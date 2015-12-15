Siemens Healthcare Sector’s Financial Services Unit Chooses TurnKey Lender for Digital Transformation

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Siemens Financial Services, part of Siemens Healthcare Sector, has chosen the TurnKey Lender Unified Lending Platform to digitize their loan-approval process for almost instant decisioning.

Siemens Healthcare Sector is one of the world’s largest suppliers to the healthcare industry, and a trendsetter in medical imaging, laboratory diagnostics, medical-information technology, and hearing aids. Siemens provides products and solutions for the entire range of patient care from a single source – from prevention and early detection to diagnosis, treatment, and aftercare.

The TurnKey Lender Unified Lending Platform is an intelligent Unified Lending Management system that automates the entire loan life cycle. This digital platform includes application processing, risk assessment, decisioning, loan origination, underwriting, servicing, collection, reporting, archiving, compliance, and more. It also helps to instantly pre-qualify applicants using the AI-driven credit decisioning engine. This allows for a better experience for both the borrower and the lender in a time when a seamless lending process is important.

As healthcare organizations across the globe face financial pressures from new regulations and healthcare imperatives, providers will look to modernize healthcare infrastructure, technology and services by adapting to today’s digital shift with innovative technology like TurnKey Lender.

About TurnKey Lender

TurnKey Lender provides businesses with an intelligent, easy-to-use integrated SaaS platform that is easily adjusted to unique business needs and includes all the functionality required to make the lending process fully digital. The solution uses AI, proprietary bank-grade technology, and advanced API integrations to automate every step of the lending process from a single cloud-based solution. https://www.turnkey-lender.com

About Siemens Financial Services (SFS)

Siemens Financial Services (SFS) – the financing arm of Siemens – provides business-to-business financial solutions. A unique combination of financial expertise, risk management and industry know-how enable SFS to create tailored innovative financial solutions. With these, SFS facilitates growth, creates value, enhances competitiveness, and helps customers access new technologies. SFS supports investments with equipment financing and leasing, corporate lending, equity investments and project and structured financing. www.usa.siemens.com/finance

