Earnix Recognized as Market Leader in Predictive Analytics for P&C Insurers

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Earnix, a global provider of advanced rating, pricing, and product personalization solutions for insurers and banks has been recognized as market leader for its predictive analytics in the P&C insurance industry. CB Insights, an analysis and research company in the technology sector, evaluated Earnix along with 11 other companies and found that its predictive analytics outperform competitors in both commercial and market adoption, and capabilities and vision categories.

“ This is just another testament to the success of our mature product offering, with its unique and innovative capabilities, driving the success of our P&C insurance clients globally. Our world-class smarter business velocity solutions, coupled with the breadth, size and reach of our customers, assures our ability to meet a broad range of industry needs, and to deliver the best personalized rates and products to every customer every time,” said Udi Ziv, CEO at Earnix.

“ Our Analytics Team combines cutting-edge data science, predictive analytics modeling tools, AI and machine learning to predict and meet evolving consumer needs. Earnix’s smarter analytics, automation and end-to-end capabilities, enable our customers to dynamically react to varying market conditions and achieve real-time market response to changing consumers’ preferences,” said Reuven Shnaps, Ph.D., Chief Analytics Officer at Earnix.

CB Insights assessed the impact of Earnix’s products – its Enterprise Rating Engine, Price-It, Personalize-It and Time-It – against that of its competitors. The report presents Earnix’s integrated solution as the most sophisticated technology the industry can offer. With almost two decades of experience serving P&C insurers, Earnix has harnessed its expertise to meet a broad range of insurance needs. Earnix’s single end-to-end system ensures a fully automated, fast and agile deployment of rates and personalized products, with robust governance and compliance over the entire rate-setting process.

About Earnix:

Earnix enables insurers and banks to provide prices and personalized products that are faster, smarter, and safer. With Earnix, insurers and banks offer personalized value fully aligned with corporate business goals and objectives. Our solutions offer systemized, enterprise-wide value with ultra-fast ROI. Earnix has been innovating for banks and insurers since 2001 with offices in the Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Israel.

