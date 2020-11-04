Steel Partners Holdings Reports Third Quarter Financial Results

Third Quarter 2020 Highlights

  • Revenue totaled $330.0 million, a decrease of 11.1%
  • Net income from continuing operations was $37.4 million
  • Net income attributable to common unitholders was $38.3 million, or $0.79 per diluted common unit
  • Adjusted EBITDA* increased to $73.3 million; Adjusted EBITDA margin* was 22.2%
  • Net cash provided by operating activities of continuing operations was $36.3 million
  • Adjusted free cash flow* totaled $40.6 million
  • Total debt was $302.7 million; net debt,* which includes, among other items, pension and preferred unit liabilities, totaled $447.2 million

YTD 2020 Highlights

  • Revenue totaled $973.3 million, a decrease of 12.5%
  • Net income from continuing operations was $0.5 million
  • Net loss attributable to common unitholders was $25.3 million, or $1.02 per common unit
  • Adjusted EBITDA* was $149.1 million; Adjusted EBITDA margin* was 15.3%
  • Net cash provided by operating activities of continuing operations was $296.2 million
  • Adjusted free cash flow* totaled $135.8 million

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE: SPLP), a diversified global holding company, today announced operating results for the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2020.

Q3 2020

 

Q3 2019

 

($ in thousands)

 

YTD 2020

 

YTD 2019

$330,007

 

$371,080

 

Revenue

 

$973,344

 

$1,112,608

37,383

 

23,718

 

Net income from continuing operations

 

507

 

67,432

38,275

 

(2,878)

 

Net income (loss) attributable to common unitholders

 

(25,330)

 

33,863

73,271

 

59,150

 

Adjusted EBITDA*

 

149,133

 

152,352

22.2%

 

15.9%

 

Adjusted EBITDA margin*

 

15.3%

 

13.7%

4,546

 

10,113

 

Purchases of property, plant and equipment

 

15,581

 

26,523

40,583

 

53,319

 

Adjusted free cash flow*

 

135,805

 

80,537

* See reconciliations to the nearest GAAP measure included in the financial tables. See “Note Regarding Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measurements” below for the definition of these non-GAAP measures.

The Company continues to evaluate the global risks and the slowdown in business activity related to COVID-19, including the potential impacts on its employees, customers, suppliers and financial results. The severity of the impact on the Company’s business for the remainder of 2020 and beyond will depend on a number of factors, including, but not limited to, the duration and severity of the pandemic, the continued disruption to the demand for our businesses’ products and services, and the impact of the global business and economic environment on liquidity and the availability of capital, all of which are uncertain and cannot be predicted. To help mitigate the financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Company initiated cost reduction actions, including the reduction and waiver of board and management fees, hiring freezes, staffing and force reductions, Company-wide salary reductions, bonus payment deferrals and temporary 401(k) match suspension. The Company has fully restored the prior salary reductions; however, management continues its focus on cash management and liquidity, which includes the elimination of discretionary spending, aggressive working capital management, strict approvals for capital expenditures and borrowing from its revolving credit facilities, if needed, as a precautionary measure to preserve financial flexibility. The Company will evaluate further actions if circumstances warrant.

“As we continue to manage through the COVID-19 pandemic, our top priorities are to ensure the health and safety of our employees,” said Warren Lichtenstein, Executive Chairman of Steel Partners. “Our employees have continued to go above and beyond to deliver quality products and services to our customers during these challenging times.”

“In the third quarter, we saw a continued recovery. All our business segments showed significant improvements compared to the prior quarter and on a year-over-year basis, with the exception of Energy, which showed significant improvement over the prior quarter but continues to face the headwinds of lower oil prices. Our flexibility and operational focus have allowed us to deliver solid results and positioned us for growth coming out of the downturn.”

