Ribon Therapeutics Announces the Appointment of Emma Reeve to the Company’s Board of Directors

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Ribon Therapeutics, a clinical-stage oncology company developing first-in-class therapeutics targeting stress response pathways, today announced the appointment of Emma Reeve to its Board of Directors. Ms. Reeve will serve as Chair of the Audit Committee.

“ We welcome Emma to our board and look forward to engaging her diverse strategic financial and operational leadership experience,” said Jodie P. Morrison, Chair, Board of Directors, Ribon Therapeutics. “ Emma’s invaluable perspective from working within, and on behalf of, pharmaceutical companies of all stages will help chart Ribon’s path forward as we continue to advance the company and our first-in-class pipeline.”

“ I am delighted to join Ribon’s board at this exciting time for the company as it advances its pipeline of therapeutics targeting stress response pathways, which have the potential to address the significant unmet needs of patients with cancer,” said Ms. Reeve. “ I have great respect for the Ribon team’s expertise and the potential of its platform, and I look forward to working with them on delivering their goal of developing novel therapies.”

Ms. Reeve is a distinguished industry veteran who brings over 20 years of global financial experience across pharmaceutical, medical device and bio-pharma companies. She currently serves as Chief Financial Officer at Constellation Pharmaceuticals and oversaw the company’s transition to a public company in July 2018. Prior to joining Constellation, she served as interim Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Controller of Parexel International, a global biopharmaceutical services company, where she was responsible for all aspects of finance, investor relations, procurement and facilities and oversaw the financial aspects of a $5 billion leveraged buy-out to take the company private. Ms. Reeve previously served as Chief Financial Officer of both Inotek and Aton Pharma, and held senior finance and operational positions at Bristol-Myers Squibb, Merck and Novartis. She currently serves on the Board of PTC Therapeutics.

About Ribon Therapeutics

Ribon Therapeutics is a clinical stage biotechnology company developing first-in-class therapeutics targeting novel enzyme families activated under cellular stress conditions that contribute to disease. We are exploring novel areas of biology to develop effective treatments for patients with limited therapeutic options. Leveraging our proprietary BEACON+ (Blocking the Enzyme Activity Component of NAD+) platform, we are building a pipeline of selective, small molecule inhibitors to numerous NAD+-utilizing enzymes, beginning with monoPARPs, which have applications across multiple therapeutic areas. Our lead program is RBN-2397, a first-in-class PARP7 inhibitor in clinical development for the treatment of cancer. Ribon is located in Cambridge, Massachusetts. For more information visit www.RibonTx.com.

