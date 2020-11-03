McKesson Reports Fiscal 2021 Second-Quarter Results

Second-Quarter Highlights, Year-over-Year:

Total revenues of $60.8 billion, reflecting 6% growth.

Earnings per diluted share increased by $7.53 to $3.54.

Adjusted Earnings per diluted share of $4.80, an increase of 33%.

Completed joint venture of German wholesale business with Walgreens Boots Alliance on November 1, 2020.

Fiscal 2021 Guidance:

Increased fiscal 2021 Adjusted Earnings per diluted share guidance range to $16.00 to $16.50, from the previous range of $14.70 to $15.50.

IRVING, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) today reported results for the second quarter ended September 30, 2020.

Fiscal 2021 Second-Quarter Result Summary

Second-Quarter Year-to-Date ($ in millions, except per share amounts) FY21 FY20 Change FY21 FY20 Change Revenues $ 60,808 $ 57,616 6 % $ 116,487 $ 113,344 3 % Income from Continuing Operations1 577 (729 ) 179 1,022 (300 ) 441 Adjusted Earnings1,2 784 661 19 1,237 1,286 (4 ) Earnings per Diluted Share1 3.54 (3.99 ) 189 6.26 (1.62 ) 486 Adjusted Earnings per Diluted Share1,2 4.80 3.60 33 7.58 6.91 10 1Reflects continuing operations attributable to McKesson, net of tax 2Represents a non-GAAP financial measure; refer to the reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures included in accompanying schedules

“ The dedication and execution of our teams continue to deliver outstanding results, responding to the evolving needs of our customers,” said Brian Tyler, chief executive officer. “ Our strong second-quarter earnings results reflect the breadth of McKesson’s differentiated portfolio and further improvement in volumes across the business. At the same time, we continue to invest into the business to support our long-term growth strategies. Based on our year-to-date performance, we are raising our guidance range for fiscal 2021 and now expect Adjusted Earnings per diluted share of $16.00 to $16.50. With our steadfast commitment to our communities and those in need, we will continue to play a critical role in the fight against the global COVID-19 pandemic.”

Second-quarter revenues were $60.8 billion, up 6% from a year ago, driven by growth in the U.S. Pharmaceutical segment, largely due to market growth and higher volumes from retail national account customers, partially offset by branded to generic conversions.

Second-quarter Earnings per diluted share of $3.54 included a GAAP-only pre- and post-tax goodwill impairment charge of $69 million recorded in connection with the segment realignment and a GAAP-only after-tax charge of $37 million for an estimated liability related to the New York State Opioid Stewardship Act. Second-quarter Adjusted Earnings per diluted share does not include these charges.

Second-quarter Adjusted Earnings per diluted share was $4.80 compared to $3.60 a year ago, an increase of 33%, driven by a lower share count, a lower tax rate and growth in the Medical-Surgical Solutions segment, partially offset by the lapping of the prior year contribution from the company’s now separated investment in Change Healthcare LLC (“Change Healthcare”). Second-quarter Adjusted Earnings per diluted share also includes pre-tax net gains of approximately $49 million, or $0.22 per diluted share, associated with McKesson Ventures’ equity investments.

For the first six months of the fiscal year, McKesson returned $388 million of cash to shareholders via $248 million of common stock repurchases and $140 million of dividend payments. During the first six months of the fiscal year, McKesson used cash from operations of $41 million, and invested $265 million internally, resulting in negative Free Cash Flow of $306 million.

U.S. Pharmaceutical Segment

Second-quarter revenues were $48.1 billion, up 5%, driven by market growth and higher volumes from retail national account customers, partially offset by branded to generic conversions.

Second-quarter Segment Operating Profit was $623 million and operating margin was 1.30%, and included a GAAP-only pre-tax charge of $50 million for an estimated liability related to the New York State Opioid Stewardship Act. Adjusted Segment Operating Profit was $658 million, up 3% from a year ago, driven by growth in specialty, partially offset by higher operating expenses in support of the company’s strategic growth initiatives. Adjusted operating margin was 1.37%, down 3 basis points.

International Segment

Second-quarter revenues were $9.5 billion, up 2% on a reported basis and down 1% on an FX-Adjusted basis, primarily driven by lower volumes in the Canadian pharmaceutical distribution business due to the exit of an unprofitable customer at the onset of fiscal 2021, partially offset by higher volumes in the European business.

