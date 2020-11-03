John Nethery Joins Ballogy as Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ballogy—Ballogy Inc., the innovative software company revolutionizing the way youth and amateur athletes train and develop for their sports, today announced the appointment of John Nethery as its Chief Operating Officer (COO) and Chief Financial Officer (CFO), as the company experiences rapidly accelerating growth.





Nethery will be a key member of Ballogy’s executive team in driving performance and bottom line growth. Leading finance and operations, Nethery will execute on Ballogy’s mission to level the playing field for promising young athletes while creating the maximum value for its strategic partners and company shareholders.

“John has a unique capability to inspire people and lead organizations to exceed their objectives and prosper as market leaders,” said Todd Young, founder and CEO of Ballogy. “He’s a great company champion who drives performance and creates a culture of achievement. I look forward to collaborating with him during this time of exciting growth for our company.”

Nethery comes to Ballogy with more than 25 years of entrepreneurial experience building companies and delivering multi-million-dollar bottom line growth. As COO, CFO and General Manager of New Markets at Digital Recognition Network (DRN), a big data and analytics company, he was instrumental in taking the business from $25 million to $250 million in value, representing growth of 900% in eight years, and resulting in an acquisition by Motorola Solutions.

Prior to DRN, Nethery held the position of founder and principal of Defined Development where he created millions of dollars in development projects that generated a 65% annualized return to investors. Additionally, Nethery has held numerous executive leadership positions at leading commercial real estate organizations. Nethery earned his undergraduate degree from Texas Christian University and his master’s in business administration in finance from Southern Methodist University.

“Ballogy has an incredible opportunity to link young athletes to their futures by offering objective measurements, testing protocols, and exposure,” said John Nethery. “I am honored to join this amazing team during this transformative time as we continue building on the company’s success, inspiring growth and development in all youth and amateur athletes.”

Ballogy has created the first performance analytics application for measuring, tracking, and certifying athletic development using standardized assessments. The Ballogy app is available for free in Google Play and the App Store. To learn more, please visit https://www.ballogy.com/.

About Ballogy

Ballogy is an innovative software company revolutionizing the way youth and amateur athletes prepare for their sports. Ballogy’s unique performance tracking and analysis app and built-in certified testing program, enable young athletes to measure and evaluate their athletic development and improve their skills at every level of the game. Ballogy also provides a forum for individual players to connect, compete, network, and share with coaches, schools and teammates, via an easy-to-use app, giving young athletes visibility and access like never before. The Ballogy app is available for free in Google Play and the App Store. www.ballogy.com

Contacts

Jill Ford



jill@ballogy.com

512-657-8915