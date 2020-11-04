Sungrow Chooses Tigo for Integrated Rapid Shutdown Solutions

Sungrow also joins the Tigo Enhanced program in pursuit of the growing US rooftop PV market

CAMPBELL, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Renewables—Sungrow, the global leading inverter solution supplier for renewables has selected Tigo as its technology provider for PV rapid shutdown solutions in the United States. The company has also joined the Tigo Enhanced initiative, which makes it as simple and frictionless as possible for PV customers to get reliable rapid shutdown solutions.

The Sungrow inverters that integrate Tigo technology will display the Tigo Enhanced logo to clearly indicate that the inverters are ready to use with Tigo’s industry leading rapid shutdown devices. Customers can find the Tigo Enhanced logo on the front panel of the Sungrow inverters and the inverter data sheets.

“We are excited to be bringing a plug and play rapid shutdown solution to our PV customers. Our inverters are ready to pair with Tigo rapid shutdown devices right out of the box,” said Hank Wang, President of Sungrow Americas.

Tigo’s Rapid Shutdown Transmitters are embedded in Sungrow’s 36 kW and 60 kW 3 phase inverters. The inverters ship ready to be paired with Tigo’s TS4-A-F and TS4-A-2F rapid shutdown devices, making rapid shutdown compliant installations simple and quick.

“Sungrow has long been a leader in PV inverters. It’s great that we can offer our customers an integrated solution and we are looking forward to growing our business alongside theirs,” said Gal Bauer, VP of Product at Tigo.

The companies will be co-hosting a live webinar on their solutions for the US rooftop PV market at 10am PT on November 5, 2020. Interested parties can reserve their spot with this registration link.

The Sungrow inverters and Tigo rapid shutdown devices can be purchased at major distributor locations throughout the US. For more information, contact: info@sungrowamericas.com or sales@tigoenergy.com

About Sungrow

Sungrow Power Supply Co., Ltd (“Sungrow”) is the world’s most bankable inverter brand with over 100 GW to be installed worldwide as of December 2019. Founded in 1997 by University Professor Cao Renxian, Sungrow is a leader in the research and development of solar inverters, with the largest dedicated R&D team in the industry and a broad product portfolio offering PV inverter solutions and energy storage systems for utility-scale, commercial, and residential applications, as well as internationally recognized floating PV plant solutions. With a strong 23-year track record in the PV space, Sungrow products power installations in over 60 countries, maintaining a worldwide market share of over 15%. Learn more about Sungrow by visiting www.sungrowpower.com.

About Tigo

Tigo is the worldwide leader in flexible module level power electronics (MLPE) with innovative solutions that significantly enhance safety, increase energy production, and decrease operating costs of photovoltaic (PV) systems. Tigo’s TS4 platform maximizes the benefit of PV systems and provides customers with the most scalable, versatile, and reliable MLPE solution available. Tigo was founded in Silicon Valley in 2007 to accelerate the adoption of solar energy worldwide. Tigo systems operate on 7 continents and produce gigawatt hours of reliable, clean, affordable and safe solar energy daily. Tigo’s global team is dedicated to making the best MLPE on earth so more people can enjoy the benefits of solar. Visit us at www.tigoenergy.com.