Second-quarter Segment Operating Loss was ($45) million and operating margin was (0.47%), driven by a GAAP-only goodwill impairment charge of $69 million recorded in connection with the segment realignment that commenced in the second quarter of fiscal 2021. Adjusted Segment Operating Profit was $116 million, up 20%. On an FX-Adjusted basis, Adjusted Segment Operating Profit was $115 million, up 19%, driven by lower operating expenses in the European business. Adjusted operating margin was 1.22%, up 18 basis points. On an FX-Adjusted basis, adjusted operating margin was 1.24%, up 20 basis points.

Medical-Surgical Solutions Segment

Second-quarter revenues were $2.5 billion, up 23%, driven by demand for COVID-19 tests and personal protective equipment in the Primary Care and Extended Care businesses.

Second-quarter Segment Operating Profit was $187 million and operating margin was 7.38%. Adjusted Segment Operating Profit was $210 million, up 27%, driven by demand for COVID-19 tests and organic growth in the segment. Adjusted operating margin was 8.29%, up 22 basis points.

Prescription Technology Solutions Segment

Second-quarter revenues were $668 million, up 7%, driven by new brand support programs, partially offset by the impact of lower prescription volume trends.

Second-quarter Segment Operating Profit was $88 million and operating margin was 13.17%. Adjusted Segment Operating Profit was $104 million, down 10%, driven by higher operating expenses in support of the company’s strategic growth initiatives. Adjusted operating margin was 15.57%, down from 18.37% in the prior year.

Other remaining businesses

As a result of the segment realignment effective in the second quarter of fiscal 2021, Other reflects equity earnings and charges for retrospective periods for the company’s previous investment in Change Healthcare, which was separated from the company during the fourth quarter of 2020. Operating loss for the second quarter of fiscal 2020 included GAAP-only pre-tax charges of approximately $1.4 billion, primarily related to an impairment in connection with this planned exit.

Company Updates

On August 14, 2020, McKesson announced the expansion of its existing partnership with the Centers for Disease Control to support the U.S. government’s Operation Warp Speed team as a centralized distributor of future COVID-19 vaccines and ancillary supplies needed to administer vaccinations. McKesson will leverage the strength of its experience, expertise, and commitment to health care delivery and access to make a difference in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Linda Mantia joined McKesson’s Board of Directors as a new independent director effective October 19, 2020.

On November 1, 2020, McKesson completed the contribution of its German wholesale business to a joint venture with Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA). WBA holds a 70% controlling equity interest in the joint venture and McKesson holds the remaining 30%.

McKesson was named to the Diversity Best Practices (DBP) fourth annual Inclusion Index. McKesson was among the 98 organizations that earned a top score.

Fiscal 2021 Outlook

McKesson raised fiscal 2021 Adjusted Earnings per diluted share guidance to $16.00 to $16.50 from the previous range of $14.70 to $15.50 to reflect strong execution and earlier improvement in volumes relative to expectations through the first half of fiscal 2021. Fiscal 2021 guidance assumes approximately $0.15 to $0.20 of Adjusted Earnings per diluted share related to the kitting and storage of ancillary supplies for future COVID-19 vaccines.

Fiscal 2021 guidance assumes that a full recovery of pharmaceutical prescription volumes and patient visits is not likely to occur this fiscal year.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

GAAP refers to the U.S. generally accepted accounting principles. This press release includes GAAP financial measures as well as Non-GAAP financial measures, including Adjusted Gross Profit, Adjusted Operating Expenses, Adjusted Other Income, Adjusted Equity Income from Change Healthcare, Adjusted Income Tax Expense, Adjusted Earnings, Adjusted Earnings per Diluted Share, Adjusted Segment Operating Profit, Adjusted Segment Operating Profit Margin, Adjusted Corporate Expenses, Adjusted Operating Profit, FX-Adjusted results and Free Cash Flow which are financial measures not calculated in accordance with GAAP. Refer to the “Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial Information” section of the accompanying financial statement tables for the definitions and usefulness of the Company’s Non-GAAP financial measures and the attached schedules for reconciliations of the differences between the Non-GAAP financial measures and their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.

