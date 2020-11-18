Black Friday SSD Deals (2020): Best Early Seagate, Samsung, External & Internal SSD Savings Tracked by Saver Trends
Compare the top early SSD deals for Black Friday 2020, including discounts on Samsung, Kingston and Seagate SSD devices
BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Black Friday 2020 deals researchers have tracked all the latest early SSD deals for Black Friday, featuring savings on internal and external SSDs with 1TB and more storage sizes. Links to the top deals are listed below.
Best SSD Deals:
- Save up to $160 on a wide range of Solid State Drives (SSDs) at Walmart – deals from top rated brands include Samsung, WD, Sandisk, Kingston, & more
- Save up to $80 on premium SSD storage at Amazon – deals include 500 GB, 1TB, 2TB, SSDs with speed up to 1050 mbps
- Save up to 38% on Solid State Drives from top brands including Samsung, HP, Seagate & more at Staples.com – check the latest deals on internal & external SSDs available in 250GB, 500GB, 1TB and more
- Save up to 72% on top-rated internal & external SSDs at Office Depot – see the best deals on a wide range of Solid State Drives from top brands like Samsung, SanDisk, Western Digital and more
- Save up to 58% on Samsung 1TB, 2TB & 500GB SSDs at Walmart – check live deals on premium quality SSD’s from Samsung
- Save up to $150 on laptops with SSD storage at HP.com – check the latest deals on top-rated electronics like HP Pavilion, Spectre X360, Zbook and Envy X360 laptops with 128GB, 256GB & 512GB SSD storage
- Save up to $110 on Samsung external & portable SSDs – click the link for the latest prices on top-rated Samsung external 1TB & more solid state drives with lightning fast read and write speeds
- Save up to $224 on Acer, Lenovo, HP, Kingston & ASUS SSD laptops at Amazon – check for live promotions on SSD laptops from leading brands like HP, Acer and Lenovo
The solid-state drive, or SSD, is the latest development in computer storage. It’s an ultra-fast device that allows your computer to increase its boot speed by a factor of 100. Samsung and Seagate are some of the companies behind the significant leaps in its development. These companies have developed SSDs with 1 TB or greater capacities, and they have also built external drives that offer the same storage yet come in a package smaller than your fingernail. Imagine having the ability to store and access 250 HD movies in less than a minute and fitting it in your pocket.