Results of Operations

Comparison of the Three and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 and 2019

(in thousands)

 

Three Months Ended
September 30,

 

Nine Months Ended
September 30,

 

 

2020

 

2019

 

2020

 

2019

Revenue

 

$

330,007

 

 

$

371,080

 

 

$

973,344

 

 

$

1,112,608

 

Cost of goods sold

 

216,322

 

 

236,474

 

 

632,600

 

 

727,489

 

Selling, general and administrative expenses

 

67,418

 

 

76,265

 

 

219,018

 

 

256,018

 

Goodwill impairment charges

 

 

 

24,219

 

 

 

 

24,219

 

Asset impairment charges

 

 

 

659

 

 

617

 

 

849

 

Interest expense

 

6,988

 

 

9,622

 

 

23,025

 

 

30,099

 

Realized and unrealized (gains) losses on securities, net

 

(969)

 

 

(30,234)

 

 

25,515

 

 

(68,720)

 

All other (incomes) expenses, net

 

(8,724)

 

 

14,797

 

 

35,608

 

 

44,125

 

Total costs and expenses

 

281,035

 

 

331,802

 

 

936,383

 

 

1,014,079

 

Income from continuing operations before income taxes and equity method investments

 

48,972

 

 

39,278

 

 

36,961

 

 

98,529

 

Income tax provision

 

14,783

 

 

13,705

 

 

10,034

 

 

31,505

 

(Income) loss of associated companies, net of taxes

 

(3,194)

 

 

1,855

 

 

26,420

 

 

(408)

 

Net income from continuing operations

 

$

37,383

 

 

$

23,718

 

 

$

507

 

 

$

67,432

 

Revenue

Revenue for the three months ended September 30, 2020 decreased $41.1 million, or 11.1%, as compared to the same period last year, due to lower sales volume across all the reportable segments, primarily due to the impact of COVID-19.

Revenue for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 decreased $139.3 million, or 12.5%, as compared to the same period last year, due to lower sales volume across all the reportable segments, primarily due to the impact of COVID-19.

Cost of Goods Sold

Cost of goods sold for the three months ended September 30, 2020 decreased $20.2 million, or 8.5%, as compared to the same period last year, due to decreases in the Diversified Industrial and Energy segments. The decreases in the Diversified Industrial and Energy segments in the three months ended September 30, 2020 were primarily due to the lower sales volume discussed above, and the Company’s cost reduction efforts to offset the impact of COVID-19.

Cost of goods sold for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 decreased $94.9 million, or 13.0%, as compared to the same period last year, due to decreases in the Diversified Industrial and Energy segments. The decreases in the Diversified Industrial and Energy segments in the nine months ended September 30, 2020 were primarily due to the lower sales volume discussed above, and the Company’s cost reduction efforts to offset the impact of COVID-19.

Selling, General and Administrative Expenses

Selling, general and administrative expenses (“SG&A”) for the three months ended September 30, 2020 decreased $8.8 million, or 11.6%, as compared to the same period last year. The decrease was primarily due to lower sales volume and cost reduction initiatives from all the segments.

SG&A for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 decreased $37.0 million, or 14.5%, as compared to the same period last year, primarily due to the lower sales volume and cost reduction initiatives from Diversified Industrial and Energy segments, partially offset by a $14.0 million environmental reserve charge recorded in the second quarter of 2020 in the Diversified Industrial segment related to a legacy, non-operating site and higher SG&A from the Financial Services segment driven by increased credit performance fees associated with the larger loan balances, partially offset by lower personnel expenses driven by cost reduction actions due to the economic impact of COVID-19. There was also a $12.5 million expense associated with a legal settlement in the Corporate and Other segment during the 2019 period associated with a historical acquisition.

Goodwill Impairment Charges

As a result of declines in customer demand and in the performance of the packaging business during the three months ended September 30, 2019, the Company determined that it was more likely than not that the fair value of the packaging business was below its carrying amount. The Company performed an assessment using a discounted cash flow approach and determined that the difference between the carrying amount and fair value of the packaging business was greater than the amount of goodwill allocated to that business. Accordingly, the Company recorded a $24.2 million charge in the consolidated statements of operations for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019.

Asset Impairment Charges

As a result of COVID-19 related declines in our youth sports business within the Energy segment, intangible assets of $0.6 million, primarily customer relationships, were fully impaired during the first quarter of 2020. The asset impairment charges from the 2019 periods were primarily related to unused software in the Diversified Industrial segment’s cutting replacement products and services business.

