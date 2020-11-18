GlobalLogic Joins Ericsson Industry 4.0 Partner Program for System Integrators

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#5G—GlobalLogic Inc., a leader in Digital Product Engineering, announced today that it has signed up to participate in the Ericsson Industry 4.0 partner program for system integrators (SIs). GlobalLogic will deliver value by bringing its domain expertise in the various facets of Industry 4.0—such as IoT, 5G, and advanced analytics—to enable the smart automation of fundamental manufacturing and industrial functions. More information about GlobalLogic’s solutions in the Manufacturing and Industrial space can be found here: www.globallogic.com/services/manufacturing-and-industrial/.

“Industry 4.0 continues to revolutionize modern manufacturing as we know it, enabled by smarter IOT devices and better 5G communication networks,” said Vasu Sarangapani, Chief Growth Officer, GlobalLogic. “As a long-time services partner, we are thrilled to be working with Ericsson on implementing these game-changing technologies and making the bright promise of Industry 4.0 a reality for our joint customers.”

Purpose-built for industrial environments, Ericsson’s dedicated networks are private wireless cellular networks that provide secure, reliable coverage, high device density, and predictable latency. Leveraging these connectivity solutions, enterprises can gain full visibility of machines, processes and data, using 4G/LTE now with a clear path to 5G. The Ericsson Industry 4.0 Partner program sets the standard for recognizing a partner’s investment in the tools and processes necessary to provide high return on investment for customers using such cellular connectivity as the foundation for their Industry 4.0 initiatives.

“Ericsson is working with system integrators like GlobalLogic to nurture the ecosystem and ensure seamless and secure Industry 4.0 deployments,” said Thomas Noren, Head of Dedicated Networks at Ericsson. “We are pleased to see the growth of consultative practices that focus on the connectivity that underpins digitalization for Industry 4.0.”

Participation in the Ericsson Industry 4.0 partner program indicates that GlobalLogic has undergone training and testing for Ericsson Industry Connect offering services such as RF planning and installation or consulting on Industry 4.0 digitalization.

Find more information online:



ericsson.com/industry4.0

ericsson.com/en/internet-of-things/industry4-0/solutions

ericsson.com/en/internet-of-things/industry4-0/partners

Useful GlobalLogic Links



LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/globallogic/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/GlobalLogic/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/GlobalLogic

About GlobalLogic

GlobalLogic (www.globallogic.com) is a leader in digital product engineering. We help our clients design and build innovative products, platforms, and digital experiences for the modern world. By integrating strategic design, complex engineering, and vertical industry expertise—we help our clients imagine what’s possible and accelerate their transition into tomorrow’s digital businesses. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, GlobalLogic operates design studios and engineering centers around the world, extending our deep expertise to customers in the communications, financial services, automotive, healthcare, technology, media and entertainment, manufacturing, and semiconductor industries.

GlobalLogic is a trademark of GlobalLogic. All other brands, products or service names are or may be trademarks or service marks of their respective owners.

About Ericsson

Ericsson enables communications service providers to capture the full value of connectivity. The company’s portfolio spans Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and is designed to help customers go digital, increase efficiency and find new revenue streams. Ericsson’s investments in innovation have delivered the benefits of telephony and mobile broadband to billions of people around the world. The Ericsson stock is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and on Nasdaq New York. www.ericsson.com

Contacts

Media Contact:

GlobalLogic, Inc. (Global)



Heather Ailara



211 Communications



+1.973.567.6040



heather@211comms.com