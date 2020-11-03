Q2 Holdings, Inc. to Attend Upcoming Conferences During Fourth Quarter 2020

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: QTWO), a leading provider of digital transformation solutions for banking and lending, will attend the following conferences during the fourth quarter of 2020:

Piper Sandler East Coast Financial Services Conference on Monday, November 9, 2020

Citi’s Financial Technology Virtual Conference on Monday, November 16, 2020

RBC Capital Markets Global Technology, Internet, Media and Telecom Virtual Conference on Tuesday, November 17, 2020

Wells Fargo TMT Summit on Wednesday, December 2, 2020

Where applicable, a live webcast, as well as a replay, will be accessible from the Investor Relations page of the Q2 website at investors.Q2.com.

About Q2 Holdings, Inc.

Q2 is a financial experience company dedicated to providing digital banking and lending solutions to banks, credit unions, alternative finance, and fintech companies in the U.S. and internationally. With comprehensive end-to-end solution sets, Q2 enables its partners to provide cohesive, secure, data-driven experiences to every account holder – from consumer to small business and corporate. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Q2 has offices throughout the world and is publicly traded on the NYSE under the stock symbol QTWO. To learn more, please visit Q2.com.

