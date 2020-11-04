Cerillion unlocks full value of CSP data with advanced analytics and insights

London, 4th November 2020 – Cerillion (AIM: CER), today announced the launch of Cerillion 8.2, the latest version of its Enterprise BSS/OSS suite, a standards-based monetisation and customer engagement platform, which helps Communications Services Providers (CSPs) to achieve better business outcomes and expand into new markets.

Building on the success of Cerillion 8.1, launched in April, release 8.2 raises the bar once again with cloud deployment on Microsoft Azure and a raft of new features and updates to give CSPs the edge over their competitors, equipping them with the insights to make crucial decisions faster and with much greater confidence, on a trusted and secure cloud. Highlights include:

Better Business Outcomes . Introduced in this new release, Cerillion Business Insights is a powerful embedded analytics module that unlocks the full value of customer data by enabling users to easily explore, visualise and query data in real-time. Combining in-app dashboards, widgets and dynamic report creation, it empowers CSPs through greater transparency and more ways to engage with their data, leading to faster time to insight, action and better business outcomes.

. Introduced in this new release, Cerillion Business Insights is a powerful embedded analytics module that unlocks the full value of customer data by enabling users to easily explore, visualise and query data in real-time. Combining in-app dashboards, widgets and dynamic report creation, it empowers CSPs through greater transparency and more ways to engage with their data, leading to faster time to insight, action and better business outcomes. Extended Business Models . Cerillion 8.2 helps CSPs to expand their market reach through enhanced support for B2B2X business models, including product margin analysis and a highly customisable data model, making it easy to map additional product and service attributes required for seamless integration with digital ecosystems.

. Cerillion 8.2 helps CSPs to expand their market reach through enhanced support for B2B2X business models, including product margin analysis and a highly customisable data model, making it easy to map additional product and service attributes required for seamless integration with digital ecosystems. Enhanced Productivity . This new release extends the evolution of the user experience by leveraging the new technology framework and microservices architecture introduced in Cerillion 8.1, to rapidly deploy new capabilities and reuse existing components to streamline business processes. This includes in-context communications and sales, allowing CSP staff to rapidly convert a service issue into a sales opportunity, as well as accelerating bulk processing for enterprise and wholesale services.

. This new release extends the evolution of the user experience by leveraging the new technology framework and microservices architecture introduced in Cerillion 8.1, to rapidly deploy new capabilities and reuse existing components to streamline business processes. This includes in-context communications and sales, allowing CSP staff to rapidly convert a service issue into a sales opportunity, as well as accelerating bulk processing for enterprise and wholesale services. Digital First Customer Experience . Cerillion 8.2 continues to put digital engagement at the forefront of the customer experience, with streamlined navigation and communications, saving customers time and effort when reporting faults or raising queries natively within Self Service.

. Cerillion 8.2 continues to put digital engagement at the forefront of the customer experience, with streamlined navigation and communications, saving customers time and effort when reporting faults or raising queries natively within Self Service. Deployment Flexibility. Cerillion 8.2 is available on Azure, which helps to simplify workflows and realise efficiencies through intelligent processes and automation, whilst also retaining the option for hosted and on-premises implementations.

With two major product releases each year, Cerillion is lowering the total cost of ownership for BSS platforms by providing access to the latest features and enhancements through its Evergreen Software Model, keeping its customers on the product path with smooth and regular upgrades.

“As the world adjusts to new consumer priorities and a rapidly evolving business environment, understanding changes in customer behaviour and identifying opportunities for business improvement are now critical components of digital transformation for all companies,” commented Louis Hall, CEO of Cerillion. “The in-application analytics launched today in Cerillion 8.2 are a game-changer, empowering CSPs to make data-driven decisions but without the delays of working with a traditional offline data warehouse. By working with the Microsoft Azure platform, we are also helping our customers to achieve further operational efficiencies on a trusted and secure cloud.”

“We’re pleased to support the general availability of the Cerillion Enterprise BSS/OSS suite on Microsoft Azure,” said Rick Lievano, Worldwide Director of Technology Strategy, Microsoft. “The combination of Cerillion’s modular and pre-integrated product set, adherence to industry standards like TM Forum’s Open Digital Architecture, and the cloud deployment flexibility of Azure, are a compelling proposition for communications service providers (CSPs) looking to accelerate time to market and increase operational agility.”