Interest Expense

Interest expense for the three months ended September 30, 2020 decreased $2.6 million, or 27.4%, as compared to the same period last year. The lower interest expense for the three months ended September 30, 2020 was primarily due to lower interest rates during the third quarter of 2020.

Interest expense for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 decreased $7.1 million, or 23.5%, as compared to the same period last year. The lower interest expense for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 was primarily due to lower interest rates during the 2020 period.

Realized and Unrealized (Gains) Losses on Securities, Net

The Company recorded gains of $1.0 million for the three months ended September 30, 2020, as compared to gains of $30.2 million in the same period of 2019 and losses of $25.5 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2020, as compared to gains of $68.7 million in 2019. The change in realized and unrealized (gains) losses on securities was primarily due to a realized loss on the sale of securities in the 2020 period, as well as mark-to-market adjustments on the Company’s portfolio of securities in both periods.

All Other (Incomes) Expenses, Net

All other (incomes), net totaled $(8.7) million for the three months ended September 30, 2020, as compared to net expenses totaling $14.8 million in the same period of 2019, due primarily to a net improvement in the (benefit from) provision for loan losses, as the Company has seen lower than expected losses related to COVID-19 and higher debt paydowns, as well as lower finance interest expense, as compared to the prior period.

All other expenses, net decreased $8.5 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2020, as compared to the same period of 2019, due primarily to higher investment income, lower finance interest expense and lower provision for loan losses, as compared to the prior period.

Income Tax Provision

The Company recorded income tax provisions of $14.8 million and $13.7 million for the three months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively, and $10.0 million and $31.5 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively. As a limited partnership, we are generally not responsible for federal and state income taxes, and our profits and losses are passed directly to our limited partners for inclusion in their respective income tax returns. Provisions have been made for federal, state, local or foreign income taxes on the results of operations generated by our consolidated subsidiaries that are taxable entities. Significant differences between the statutory rate and the effective tax rate include partnership losses for which no tax benefit is recognized, state taxes, changes in deferred tax valuation allowances and other permanent differences.

(Income) Loss of Associated Companies, Net of Taxes

The Company recorded income from associated companies, net of taxes of $3.2 million and a loss from associated companies, net of taxes of $26.4 million for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020, respectively, as compared to a loss of $1.9 million and income of $0.4 million in the same periods of 2019.

Purchases of Property, Plant and Equipment (Capital Expenditures)

Capital expenditures for the third quarter of 2020 totaled $4.5 million, or 1.4% of revenue, as compared to $10.1 million, or 2.7% of revenue, in the third quarter of 2019. For the nine months ended September 30, 2020, capital expenditures were $15.6 million, or 1.6% of revenue, as compared to $26.5 million, or 2.4% of revenue, for the nine months ended September 30, 2019.

Additional Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Adjusted EBITDA for the third quarter of 2020 was $73.3 million versus $59.2 million for the same period in 2019. Adjusted EBITDA margin increased to 22.2% in the quarter from 15.9% in the third quarter of 2019, primarily due to the Company’s continued focus on cost management and the lower than expected loan losses noted above. Adjusted free cash flow was $40.6 million for the third quarter of 2020 versus $53.3 million for the same period in 2019.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2020, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin were $149.1 million and 15.3%, respectively, as compared to $152.4 million and 13.7% for the same period in 2019. For the nine months ended September 30, 2020, adjusted free cash flow was $135.8 million versus $80.5 million for the same period in 2019.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

As of September 30, 2020, the Company had $254.4 million in available liquidity under its senior credit agreement, as well as $19.1 million in cash and cash equivalents, excluding WebBank cash, and approximately $219.3 million in marketable securities and long-term investments.

As of September 30, 2020, total debt was $302.7 million, a decrease of approximately $35.4 million, as compared to December 31, 2019. As of September 30, 2020, net debt totaled $447.2 million, an increase of approximately $32.3 million, as compared to December 31, 2019. Total leverage (as defined in the Company’s senior credit agreement) was 2.68x as of September 30, 2020 versus 3.17x as of December 31, 2019.

