CPR Cell Phone Repair Expands Operations with a New Store in Indiana

INDEPENDENCE, OH / ACCESSWIRE / November 13, 2020 / CPR Cell Phone Repair, the nation’s largest and fastest-growing mobile device repair franchise, is pleased to announce a new franchise opening in Fishers, Indiana. The network applauds Eric Farr on the opening of his latest store, CPR Fishers.

“On behalf of CPR Corporate, I would like to congratulate Eric Farr. With years of experience in the electronics repair industry, we are more than confident that Eric and his team will be an invaluable asset to the Fishers community and nearby Indianapolis areas,” said Chris Jourdan, Director of Franchise Operations.

Known for housing multiple area attractions, Fishers, IN, has something for nearly everyone to enjoy. Once a small community, the city has grown into a thriving suburb offering everything from indoor fun centers to historical site tours and art theatres. Fishers is additionally known for its growing economy and was named one of America’s friendliest towns by MSN.com. People can find CPR Fishers in a busy shopping plaza on East 116th Street, near Top Golf and Ikea.

“We are thrilled to broaden our reach in Indiana, and specifically the Indianapolis area, with CPR Fishers,” said franchisee Eric Farr. “With seven years of industry experience, I am proud to offer fast and affordable repair options paired with exceptional customer service.”

Eric grew up in Fishers, IN and pursued his Economics Degree from Indiana University. After graduating, he worked at Aldi’s, where he become a District Manager for five years. He then moved on to become a small business manager at Cell Phone Repair. Currently, he manages three CPR locations in the Indianapolis area.

In addition to fast turn-around times and affordable prices, Eric and the CPR Fishers team offer residents various services, ranging from cracked screen repairs to diagnostic issues. To learn more about the store’s service offerings, stop by or contact CPR Fishers using the details below.

CPR Cell Phone Repair Fishers is located at:

9711 E 116th St #320

Fishers, IN 46037

Please contact the store via email at: repairs@CPR-fishers.com

Please visit the website: https://www.cellphonerepair.com/fishers-in/

Eric’s other store, CPR Indianapolis, is located at:

585 N New Jersey St. Suite 195

Indianapolis, IN 46204

Eric’s other store, CPR Zionsville, is located at:

6634 Whitestown Pkwy

Zionsville, IN 46077

About CPR Cell Phone Repair:

Founded in Orlando, Fla. in 1996, CPR Cell Phone Repair is the fastest-growing mobile repair franchise in North America and operates over 850 locations internationally. As a pioneer and leader in the electronics repair industry, CPR offers same-day repair and refurbishing services for cell phones, laptops, gaming systems, digital music players, tablets, and other personal electronic devices. In 2020, CPR was named in Entrepreneur Magazine’s Franchise 500 for the fifth consecutive year. Additionally, CPR was ranked in the top 50 of the list and placed second in the Electronics Repairs and Sales franchise business category. For more information about CPR Cell Phone Repair and franchise opportunities, visit https://www.cellphonerepair.com/ or call 877-856-5101.

