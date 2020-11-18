 Citi Unveils Sneak Preview of The Citi Plex Account by Google Pay

Account to Launch in 2021; Consumer Waitlist Launches Today

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today, alongside the launch of the redesigned Google Pay in the U.S., Citi shared a sneak preview of the Citi Plex Account, launching on Google Pay in 2021, with a consumer waitlist opening today. The Citi Plex Account is a new digital checking and savings account built to make managing money simpler, smarter and more rewarding with financial wellness and mobile functionality at the core of the design.





“We want to make managing money simpler, smarter, more rewarding and more mobile and the Citi Plex Account will do that,” said Jane Fraser, Citi President and CEO, Global Consumer Banking. “This collaboration gives us a platform to drive significant scale in our Retail Bank. By unlocking the power of our respective ecosystems, we can deepen our existing relationships and serve an exponentially larger and new generation of customers.”

“A simple, intuitive design is the cornerstone of building a mobile-first banking experience that works for everyone,” said Caesar Sengupta, General Manager, Payments at Google. “Citi customers using Plex Accounts will be able to open their accounts right within the Google Pay app and tap into all its features to save, send, spend and stay on top of their finances.”

“Just over a year ago, we set out on a journey with Google to create an experience that is 100% digital, and different, in banking,” said Anand Selva, CEO of U.S. Consumer Banking, Citi. “The Citi Plex Account is designed to give customers an always-on, friction-free, personalized experience at their fingertips.”

The Citi Plex Account is Citi’s first-ever bundled checking and savings account solution. With a user experience and account management features powered by Google, the Citi Plex Account is designed to integrate seamlessly within Google Pay to deliver a richness of insights and capabilities to empower consumers with a simple, convenient and personal banking experience.

Account opening is fast and frictionless.

No monthly account fees, no minimum balance requirements and no overdraft

An intuitive approach to goal planning with AI-powered insights is designed to help customers save more, set savings goals, and become more financially healthy over time.

Instant digital Mastercard debit card and upon request, a physical, contactless debit card

Real-time balance, transaction and purchase alerts as well as the ability to dispute transactions

Seamless P2P capabilities for one-time, recurring and group payments

Access to Citi’s nationwide network of over 60,000 fee-free ATMs, the most by any major bank

Additional features, capabilities, unique offers and rewards will be shared closer to launch.

Starting today, Google is launching a waitlist for consumers to sign-up for the Citi Plex Account. Download the Google Pay app from Google Play or the App Store to sign up.