During the quarter ended September 30, 2020, WebBank continued issuing loans under the Small Business Administration’s (“SBA”) Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) authorized under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act. As of September 30, 2020, the total PPP loans and associated liabilities are $2.1 billion and $2.2 billion, respectively. The loans were funded by the PPP Liquidity Facility, have terms of between 2 and 5 years, and their repayment is guaranteed by the SBA. Loans can be forgiven in whole or part (up to full principal and any accrued interest) if certain criteria are met. The timing of loan forgiveness is uncertain at this time, but borrower forgiveness applications and SBA processing is expected over the next several quarters.

About Steel Partners Holdings L.P.

Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (www.steelpartners.com) is a diversified global holding company that owns and operates businesses and has significant interests in various companies, including diversified industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management and logistics, direct marketing, banking and youth sports.

(Financial Tables Follow)

   

Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited)

 

(in thousands, except common units)

 

September 30, 2020

 

December 31, 2019

ASSETS

 

 

 

 

Current assets:

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

 

$

141,265

 

 

$

139,467

 

Marketable securities

 

137

 

 

220

 

Trade and other receivables – net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $3,433 and $2,512, respectively

 

175,822

 

 

175,043

 

Receivables from related parties

 

3,457

 

 

2,221

 

Loans receivable, including loans held for sale of $80,169 and $225,013, respectively, net

 

299,943

 

 

546,908

 

Inventories, net

 

149,558

 

 

151,641

 

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

 

39,634

 

 

33,689

 

Assets of discontinued operations

 

 

 

41,012

 

Total current assets

 

809,816

 

 

1,090,201

 

Long-term loans receivable, net

 

2,289,835

 

 

196,145

 

Goodwill

 

151,940

 

 

149,626

 

Other intangible assets, net

 

143,674

 

 

158,593

 

Deferred tax assets

 

83,380

 

 

88,645

 

Other non-current assets

 

37,995

 

 

70,616

 

Property, plant and equipment, net

 

231,946

 

 

250,225

 

Operating lease right-of-use assets

 

29,744

 

 

34,324

 

Long-term investments

 

219,156

 

 

275,836

 

Assets of discontinued operations

 

 

 

18,143

 

Total Assets

 

$

3,997,486

 

 

$

2,332,354

 

LIABILITIES AND CAPITAL

 

 

 

 

Current liabilities:

 

 

 

 

Accounts payable

 

$

117,042

 

 

$

85,817

 

Accrued liabilities

 

72,261

 

 

114,941

 

Deposits

 

268,637

 

 

615,495

 

Payables to related parties

 

1,814

 

 

481

 

Short-term debt

 

70

 

 

1,800

 

Current portion of long-term debt

 

13,953

 

 

14,208

 

Current portion of preferred unit liability

 

 

 

39,782

 

Other current liabilities

 

91,789

 

 

42,041

 

Liabilities of discontinued operations

 

 

 

21,256

 

Total current liabilities

 

565,566

 

 

935,821

 

Long-term deposits

 

120,221

 

 

139,222

 

Long-term debt

 

288,676

 

 

322,081

 

Other borrowings

 

2,159,721

 

 

 

Preferred unit liability

 

146,218

 

 

144,247

 

Accrued pension liabilities

 

184,396

 

 

183,228

 

Deferred tax liabilities

 

1,753

 

 

2,497

 

Long-term operating lease liabilities

 

22,804

 

 

26,458

 

Other non-current liabilities

 

38,541

 

 

14,556

 

Liabilities of discontinued operations

 

 

 

87,825

 

Total Liabilities

 

3,527,896

 

 

1,855,935

 

Commitments and Contingencies

 

 

 

 

Capital:

 

 

 

 

Partners’ capital common units: 25,189,613 and 25,023,128 issued and outstanding (after deducting 12,647,864 and 12,647,864 units held in treasury, at cost of $198,781 and $198,781), respectively

 

639,186

 

 

664,035

 

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

 

(174,125)

 

 

(191,422)

 

Total Partners’ Capital

 

465,061

 

 

472,613

 

