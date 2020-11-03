Siemens and Celonis Agree on Global Strategic Partnership

Siemens Global Business Services’ expertise in business processes to be combined with the Celonis Execution Management System

Optimization of key business processes in multiple areas such as procurement, sales, accounting and HR in operations of customers

Focus on digitalization and operational process automation – enhanced by artificial intelligence

MUNICH–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#BestTeamWins–Siemens Global Business Services (GBS), the provider of business processes and services within Siemens AG, and Celonis, the market leader in Execution Management Systems (EMS), have today signed a letter of intent to enter a strategic partnership. Through this collaboration, the partners aim to help customers by enabling them to optimize their internal processes even faster across all parts of their companies. By combining the best solutions from their two worlds, Siemens GBS and Celonis aim to accelerate growth for the customers.

In the future, the two partners’ portfolio will offer customers end-to-end optimization of their core processes in areas such as procurement, sales, accounting and HR. By enabling companies to better handle payroll accounting and payment transactions, for example, the joint offerings will deliver concrete and measurable added value. These benefits will be realized by seamlessly integrating Siemens GBS’ business services and modern applications for business process management with Celonis’ EMS technology.

The process optimization capabilities are based on artificial intelligence (AI), which determines the best-possible solution for taking action in individual situations and recommends ways to optimize processes without manual intervention. At the same time, the software continuously learns how to help organizations maximize their business outcomes.

“With the signing of this new agreement, we are developing an offer for customers that sets standards on the market. The combination of our expertise in business services with Celonis’ know-how in the area of process mining and execution management will result in application solutions perfectly tailored to the respective business need. This is a new milestone on the path to even greater customer satisfaction. I’m looking forward to taking the next steps in our successful partnership,” said Hannes Apitzsch, CEO of Siemens GBS.

Alexander Rinke, Celonis Co-CEO and Co-Founder, added: “Siemens is an iconic company and has been one of our leading customers for years. Now, with the launch of our Celonis Execution Management System, we are also taking our collaboration with Siemens to an entirely new level by forming a strategic partnership. Together, we will not just enable Siemens GBS and its customers to adopt the Celonis EMS at scale and benefit from digitization but will also develop joint solutions, combining both of our unique areas of expertise and technology.”

The two partners have agreed to combine their expertise, complementary products, and services. The goal of the collaboration is to remove execution gaps caused by complex and heterogenous IT landscapes and thus generate measurable added value for customers. In addition, business-relevant key performance indicators in areas such as compliance, pooling, cash flow, working capital, and productivity will be optimized systematically.

This strategic partnership marks a new chapter in an established history of joint success: Siemens GBS was an early adopter of Celonis’ process mining technology. By connecting 600 legal entities worldwide and more than 50 ERP systems to Celonis, GBS was able to achieve efficient, fact-based and performance-oriented improvements for its customers. Siemens GBS has defined 28 globally standardized performance indicators that ensure the highest levels of transparency across the entire service portfolio.

Siemens Global Business Services (GBS) is a Siemens Service Company that provides innovative digital solutions and customer-oriented business services. With more than 20 years of experience, Siemens GBS taps into its understanding of how organizations and businesses work to seamlessly integrate, digitalize and optimize business processes with a portfolio that covers end-to-end business needs. Its current portfolio in the areas of Finance, HR, Supply Chain Management and Engineering Services includes smart and digital end-to-end services in the areas of Opportunity-to-Cash, Purchase-to-Pay, Record-to-Report, Hire-to-Retire, Business Solutions & Services, Project Services and Transformation, Digital Solutions, and Temporary Personnel. With about 9,000 employees at nine service centers and more than 40 branch offices around the world, Siemens Global Business Services has a global footprint. Customer proximity enables GBS to take on key operations and functions with adaptable, flexible teams. These teams are ready to act in a changing business environment, take on challenges and fulfil market needs – to enable GBS customers to realize their ambitions. For more information, visit www.siemens.com/gbs

Siemens AG (Berlin and Munich) is a global technology powerhouse that has stood for engineering excellence, innovation, quality, reliability and internationality for more than 170 years. Active around the world, the company focuses on intelligent infrastructure for buildings and distributed energy systems and on automation and digitalization in the process and manufacturing industries. Siemens brings together the digital and physical worlds to benefit customers and society. Through Mobility, a leading supplier of intelligent mobility solutions for rail and road transport, Siemens is helping to shape the world market for passenger and freight services. Via its majority stake in the publicly listed company Siemens Healthineers, Siemens is also a world-leading supplier of medical technology and digital health services. In addition, Siemens holds a minority stake in Siemens Energy, a global leader in the transmission and generation of electrical power that has been listed on the stock exchange since September 28, 2020. In fiscal 2019, which ended on September 30, 2019, the Siemens Group generated revenue of €58.5 billion and net income of €5.6 billion. As of September 30, 2019, the company had around 295,000 employees worldwide on the basis of continuing operations. Further information is available on the Internet at www.siemens.com.

About Celonis

Celonis believes that every company can unlock its full execution capacity. Powered by its market-leading process mining core, the Celonis Execution Management System provides a set of instruments, applications, and developer studio and platform capabilities for business executives and users. The Celonis EMS offerings help companies manage every facet of execution management from analytics to strategy and planning, management, actions and automation. Celonis has thousands of customers, including ABB, AstraZeneca, Bosch, Coca-Cola, Citibank, Dell, GSK, John Deere, L’Oréal, Siemens, Uber, Vodafone and Whirlpool. Celonis is headquartered in Munich, Germany and New York City, USA and has 15 offices worldwide.