The Company does not provide forward-looking guidance on a GAAP basis as McKesson is unable to provide a quantitative reconciliation of this forward-looking Non-GAAP measure to the most directly comparable forward-looking GAAP measure, without unreasonable effort, because McKesson cannot reliably forecast LIFO inventory-related adjustments, gains from antitrust legal settlements, restructuring, impairment and related charges, and other adjustments, which are difficult to predict and estimate. These items are inherently uncertain and depend on various factors, many of which are beyond the company’s control, and as such, any associated estimate and its impact on GAAP performance could vary materially.

Cautionary Statements

Except for historical information contained in this press release, matters discussed may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in those statements. It is not possible to identify all such risks and uncertainties. The reader should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, such as financial performance forecasts, which speak only as of the date they are first made. Except to the extent required by law, the company undertakes no obligation to publicly update forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements may be identified by their use of terminology such as “believes”, “expects”, “anticipates”, “may”, “will”, “should”, “seeks”, “approximately”, “intends”, “plans”, “estimates” or the negative of these words or other comparable terminology. The discussion of financial trends, strategy, plans, assumptions or intentions may also include forward-looking statements. We encourage investors to read the important risk factors described in the company’s Form 10-K, Form 10-Q and Form 8-K reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

These risk factors include, but are not limited to: we experience costly and disruptive legal disputes, including regarding our role in distributing controlled substances such as opioids; we might experience losses not covered by insurance; we might record significant charges from impairment to goodwill, intangibles and other assets or investments; we may be unsuccessful in retail pharmacy profitability; we might be harmed by large customer purchase reductions, payment defaults or contract non-renewal; our contracts with government entities involve future funding and compliance risks; we might be harmed by changes in our relationships or contracts with suppliers; we might be adversely impacted by healthcare reform such as changes in pricing and reimbursement models; we might be adversely impacted by changes or disruptions in product supply and we have experienced and may experience difficulties in sourcing products due to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on supply chains; we might be adversely impacted as a result of our distribution of generic pharmaceuticals; we might be adversely impacted by an economic slowdown (including the effects we have experienced from the COVID-19 pandemic) or recession and by disruption in capital and credit markets that might impede our access credit, increase our borrowing costs and impair the financial soundness of our customers and suppliers; we might be adversely impacted by fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates; we might be adversely impacted by events outside of our control, such as widespread public health issues (including the effects we have experienced from the COVID-19 pandemic), natural disasters, political events and other catastrophic events; and we face uncertainties and risks related to vaccination distribution programs.

About McKesson Corporation

McKesson Corporation is a global leader in healthcare supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions. McKesson partners with pharmaceutical manufacturers, providers, pharmacies, governments and other organizations in healthcare to help provide the right medicines, medical products and healthcare services to the right patients at the right time, safely and cost-effectively. United by our ICARE shared principles, our employees work every day to innovate and deliver opportunities that make our customers and partners more successful – all for the better health of patients. McKesson has been named a “Most Admired Company” in the healthcare wholesaler category by FORTUNE, a “Best Place to Work” by the Human Rights Campaign Foundation, and a top military-friendly company by Military Friendly. For more information, visit www.mckesson.com.

Schedule 1 McKESSON CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS – GAAP (unaudited) (in millions, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended



