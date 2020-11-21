Samsung Watch Black Friday Deals 2020: Top Early Galaxy Watch Active, Active2, Watch 3 & Gear S3 Sales Tracked by The Consumer Post
Here’s our list of the best early Samsung Watch deals for Black Friday 2020, including offers on Galaxy Watch 3, Galaxy Active2, and Gear S3 devices
BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Early Black Friday Samsung Watch 2 deals have arrived. Compare the top offers on 40mm and 44mm Galaxy Watch Active2, and Mystic Bronze Galaxy Watch 3. View the latest deals listed below.
Best Samsung Galaxy Watch Deals:
- Save up to 36% on Samsung Galaxy smartwatches & fitness trackers at Walmart – check for live prices on top-rated Samsung watches with GPS and Bluetooth like the Samsung Galaxy smartwatch and Gear S3 Frontier
- Save with multiple offers on Samsung Galaxy smartwatches at Verizon.com – check out the latest savings on Galaxy Watch3 & Active2
- Save up to $200 off Samsung Galaxy smartwatches at AT&T.com – Get $200 off your purchase of Galaxy Watch3 & Active2 models
- Save up to $100 on Samsung Galaxy Watch Active smartwatches at Walmart – check out the latest deals on Galaxy Active & Active 2 smartwatches in a variety of sizes (40mm, 42mm & more)
- Save up to $150 on the Galaxy Watch Active2 at Verizon.com – get discounts with eligible phone and Samsung Galaxy Watch smartwatch bundles, trade-ins, and more
- Up to $200 off Samsung Galaxy Active2 smartwatches at AT&T.com – Get $200 off your purchase of Galaxy Watch3 & Active2 models
- Save up to 35% on Samsung Galaxy smartwatches at Amazon – check for prices on popular 40mm, 42mm, 46mm models with GPS and Bluetooth at Amazon
- Save up to $100 on a wide range of Samsung Galaxy Watch smartwatches at Samsung.com – check the latest savings and eligible trade-ins on the Galaxy Watch3 Titanium, Galaxy Watch Active2 BT, and more
- Save on Samsung Gear smartwatches at Amazon – click the link for the latest deals on top-rated Samsung Gear S3 Classic and S3 Frontier smartwatches
- Save up to $120 on Samsung Galaxy Watches at Walmart – featuring the latest discounts on Galaxy Watch 2 & 3 models in 42mm, 44mm, 45mm, 46mm & more sizes
- Save up to $150 on the on the Samsung Galaxy Watch3 at Verizon.com – Verizon offers different ways to save on the Galaxy Watch3, including trade-ins and significant discounts on phone and watch bundles
- Up to $200 off Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 smartwatches at AT&T.com – Get $200 off your purchase of Galaxy Watch3 & Active2 models
Interested in more deals? Check out Walmart’s Black Friday Deals for Days sale and Amazon’s latest Black Friday-worthy deals for hundreds more active savings available now. The Consumer Post earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.
Launched in 2018, the Samsung Galaxy smartwatch line has since then expanded to include other remarkable models such as the latest Samsung Galaxy Watch 3. Each model allows users to access their cellphone’s applications, including text messages and phone calls through Bluetooth. There are also some differences in features. For instance, the Gear S3 Frontier holds up to 4GB of storage and has WI-FI capabilities. Meanwhile, the Galaxy Watch Active2 is offered with LTE and an accompanying wireless charging pad. Lastly, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 Titanium has the most advanced health monitoring and boasts of military-grade durability.
