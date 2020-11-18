POWER WEEK AFRICA 2021: An Interactive Virtual Summit for Power & Energy Professionals

AFRICA, Nov 18, 2020 – (ACN Newswire) – Specially designed for the African electric power & energy industry, POWER WEEK AFRICA (20 – 23 April 2021) is the 3rd annual international virtual conference delivering a unique experience for each day of the event. We will be broadcasting live interactive presentations, in-depth panel discussions, and networking sessions from leading experts across the world. Join in from wherever you are online either live or watch the sessions on-demand.

You are guaranteed 7 days of learning opportunities inclusive of a 4-day main conference, 3 supplementary workshops, multiple case studies from a wide array of perspectives, expert opinions and unrivalled insights into the African electric power & energy market prospects.

The conference promises valuable insights on a diverse range of topics that are critical to the African electric power & energy industry today – renewable energy, climate change & environment, energy transition, energy efficiency, funding, investment facilitation, energy access, policies & regulations, tariffs, capacity development, technology, solar, off grid, public private partnerships, energy storage, digitalisation, affordability, energy mix, private sector participation and so much more.

Global energy leaders who have confirmed to speak:

– Abubakar Sani Sambo, Chairman, Ministerial Task Force on Power, Nigeria

– Geoffrey Mabea, Executive Secretary, Energy Regulators Association of East Africa

– Haliru Dikko, Commissioner, ECOWAS Regional Electricity Regulatory Authority

– William Price, CEO, Enel Green Power, South Africa

– Cyprian Nyakundi, Director, Energy & Petroleum Regulatory Authority, Kenya

– Abubakar Malah Umar, Director, Energy Commission, Nigeria

– Nessreen Rady, Director, New & Renewable Energy, Egyptian Electricity Holding Company, Egypt

– Kuda Ndhlukula, Executive Director, SADC Centre for Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency, Namibia

– Brian Dames, CEO, African Rainbow Energy & Power, South Africa

– Simon Hodson, CEO, Gridworks, United Kingdom

– Ademola Adesina, CEO, Rensource Energy, Nigeria

– Mikhail Nikomarov, CEO, Bushveld Energy, South Africa

– Peter Pechtl, Managing Director, ENEXSA, Austria

– Ato Gyasi, Senior Director, Africa Finance Corporation, Nigeria

– Rentia van Tonder, Head of Power, Standard Bank, South Africa

– Ibilola Amao, Governing Council Member, Energy Institute, United Kingdom

– Clinton Carter-Brown, Head of Energy Centre, CSIR, South Africa

– James Sherwood, Principal, Rocky Mountain Institute, United States of America

– Dave Manning, Global Head of Hybrid Energy, Juwi Renewable Energies, South Africa

– Alexander Schonfeldt, Managing Director & COO, Enerox, Austria

– Chris Flavin, Director, Gridworks, United Kingdom

– Ehab Mohamed Farouk, Manager, Planning New and Renewable Energy Authority, Egypt

– Loda Dedekind, Lead Project Developer, CrossBoundary Energy, South Africa

– Aleem Tharani, Partner, Bowmans, Kenya

– Chris Chijiutomi, Director, CDC Group, United Kingdom

– Kieran Whyte, Partner, Baker McKenzie, South Africa

– Dumisani Tembo, Partner, AB & David, Zambia

– Jose Maria Lopez, Director, MRC Consultants & Transaction Advisers, Spain

– … and many more

The POWER WEEK ASIA will feature 3 supplementary workshops addressing cutting edge topics with Real Examples and Case Studies, including Renewable Energy, Energy Regulation & Policies and Energy Storage.

Seize this opportunity to stay ahead of your competitors in an industry that is ever-changing – POWER WEEK AFRICA is definitely for you!

