Denodo Congratulates Customers 2U, Inc. and Prologis for Being Named Finalists in Ventana Research’s 13th Annual Digital Leadership Awards

Both Organizations Acknowledged for Leveraging Data Virtualization to Unify Data to Support Digital Technology and Big Data Initiatives

PALO ALTO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Denodo, the leader in data virtualization, today announced that the Company and two of its customers have been named as finalists in Ventana Research’s 13th Annual Digital Leadership Awards. 2U, Inc. was recognized for using the Denodo Platform to support its digital technology, while Prologis was praised for using the platform to support its big data effort. The prestigious Ventana Research Digital Leadership Awards are designed to spotlight organizations and individuals that utilize technology to advance business and IT.

According to Mark Smith, CEO and Chief Research Officer at Ventana Research, “This year’s submissions were superb across all categories, with a diverse set of leaders and technology applications. Selecting the finalists in each category was no easy task for the analyst team. Congratulations to this year’s finalists for their dedication to technology implementation and for their commitment to improving people, processes, information, and technology. They not only better their organizations, but advocate industry and pioneering change.”

The finalists’ use cases include:

2U, Inc. was named a finalist in the digital technology category, an award that recognizes the company and technology provider that best exemplifies leadership in the technologies that support cutting-edge and exploratory technologies. 2U, who has grown due to the popularity of its university-approved short online courses, implemented a new enterprise data architecture where the Denodo Platform served as their aggregation layer and a single source of data for all their business analysis and reporting. Using the Denodo Platform, they achieved major business efficiency gains and understanding of their entire customer lifecycle by getting their data warehouse ready in about two weeks as opposed to six months using traditional approaches.

Prologis, who manages $145B worth of real estate assets and a vast and complex amount of data, was named a finalist in the big data category, an award that recognizes the company and technology provider that best exemplifies leadership in big data and related technologies for supporting data and information management related needs. Leveraging the Denodo Platform, Prologis could support their vision of “data at your fingertips” across the company by moving their data infrastructure to the cloud to introduce efficiencies that would accelerate analytics. By establishing a logical data warehouse, Prologis is able to provide real-time access to data across multiple clouds, and other sources, enabling a seamless migration to the cloud without impacting business operations.

“We want to congratulate our customers 2U and Prologis for their efforts and for their innovative use of data virtualization to support key initiatives,” said Ravi Shankar, CMO and SVP at Denodo. “Ventana’s Digital Leadership Awards are designed specifically to highlight and acknowledge the contributions these leaders have made to the business and we are thrilled to see them credited for the way they have applied our platform to make such an impact.”

About Denodo

Denodo is the leader in data virtualization providing agile, high performance data integration, data abstraction, and real-time data services across the broadest range of enterprise, cloud, big data, and unstructured data sources at half the cost of traditional approaches. Denodo’s customers across every major industry have gained significant business agility and ROI by enabling faster and easier access to unified business information for agile BI, big data analytics, Web, cloud integration, single-view applications, and enterprise data services. Denodo is well-funded, profitable, and privately held. For more information, visit http://www.denodo.com or call +1 877 556 2531 / +44 (0) 20 7869 8053.

