Cerebras Systems Receives Honors in 2020 HPCwire Readers’ and Editors’ Choice Awards

17th Annual HPCwire Awards Presented to Leaders in the Global HPC Community

SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AI—Cerebras Systems, the pioneer in high performance artificial intelligence (AI) compute, announced today it has been recognized in the annual HPCwire Readers’ and Editors’ Choice Awards, which were presented digitally during the virtual 2020 International Conference for High Performance Computing, Networking, Storage and Analysis (SC20) via HPCwire.com. Cerebras Systems was recognized in the “Editors’ and Readers’ Choice: Top 5 New Products or Technologies to Watch” category for its CS-1 system.

The Cerebras CS-1 is built around the world’s largest processor, the WSE, which won HPCwire’s Editors’ Choice Award in 2019. The WSE is 56 times larger, has 54 times more cores, 450 times more on-chip memory, 5,788 times more memory bandwidth and 20,833 times more fabric bandwidth than the leading graphics processing unit (GPU) competitor. Depending on workload, from AI to HPC, the CS-1 delivers hundreds or thousands of times more compute than legacy alternatives, and it does so at a fraction of the power draw and space. This past year, Cerebras announced CS-1 deployments at some of the largest computer facilities in the U.S., including Argonne National Laboratory, Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory and Pittsburgh Supercomputing Center (PSC) for its groundbreaking Neocortex AI supercomputer, and most recently, at pharmaceutical leader GlaxoSmithKline.

“We are honored to win HPCwire Readers’ and Editors’ Choice awards again this year for our CS-1 system,” said Andrew Feldman, CEO and co-founder, Cerebras Systems. “The CS-1, and its industry-leading processor the Wafer Scale Engine, is accelerating AI work across industries and customer segments. It is helping to solve some of today’s biggest societal problems, from cancer research, to drug discovery, including COVID-19 therapeutics, and more, and we’re proud to be recognized for this innovation.”

The annual, highly coveted, HPCwire Readers’ and Editors’ Choice Awards are determined through a rigorous nomination and voting process that engages the global HPCwire community and includes intensive review and selections from the HPCwire editorial team. The awards represent prestigious recognition from the HPC community and have become a proud, prominent feature of the publication. These accolades are revealed each year to kick off the annual supercomputing conference, which showcases high performance computing, networking, storage, and data analysis.

“Each year we look forward to connecting with our HPC community while recognizing exceptional industry innovation at SC. While it saddens us that we cannot physically connect with one another this year, we take great pride in bringing the community together through our new digital format for the Reader’s and Editors’ Choice Awards,” said Tom Tabor, CEO of Tabor Communications, publisher of HPCwire. “This pandemic has brought our community together in ways we never imagined possible. The recent collaborations, innovative research, and breakthroughs in technology have not gone unnoticed. It is through these critical HPC efforts that we may address and mitigate the impact of problems facing humanity today and those that may challenge us in the future. We congratulate and honor all who have exceeded expectations and have truly excelled despite the challenges this pandemic has presented in 2020. Our congratulations go out to all the winners and nominees. We hope to see our community face to face next year to celebrate in person.”

More information on these awards can be found at the HPCwire website (http://www.HPCwire.com) or on Twitter through the hashtag: #HPCwireAwards.

About HPCwire

HPCwire is the #1 news and information resource covering the fastest computers in the world and the people who run them. With a legacy of world-class editorial and journalism dating back to 1987, HPCwire is the news source of choice for science, technology and business professionals interested in high performance and data-intensive computing. Visit HPCwire at www.hpcwire.com.

About Cerebras Systems

Cerebras Systems is a team of pioneering computer architects, computer scientists, deep learning researchers, and engineers of all types. We have come together to build a new class of computer to accelerate artificial intelligence work by three orders of magnitude beyond the current state of the art. The Cerebras CS-1 is the fastest AI computer in existence. It contains a collection of industry firsts, including the Cerebras Wafer Scale Engine (WSE). The WSE is the largest chip ever built. It contains 1.2 trillion transistors, covers more than 46,225 square millimeters of silicon and contains 400,000 AI optimized compute cores. The largest graphics processor on the market has 54 billion transistors and covers 826 square millimeters and has only 6,912 cores. In artificial intelligence work, large chips process information more quickly producing answers in less time. As a result, neural networks that in the past took months to train, can now train in minutes on the Cerebras WSE.

