Ramon Weatherall and Camera God LLC: The Clothing Company that Began as Anything But

MILWAUKEE, WI / ACCESSWIRE / November 21, 2020 / A truly strong and devoted entrepreneurial spirit is a difficult attribute for someone to attain. For Milwaukee native Ramon Weatherall, the spirit was with him at an early age as it was instilled in him by both of his parents. “My mother and father both owned their own businesses, so wanting to own my own business wasn’t foreign to me,” Weatherall shared. An entrepreneurial spirit was not the only strength that Ramon’s parents instilled in him. He attributed both his passion for work and his ability to be a natural leader to the lessons and experiences he had from his parents. Weatherall’s skill repertoire has left him well-equipped to operate at the helm of his business: Camera God LLC.

Weatherall’s business endeavors were initially focused on his childhood passion for music. Along with his childhood best friend, he founded a record label in his hometown. However, the record label did not work out how Weatherall had wished, but it did open up doors for other entertainment-related ventures. Working in music made Ramon realize many needs in the industry – the biggest being the lack of camera workers for music video. So, with his natural determination, Weatherall put himself behind the lens and founded, Camera God LLC, the multi-faceted business he runs today.

“Camera God is a clothing line for content creators or any that is active on social media or just loves to take pictures and post videos,” states Weatherall. Expanding upon his camera work business, Ramon began dabbling in branded fashion and artist promotion. Without knowing anything about fashion or merchandising, Weatherall created a line of clothes that everyone can enjoy and helped build a platform for artists to be exposed to the world. “Everyone has a voice, and they should express it and talk about the interests that are important to them,” he comments. Camera God LLC has seen great success over the last year as they have gained a sizeable social media following and have filmed videos for many Milwaukee area artists.

Throughout the years of rolling with punches and adapting to necessary industry changes, Ramon Weatherall has learned a lot about being an entrepreneur. “To be a successful entrepreneur you have to have patience and you have to love what you do,” he shares. Weatherall continues, “Being able to accept all kinds of feedback and accept that hard work isn’t easy.” With a strong support system of his business partners, entrepreneur parents, and loving wife, the Camera God LLC founder is looking to expand his business in the coming years and pay it forward by helping young entrepreneurs in his community. “The most rewarding part about what I do is, knowing that I created something that people really enjoy and that people support me and my brand.”

To learn more about Camera God LLC and Ramon Weatherall, follow their page on Instagram and check out their website.

CONTACT:

Email: info@lostboyentco.com

SOURCE: Lost Boy Entertainment

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/617823/Ramon-Weatherall-and-Camera-God-LLC-The-Clothing-Company-that-Began-as-Anything-But