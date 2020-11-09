Style & Society Magazine Founder Kinya Claiborne on a Mission to Change the Landscape of Media

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 8, 2020 / Style & Society Magazine is an elevated media company and publication that creates a platform for society to level up their lifestyle. Moreover, it’s also an empire that stands as a monument to the power and possibilities for minorities and black content creators everywhere. Altogether, the company is out to change the way people experience lifestyle content today.

Photo Credit: Bobby McGowan

Style & Society Magazine is a Los Angeles-based publication founded by Kinya Claiborne that covers the best and latest in entertainment, fashion, lifestyle, dining, travel, events, and philanthropy. Trendy and contemporary, the posh publication leads the way in providing exclusive front row access to some of the most sought-after red carpet events, fashion news, and travel destinations.

The magazine started as nothing more than a creative passion project back in 2013. Since then, the brand has grown into a golden standard for many companies in media and content creation. Today, Style & Society Magazine has become one of the hottest online publications in Los Angeles and beyond.

The publication’s founder, Kinya Claiborne, is one of today’s most influential style influencers, TV hosts, entrepreneurs, and media mavens. An award-winning professional, she leads the conversation on trends, entertainment, fashion, lifestyle, and travel on a global level. As a content creator, Kinya creates videos and photo-worthy content on her Instagram @kinyaclaiborne for top-tier brands like Thailand Tourism, Kate Somerville, Qatar Airways, Television Academy, among others.

Style & Society Magazine has received many recognitions, such as nominations for Business Journal Women’s Council Award and the Los Angeles Business Journal Fashion Award. The company has grown it into an empire that houses over two dozen staff and campaigns for various tourism boards, fashion brands, restaurants, hotels, and consumer product brands.

Today, the company has branched out its efforts with the launch of Style & Society Group, a boutique media consulting agency. In celebration of women empowerment and opportunities for black and minority content creators, the agency now provides strategic communications, community relations, event planning, creative services, and digital marketing services to help empower brands and influence communities for the better.

The company also hosted the production of television show, “The StyleList,” where Kinya served as Co-Executive Producer and Host for the TV series that ran for three seasons. “The StyleList” delivered the latest fashion and pop culture trends in a fast-paced format. The show appeared on Watch ONX, an online video platform that features a wide collection of content and news.

At the heart of the company’s mission is a drive to empower black content creators in media. Reports show that California has had an alarming rate of systemic racism. The media industry is not exempt. In response to the injustice, Style & Society Magazine hopes to champion the cause of raising African American media personalities to increase the level of representation and opportunity for minorities who aspire for a place in media.

As Style & Society Magazine leads the way for minority media moguls and the lifestyle scene as a whole, they hope to continue breaking barriers and amplifying black voices.

Company: Style & Society Magazine

Email: bookings@styleandsociety.com

Phone number: (213) 675-5446

Website: www.styleandsociety.com

SOURCE: Style & Society Magazine

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/615337/Style-Society-Magazine-Founder-Kinya-Claiborne-on-a-Mission-to-Change-the-Landscape-of-Media