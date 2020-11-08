Genuinely Michelle Wigs: Weaving Passion To a Profession

WILKES-BARRE, PA / ACCESSWIRE / November 7, 2020 / Women and men alike see their hair as their crowning glory. Genuinely Michelle Wigs lifts up and inspires others one wig at a time. The company aims to provide high-quality hair wigs to individuals of all ages. Their commitment to excellence makes them one of the sought-after wig providers.

The CEO, Kimberly Michelle Cloud, is a self-proclaimed artist, and hair is her canvas. Back in the days, hairstyling and wig-making was only a passion project of Kimberly’s. However, one day, she decided to use her love for hair and years of expertise to start her own wig-making business. She quit her day job and became her own boss with the goal of designing, creating, and installing custom wigs that perfectly blend with a person’s natural beauty. On top of that, she wants to help people become the best version of themselves.

Because Kimberly turned her passion into a profession, Genuinely Michelle Wigs is blooming magnificently. All thanks to her passion, coupled with perseverance, Genuinely Michelle Wigs is making a mark in the hair industry as they restore their clients’ crowning glory with natural-looking hair wigs. In addition to that, they take a different and customized approach for every client. Every client for Genuinely Michelle Wigs is up for an emotional journey. Genuinely Michelle Wigs takes into account the story behind the client’s desire to revitalize their hair. Hence, the reason why they keep coming back.

At Genuinely Michelle Wigs, wearing a wig is more than just a fashion statement; rather, it is also about bringing back one’s self-esteem. They have dealt with clients who suffered hair loss due to cancer and other illnesses. They know how dispiriting the journey could be for the clients. After all, they are not just losing their hair but also their confidence in the process. Cases like these have been dealt with great professionalism and empathy. Genuinely Michelle Wigs also make their clients feel as if they were part of their journey too.

One of Kimberly’s memorable moments in her wig making journey is seeing her clients’ faces light up upon recognizing their beautiful transformations in the mirror. This kind of defining moment gives Kimberly the gusto to pursue what she has started.

What’s great about Genuinely Michelle Wigs is that it’s not only limited to women who wish to look their best. The team also creates and designs unique and custom pieces, specifically catered for men. As a matter of fact, the brand does not discriminate based on gender. It welcomes all people who want to feel good and look good.

The team at Genuinely Michelle Wigs can always be seen working at their studio, filled with mannequins topped with different coiffures of hair. This commitment to the craft is what sets the brand apart from others.

At the end of the day, wigs may not be everything, but as long as it gives people hope, that’s all that matters for Genuinely Michelle Wigs.

