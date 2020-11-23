Popular Blogger and Influencer Charisse Yu Has Brought Something a Little Different to the Foodie Niche

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 22, 2020 / Charisse Yu has made quite a name for herself in the foodie niche. She’s got quite an edge given her focus on easy and delicious meals that both children and adults alike will enjoy. However, she also brings something new and fresh to the table: stop motion recipe videos.

It was Charisse’s intention to make the food space a little different. Using her photo and video editing skills, she took thousands of photos and compiled them into recipe videos. This set her apart from all other bloggers because of the added artistic value her videos had.

Her snapshot recipe videos capture the attention of hundreds of thousands of viewers on her Instagram page, as well as over a million followers of her Pinterest boards. She’s a true magician when it comes to these unique recipe videos. In fact, she’s even been known to make carrots walk!

Charisse’s goal is to inspire others with recipes that can be made easily and are healthy, creative, and budget-conscious. As a mom with two young boys, she was overjoyed to see that she was making six figures a year due to her sharing her love of food with the rest of the world. She has social media to thank for her meteoric rise of success. These days, she has been successfully making enough money from affiliate marketing where she can spend more quality time with her family.

If there is one thing you can say about Charisse, it’s that she is a true entrepreneur. Not only has she developed a business based around something she is passionate about, but she also runs a vocational medical school. This is something that is also near and dear to her heart because it allows her to make a positive difference in the field of health education. Given that there’s a virus on the loose, it is a great time for Charisse to educate others in a way that can help lead to lives being saved.

When she’s not cooking, teaching, or taking care of her kids, Charisse loves going out to eat at restaurants. In fact, just like a true foodie, this is one of her favorite things to do. She loves it when others cook for her. Her love of food naturally led to her cooking at home. It’s also not always possible to eat out when you are two young boys, so she learned to whip up delicious meals at home.

Charisse has been making quite a name for herself in the foodie niche. Her work has already been featured on KCBS, Today, Yummly, Adobe, The Kitchn, and others. Over the years, she has developed a strong and passionate community that has reached nearly 400K people from all over the world.

If you want to see something a little different in the foodie niche, then head on over to Charisse’s Instagram page, Pinterest boards, and blog.

