse Amazon’s current holiday season deals. Consumer Walk earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.
Among the crowded sea of Android smartphones in the market, Motorola sets itself apart with reliable and innovative devices. For instance, the Moto G range includes the Moto G6 and Moto G7, two mid-range models with the right set of features at the right price. In comparison, the Moto Z4 sports an OLED display for a rich viewing experience, and it’s modular in the sense that it’s compatible with Moto Mods. On the other hand, the Moto Edge lives up to its name by having little to no bezels. It also features a 90 Hz refresh rate and HDR10, as well as 5G capability.