Noncontrolling interests in consolidated entities

 

4,529

 

 

3,806

 

Total Capital

 

469,590

 

 

476,419

 

Total Liabilities and Capital

 

$

3,997,486

 

 

$

2,332,354

 

 

Consolidated Statements of Operations (unaudited)

   

(in thousands, except common units and per common unit data)

 

Three Months Ended
September 30,

 

Nine Months Ended
September 30,

 

 

2020

 

2019

 

2020

 

2019

Revenue:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Diversified industrial net sales

 

$

274,094

 

 

$

281,120

 

 

$

788,566

 

 

$

862,090

 

Energy net revenue

 

22,378

 

 

44,147

 

 

75,282

 

 

126,665

 

Financial services revenue

 

33,535

 

 

45,813

 

 

109,496

 

 

123,853

 

Total revenue

 

330,007

 

 

371,080

 

 

973,344

 

 

1,112,608

 

Costs and expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cost of goods sold

 

216,322

 

 

236,474

 

 

632,600

 

 

727,489

 

Selling, general and administrative expenses

 

67,418

 

 

76,265

 

 

219,018

 

 

256,018

 

Goodwill impairment charges

 

 

 

24,219

 

 

 

 

24,219

 

Asset impairment charges

 

 

 

659

 

 

617

 

 

849

 

Finance interest expense

 

2,537

 

 

4,568

 

 

9,446

 

 

12,693

 

(Benefit from) provision for loan losses

 

(9,684)

 

 

11,230

 

 

30,706

 

 

32,415

 

Interest expense

 

6,988

 

 

9,622

 

 

23,025

 

 

30,099

 

Realized and unrealized (gains) losses on securities, net

 

(969)

 

 

(30,234)

 

 

25,515

 

 

(68,720)

 

Other income, net

 

(1,577)

 

 

(1,001)

 

 

(4,544)

 

 

(983)

 

Total costs and expenses

 

281,035

 

 

331,802

 

 

936,383

 

 

1,014,079

 

Income from continuing operations before income taxes and equity method investments

 

48,972

 

 

39,278

 

 

36,961

 

 

98,529

 

Income tax provision

 

14,783

 

 

13,705

 

 

10,034

 

 

31,505

 

(Income) loss of associated companies, net of taxes

 

(3,194)

 

 

1,855

 

 

26,420

 

 

(408)

 

Net income from continuing operations

 

37,383

 

 

23,718

 

 

507

 

 

67,432

 

Discontinued operations

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Loss from discontinued operations, net of taxes

 

(21)

 

 

(26,482)

 

 

(2,602)

 

 

(33,540)

 

Net income (loss) on deconsolidation of discontinued operations

 

1,161

 

 

 

 

(22,666)

 

 

 

Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes

 

1,140

 

 

(26,482)

 

 

(25,268)

 

 

(33,540)

 

Net income (loss)

 

38,523

 

 

(2,764)

 

 

(24,761)

 

 

33,892

 

Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests in consolidated entities (continuing operations)

 

(248)

 

 

(114)

 

 

(569)

 

 

(29)

 

Net income (loss) attributable to common unitholders

 

$

38,275

 

 

$

(2,878)

 

 

$

(25,330)

 

 

$

33,863

 

Net income (loss) per common unit – basic

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income from continuing operations

 

$

1.49

 

 

$

0.94

 

 

$

 

 

$

2.70

 

Net income (loss) from discontinued operations

 

0.05

 

 

(1.06)

 

 

(1.02)

 

 

(1.34)

 

Net income (loss) attributable to common unitholders

 

$

1.54

 

 

$

(0.12)

 

 

$

(1.02)

 

 

$

1.36

 

Net income (loss) per common unit – diluted

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income from continuing operations

 

$

0.77

 

 

$

0.94

 

 

$

 

 

$

1.93

 

Net income (loss) from discontinued operations

 

0.02

 

 

(1.06)

 

 

(1.02)

 

 

(0.85)

 

Net income (loss) attributable to common unitholders

 

$

0.79

 

 

$

(0.12)

 

 

$

(1.02)

 

 

$

1.08

 

