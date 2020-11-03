BringCom Announces a New Partnership and Interconnect Agreement with Ethio Telecom

STERLING, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–BringCom Incorporated, a leading provider of connectivity solutions in Africa, announced it has established a new partnership and interconnect agreement with Ethio Telecom. This new partnership gives BringCom another opportunity to add to and enhance its existing Pan-African MPLS network. This network-to-network interface (NNI) allows BringCom to offer seamless Layer 2 and Layer 3 MPLS services to its government and corporate customers into Ethiopia.

“We are pleased to have a new NNI in Ethiopia, thanks to the invitation of our partner Ethio Telecom,” said Fabrice Langreney, President and CEO at BringCom. “This new service is the latest addition to our African network and allows us to transmit our customers’ international traffic from Ethiopia via Djibouti to anywhere in the world.”

This latest NNI is part of BringCom’s growth strategy in East Africa to add connectivity routes and provide innovative services such as SD-WAN and Edge Cloud services. BringCom’s enterprise SD-WAN services will lower costs, increase business agility, and improve multi-cloud applications performance. BringCom’s Edge Cloud service platform supports digital Infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) for virtual data center, and virtual machine (compute) requirements in East Africa.

About BringCom (www.bringcom.com)

BringCom Incorporated, headquartered in Sterling, VA, USA has built Pan-African Ethernet and MPLS networks with its own regional hubs (PoPs) in Sterling, London, Djibouti, Nairobi, Kampala, and Lagos. BringCom has been offering international and last-mile connectivity solutions since 1992 to enterprise and government customers in the United States, Africa and the Middle East. It delivers secure and reliable Ethernet, MPLS, IPLC, and DIA services for enterprise WAN and SD-WAN connectivity.

For further information please visit www.bringcom.com or contact Manuel Charpentier, BringCom Marketing Director at +1 (703) 668 1178; mcharpentier@bringcom.com

