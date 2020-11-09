Lindsay Corporation to Discuss Key Innovation Strategies at Virtual Investor Event

OMAHA, Neb.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Lindsay Corporation (NYSE: LNN), a leading global manufacturer and distributor of irrigation and infrastructure equipment and technology, today announced that it will host a Virtual Investor Event on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. EST.

Executive leadership will highlight Lindsay’s strategic growth priorities, including its leading technology innovations addressing global megatrends across its irrigation and infrastructure solutions. A live video webcast and presentation slides will be accessible on the investor relations page of the Company’s website, www.lindsay.com/usca/en/investor-relations/. An archive of management presentations will be available shortly following the live event.

About the Company

Lindsay Corporation (NYSE: LNN) is a leading global manufacturer and distributor of irrigation and infrastructure equipment and technology. Established in 1955, the company has been at the forefront of research and development of innovative solutions to meet the food, fuel, fiber and transportation needs of the world’s rapidly growing population. The Lindsay family of irrigation brands includes Zimmatic® center pivot and lateral move agricultural irrigation systems and FieldNET® remote irrigation management and scheduling technology, as well as irrigation consulting and design and industrial IoT solutions. Also a global leader in the transportation industry, Lindsay Transportation Solutions manufactures equipment to improve road safety and keep traffic moving on the world’s roads, bridges and tunnels, through the Barrier Systems®, Road Zipper® and Snoline™ brands. For more information about Lindsay Corporation, visit www.lindsay.com.