Weighted-average number of common units outstanding – basic

 

24,874,281

 

 

25,011,142

 

 

24,844,114

 

 

24,947,814

 

Weighted-average number of common units outstanding – diluted

 

52,067,382

 

 

25,011,142

 

 

24,844,114

 

 

39,604,813

 

 

Supplemental Balance Sheet Data (unaudited)

   

(in thousands, except common and preferred units)

 

September 30,

 

December 31,

 

 

2020

 

2019

Cash and cash equivalents

 

$

141,265

 

 

$

139,467

 

WebBank cash and cash equivalents

 

122,126

 

 

125,047

 

Cash and cash equivalents, excluding WebBank

 

$

19,139

 

 

$

14,420

 

Common units outstanding

 

25,189,613

 

 

25,023,128

 

Preferred units outstanding

 

6,422,128

 

 

7,927,288

 

 

Supplemental Non-GAAP Disclosures (unaudited)

   

Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(in thousands)

 

Three Months Ended
September 30,

 

Nine Months Ended
September 30,

 

 

2020

 

2019

 

2020

 

2019

Net income from continuing operations

 

$

37,383

 

$

23,718

 

$

507

 

$

67,432

Income tax provision

 

14,783

 

13,705

 

10,034

 

31,505

Income from continuing operations before income taxes

 

52,166

 

37,423

 

10,541

 

98,937

Add (Deduct):

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(Income) loss of associated companies, net of taxes

 

(3,194)

 

1,855

 

26,420

 

(408)

Realized and unrealized (gains) losses on securities, net

 

(969)

 

(30,234)

 

25,515

 

(68,720)

Interest expense

 

6,988

 

9,622

 

23,025

 

30,099

Depreciation

 

10,999

 

10,935

 

33,085

 

32,891

Amortization

 

5,256

 

5,452

 

15,650

 

16,155

Non-cash goodwill impairment charges

 

 

24,219

 

 

24,219

Non-cash asset impairment charges

 

 

659

 

617

 

849

Non-cash pension expense

 

1,257

 

2,264

 

2,432

 

6,213

Non-cash equity-based compensation

 

333

 

243

 

589

 

634

Other items, net

 

435

 

(3,288)

 

11,259

 

11,483

Adjusted EBITDA

 

$

73,271

 

$

59,150

 

$

149,133

 

$

152,352

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total revenue

 

$

330,007

 

$

371,080

 

$

973,344

 

$

1,112,608

Adjusted EBITDA margin

 

22.2%

 

15.9%

 

15.3%

 

13.7%

 

Net Debt Reconciliation:

 

 

 

 

 

(in thousands)

 

September 30,

 

December 31,

 

 

2020

 

2019

Total debt

 

$

302,699

 

 

$

338,089

 

Loan guarantee liability

 

52,303

 

 

 

Accrued pension liabilities

 

184,396

 

 

183,228

 

Preferred unit liability, including current portion

 

146,218

 

 

184,029

 

Cash and cash equivalents, excluding WebBank

 

(19,139)

 

 

(14,420)

 

Marketable securities

 

(137)

 

 

(220)

 

Long-term investments

 

(219,156)

 

 

(275,836)

 

Net debt

 

$

447,184

 

 

$

414,870

 

 

Adjusted Free Cash Flow Reconciliation:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(in thousands)

 

Three Months Ended
September 30,

 

Nine Months Ended
September 30,

 

 

2020

 

2019

 

2020

 

2019

Net cash provided by operating activities of continuing operations

 

$

36,338

 

 

$

11,167

 

 

$

296,230

 

 

$

64,867

 

Purchases of property, plant and equipment

 

(4,546)

 

 

(10,113)

 

 

(15,581)

 

 

(26,523)

 

Net increase (decrease) in loans held for sale

 

8,791

 

 

52,265

 

 

(144,844)

 

 

42,193

 

Adjusted free cash flow

 

$

40,583

 

 

$

53,319

 

 

$

135,805

 

 

$

80,537

 

Contacts

Investor Relations Contact
Jennifer Golembeske

212-520-2300

jgolembeske@steelpartners.com

