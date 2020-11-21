PlayStation Black Friday Deals (2020): Early Sony PS4 (Slim, Pro) & PS5 Console Bundle Deals Highlighted by Deal Stripe

Black Friday 2020 experts at Deal Stripe track all the top early Sony PlayStation console bundle deals for Black Friday 2020, featuring offers on PS4 (Pro & Slim) & PS5 (Standard & Digital) console bundles

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Find the latest early Playstation bundle deals for Black Friday, together with PS5 and PS4 bundle discounts. Links to the best deals are listed below.

Best PlayStation Deals:

In need of some more deals? Click here to view the entire selection of deals at Walmart’s Black Friday Deals for Days sale and click here to see Amazon’s latest holiday season deals. Deal Stripe earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

The highly anticipated release of the PlayStation 5 in November has fans around the world excited for Sony’s new gaming console. Among its significant improvements over the current PS4 include an SSD customized for high-speed data streaming and several graphics enhancements such as ray tracing and 4K 120 fps video resolution. Those who can’t wait for the PS5 can take advantage of PS4 Pro consoles and more PS4 bundles that feature the latest AAA titles such as Ghost of Tsushima, Fortnite and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare.

About Deal Stripe: Deal Stripe shares e-commerce and sales news. As an Amazon Associate and affiliate Deal Stripe earns from qualifying purchases.

Contacts

Andy Mathews (andy@nicelynetwork.com)