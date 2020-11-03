Mattress Customers More Interested in Comfort than Price, J.D. Power Finds

Purple and Tempur-Pedic Rank Highest in Respective Segments for Second Consecutive Year





TROY, Mich.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–When shopping for new mattresses, consumers say comfort is a significantly higher priority than price, according to the J.D. Power 2020 Mattress Satisfaction Report,SM released today.

In recognition of the growth of the mattress industry, this year’s report evaluates mattress in two categories: online mattress and retail mattress.

Purple ranks highest in customer satisfaction among online mattresses, with a score of 875. Sleep Number (859) ranks second and Ashley Sleep (857) ranks third.

Tempur-Pedic ranks highest in customer satisfaction among retail mattresses with a score of 881. Sleep Number (870) ranks second and Serta (845) ranks third.

The 2020 Mattress Satisfaction Report, now in its sixth year, measures customer satisfaction with mattress purchases based on seven factors (in order of importance): comfort; price; support; durability; warranty; variety of features; and customer service.

The report is based on responses from 2,348 customers who purchased a mattress in the 12 months prior to fielding the survey. The report was fielded August through September 2020.

See the online press release at http://www.jdpower.com/pr-id/2020145.

J.D. Power is a global leader in consumer insights, advisory services and data and analytics. A pioneer in the use of big data, artificial intelligence (AI) and algorithmic modeling capabilities to understand consumer behavior, J.D. Power has been delivering incisive industry intelligence on customer interactions with brands and products for more than 50 years. The world’s leading businesses across major industries rely on J.D. Power to guide their customer-facing strategies.

J.D. Power is headquartered in Troy, Mich., and has offices in North America, Europe and Asia Pacific. To learn more about the company’s business offerings, visit JDPower.com/business. The J.D. Power auto shopping tool can be found at JDPower.com.

About J.D. Power and Advertising/Promotional Rules: www.jdpower.com/business/about-us/press-release-info

Contacts

Media Relations Contacts



Geno Effler, J.D. Power; West Coast; 714-621-6224; media.relations@jdpa.com



John Roderick; East Coast; 631-584-2200; john@jroderick.com