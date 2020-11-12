China Dynamics Launches First Electric Accessible Minibus in Hong Kong

HONG KONG, Nov 12, 2020 – (ACN Newswire) – China Dynamics (Holdings) Limited (Stock Code: 476, together with its subsidiaries, collectively referred to as “China Dynamics” or the “Group”), a provider of new energy vehicles and integrated technology solutions, announced the official launch of its self-developed Pure Electric AI Accessible Minibus in Hong Kong today, marking the introduction of the first accessible electric minibus in the city. The Group held a launch ceremony at Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks (HKSTP), which allowed representatives from the environment technology sector, automobile industry and social welfare sector to gain a better understanding of the green and energy saving features of the electric minibus, including its ability to complement the needs of a caring and inclusive society.

Mr. Cheung Ngan, Chairman of China Dynamics (Eighth from left), and Mr. Fung Ho Yin, Owin, Deputy Director of Environmental Protection Department (Seventh from left) and other officiating guests, officiate at the launch ceremony for the first electric accessible minibus in Hong Kong. The Pure Electric AI Accessible Minibus features seats developed by China Dynamics that can be arranged according to customers’ requirements. The vehicle is also equipped with a low platform and easily accessible passage way that suit the needs of people with disabilities and the elderly. In the photo are Mr. Cheung Ngan, Chairman of China Dynamics (First from left) and Ms. Rabi Yim Chor-pik, Chairman of Direction Association For the Handicapped (Second from left).

The 7m Pure Electric AI Accessible Minibus is powered by high-performance lithium iron phosphate batteries, emits no pollutant when in operation, and only requires 30 to 60 minutes of charging time to achieve a range of 200 kilometers. In addition, the minibus is fitted with features that are a first for such vehicles, including automatic emergency braking system, lane departure warning system and fatigue driving alarm, helping to substantially enhance safety and stability.

Mr. Miguel Valldecabres Polop, CEO of China Dynamics, believes the electric minibus not only sets new benchmarks in environmental protection and safety for Hong Kong minibuses, but also assists in promoting an inclusive society, and said, “The cramped surroundings and long stairs found in Hong Kong’s public transport system represent obstacles for people with impaired mobility, curbing their desire to go out. We understand their difficulties, which is why we have designed this spacious minibus for use on Hong Kong roads. In addition to twelve passenger seats, the vehicle has enough space for four wheelchairs, and it is also equipped with an extra-low platform that provides convenient access for people with disabilities and for seniors, thereby easing their worries about going out.”

Mr. Cheung Ngan, Chairman of China Dynamics, said, “Our 7m Pure Electric AI Accessible Minibus boasts such attributes as smooth operation, high safety and zero emission, which will help improve air quality as well as showcases the Group’s new energy vehicle technologies. That, plus the various accessibility features, will make the minibus well-received by local medical and social welfare organizations. With excellent technological advantages and product quality, we are confident that electric vehicle sales will grow in Hong Kong, which in turn will lead to the prompt securing of orders from overseas markets including Southeast Asia, South America and Europe. Such developments will enable us to further expand our business scale, raise production capacity and improve operational efficiency, leading to satisfactory returns.”

About China Dynamics (Holdings) Limited (Stock Code: 476)

China Dynamics (Holdings) Limited is a pioneer and practitioner in the field of new energy commercial vehicles in China and a whole vehicle manufacturer of specialty passenger vehicles and new energy passenger vehicles. It is an integrated driving and logistics solutions provider, with a solid technological foundation in areas including new energy platform power system and its key components, light structural design, fuel cell system integration technology and intelligent network technology. The Group has two production bases in Chongqing, one in Wulong and the other in Qijiang. Moreover, the Group will actively develop the Hong Kong and overseas bus markets. It has different models of new energy commercial vehicles launched to the market for sale as permitted and announced by the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology.

Copyright 2020 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. www.acnnewswire.com