September 30, Six Months Ended



September 30, 2020 2019 Change 2020 2019 Change Revenues $ 60,808 $ 57,616 6 % $ 116,487 $ 113,344 3 % Cost of sales (57,808 ) (54,749 ) 6 (110,787 ) (107,690 ) 3 Gross profit 3,000 2,867 5 5,700 5,654 1 Operating expenses (2,237 ) (2,196 ) 2 (4,203 ) (4,326 ) (3 ) Goodwill impairment charges (69 ) — NM (69 ) — NM Restructuring, impairment, and related charges (60 ) (45 ) 33 (116 ) (68 ) 71 Total operating expenses (2,366 ) (2,241 ) 6 (4,388 ) (4,394 ) – Operating income 634 626 1 1,312 1,260 4 Other income (expense), net 71 (78 ) 191 98 (41 ) 339 Equity earnings and charges from investment in Change Healthcare Joint Venture — (1,454 ) (100 ) — (1,450 ) (100 ) Interest expense (50 ) (64 ) (22 ) (110 ) (120 ) (8 ) Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes 655 (970 ) 168 1,300 (351 ) 470 Income tax benefit (expense) (28 ) 294 (110 ) (178 ) 158 (213 ) Income (loss) from continuing operations 627 (676 ) 193 1,122 (193 ) 681 Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax — (1 ) (100 ) (1 ) (7 ) (86 ) Net income (loss) 627 (677 ) 193 1,121 (200 ) 661 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests (50 ) (53 ) (6 ) (100 ) (107 ) (7 ) Net income (loss) attributable to McKesson Corporation $ 577 $ (730 ) 179 % $ 1,021 $ (307 ) 433 % Earnings (loss) per common share attributable to McKesson Corporation (a) Diluted (b) Continuing operations $ 3.54 $ (3.99 ) 189 % $ 6.26 $ (1.62 ) 486 % Discontinued operations — — NM — (0.03 ) (100 ) Total $ 3.54 $ (3.99 ) 189 % $ 6.26 $ (1.65 ) 479 % Basic Continuing operations $ 3.56 $ (3.99 ) 189 % $ 6.31 $ (1.62 ) 490 % Discontinued operations — — NM (0.01 ) (0.03 ) (67 ) Total $ 3.56 $ (3.99 ) 189 % $ 6.30 $ (1.65 ) 482 % Dividends declared per common share $ 0.42 $ 0.41 $ 0.83 $ 0.80 Weighted-average common shares outstanding Diluted 163 183 (11 )% 163 185 (12 )% Basic 162 183 (11 ) 162 185 (12 )

(a) Certain computations may reflect rounding adjustments. (b) Net loss per diluted share for the three and six months ended September 30, 2019 is calculated by excluding dilutive securities from the denominator due to their antidilutive effects. NM Computation not meaningful Refer to our applicable filings with the SEC for additional disclosures including our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for fiscal 2021 and 2020 as well as our Annual Report on Form 10-K for fiscal 2020.

Schedule 2 McKESSON CORPORATION RECONCILIATION OF GAAP OPERATING RESULTS TO ADJUSTED RESULTS (NON-GAAP) (unaudited) (in millions, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended



September 30, Six Months Ended



September 30, 2020 2019 Change 2020 2019 Change Income (loss) from continuing operations (GAAP) $ 627 $ (676 ) 193 % $ 1,122 $ (193 ) 681 % Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests (GAAP) (50 ) (53 ) (6 ) (100 ) (107 ) (7 ) Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to McKesson Corporation (GAAP) 577 (729 ) 179 1,022 (300 ) 441 Pre-tax adjustments: Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles (1) 106 181 (41 ) 212 370 (43 ) Transaction-related expenses and adjustments (2) 13 282 (95 ) 29 326 (91 ) LIFO inventory-related adjustments (52 ) (33 ) 58 (104 ) (48 ) 117 Gains from antitrust legal settlements — — NM — — NM Restructuring, impairment, and related charges, net (3) 62 43 44 119 63 89 Other adjustments, net (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9) 119 1,356 (91 ) (6 ) 1,376 (100 ) Income tax effect on pre-tax adjustments (37 ) (439 ) (92 ) (31 ) (501 ) (94 ) Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests effect on other adjustments, net (8) (4 ) — NM (4 ) — NM Adjusted Earnings (Non-GAAP) $ 784 $ 661 19 % $ 1,237 $ 1,286 (4 )% Diluted weighted-average common shares outstanding 163 184 (11 )% 163 186 (12 )% Earnings (loss) per diluted common share from continuing operations attributable to McKesson Corporation (GAAP) (a) (b) $ 3.54 $ (3.99 ) 189 % $ 6.26 $ (1.62 ) 486 % After-tax adjustments: Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles 0.50 0.76 (34 ) 1.01 1.52 (34 ) Transaction-related expenses and adjustments 0.07 1.14 (94 ) 0.15 1.31 (89 ) LIFO inventory-related adjustments (0.23 ) (0.14 ) 64 (0.47 ) (0.19 ) 147 Gains from antitrust legal settlements — — NM — — NM Restructuring, impairment, and related charges, net 0.29 0.18 61 0.57 0.26 119 Other adjustments, net 0.63 5.62 (89 ) 0.06 5.63 (99 ) Adjusted Earnings per Diluted Share (Non-GAAP) (b) (c) $ 4.80 $ 3.60 33 % $ 7.58 $ 6.91 10 %

(a) Certain computations may reflect rounding adjustments. (b) We calculate loss per diluted common share from continuing operations attributable to McKesson Corporation (GAAP) for the three and six months ended September 30, 2019 using a weighted average of 183 million and 185 million common shares, respectively, which excludes dilutive securities from the denominator due to their antidilutive effect when calculating a net loss per diluted share. We calculate adjusted earnings per diluted share (Non-GAAP) for the three and six months ended September 30, 2019 on a fully diluted basis, using a weighted average of 184 million and 186 million common shares, respectively. Because we show the GAAP to Non-GAAP per share reconciling items on a fully diluted basis, any cross-footing differences in those items are due to different weighted average share counts. (c) Adjusted earnings per diluted share on an FX-adjusted basis for the three and six months ended September 30, 2020 was $4.80 and $7.58, respectively, which does not result in a foreign currency exchange effect in either period. NM Computation not meaningful Refer to the section entitled “Financial Statement Notes” of this release. For more information relating to the Adjusted Earnings (Non-GAAP) and Adjusted Earnings per Diluted Share (Non-GAAP) definitions, refer to the section entitled “Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial Information” of this release.

Schedule 2 (continued) McKESSON CORPORATION RECONCILIATION OF GAAP OPERATING RESULTS TO ADJUSTED RESULTS (NON-GAAP) (unaudited) (in millions) Three Months Ended



September 30, Six Months Ended



September 30, 2020 2019 Change 2020 2019 Change Gross profit (GAAP) $ 3,000 $ 2,867 5 % $ 5,700 $ 5,654 1 % Pre-tax adjustments: LIFO inventory-related adjustments (52 ) (33 ) 58 (104 ) (48 ) 117 Restructuring, impairment, and related charges, net 2 (2 ) 200 3 (5 ) 160 Other adjustments, net 1 — NM 1 — NM Adjusted Gross Profit (Non-GAAP) $ 2,951 $ 2,832 4 % $ 5,600 $ 5,601 – % Total operating expenses (GAAP) $ (2,366 ) $ (2,241 ) 6 % $ (4,388 ) $ (4,394 ) – % Pre-tax adjustments: Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles 106 118 (10 ) 212 230 (8 ) Transaction-related expenses and adjustments 13 16 (19 ) 29 33 (12 ) Restructuring, impairment, and related charges, net (3) 60 45 33 116 68 71 Other adjustments, net (4) (5) (8) (9) 118 84 40 (7 ) 86 (108 ) Adjusted Operating Expenses (Non-GAAP) $ (2,069 ) $ (1,978 ) 5 % $ (4,038 ) $ (3,977 ) 2 % Other income (expense), net (GAAP) $ 71 $ (78 ) 191 % $ 98 $ (41 ) 339 % Pre-tax adjustments: Transaction-related expenses and adjustments — 3 (100 ) — 3 (100 ) Other adjustments, net (6) — 105 (100 ) — 123 (100 ) Adjusted Other Income (Non-GAAP) $ 71 $ 30 137 % $ 98 $ 85 15 % Equity earnings and charges from investment in Change Healthcare Joint Venture (GAAP) $ — $ (1,454 ) (100 )% $ — $ (1,450 ) (100 )% Pre-tax adjustments: Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles (1) — 63 (100 ) — 140 (100 ) Transaction-related expenses and adjustments (2) — 263 (100 ) — 290 (100 ) Other adjustments, net (7) — 1,167 (100 ) — 1,167 (100 ) Adjusted Equity Income from Change Healthcare (Non-GAAP) $ — $ 39 (100 )% $ — $ 147 (100 )% NM Computation not meaningful Refer to the section entitled “Financial Statement Notes” of this release. For more information relating to the Adjusted Gross Profit (Non-GAAP), Adjusted Operating Expenses (Non-GAAP), Adjusted Other Income (Non-GAAP), and Adjusted Equity Income from Change Healthcare (Non-GAAP) definitions, refer to the section entitled “Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial Information” of this release.

