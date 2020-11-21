The Best Black Friday Surface Go Deals 2020: Early Surface Go & Go 2 Deals Summarized by Save Bubble
Save on a wide range of Surface Go deals at the early Black Friday sale, together with all the latest Surface Go and Go 2 tablet offers
BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Find the top early Surface Go deals for Black Friday, including Surface Go 2 and Go tablet savings. Links to the top deals are listed below.
Best Surface Go Deals:
- Save up to $136 on Microsoft Surface Go tablets at Walmart – individual deals available and options to add type cover, and Microsoft 365 subscription
- Save up to $50 on the Microsoft Surface Go at Microsoft.com – check live prices on Microsoft Surface Go Essentials bundle deals
- Save up to $50 on the Microsoft Surface Go at Amazon – available in 8GB to 128GB storage options
- Save on the Microsoft Surface Go tablet at OfficeDepot.com – check latest prices of the Surface Go 2 and Surface Go cases and covers
- Save up to $152 on Microsoft Surface Go 2 at Walmart – check the hottest individual and bundle deals (1 year Microsoft 356 subscription/ Surface Pen/ Type Cover)
- Save on Microsoft Surface Go 2 at Amazon – check live price available with different colors to choose from (Silver, Platinum, Black)
Best Microsoft Surface Deals:
- Save up to 30% on the latest Microsoft Surface devices at Walmart – save on the Microsoft Surface Pro, Go, Book & Laptop series
- Save up to 25% on Microsoft Surface devices & bundles at Microsoft.com – live deals are available now on Surface Pro 7, Surface Book 3, Surface Go & more
- Save up to 35% on Microsoft Surface laptops, 2-in-1s and tablets at Amazon – check deals available on top rated models including the Surface Pro 6, Pro 7 and Pro X, the Surface Go, the Surface book 3 and Surface Laptop 3
- Save on Microsoft Surface laptops, tablets, cables, and accessories at OfficeDepot.com – includes deals on the Microsoft Surface Pro, Surface Laptop, Surface Book, and Surface Go
- New & existing customers get 50% off the Microsoft Surface Duo at AT&T.com
- Save up to $330 on a wide range of Microsoft Surface tablets & 2-in-1 devices at Walmart
Searching for more deals? We recommend checking Walmart’s Black Friday sale and Amazon’s latest holiday season deals to view more active offers right now. Save Bubble earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.
The Microsoft Surface Go is a versatile, adjustable and lightweight device in the Surface family of computers and laptops. It can be placed in laptop, tablet or studio mode, depending on what you need. The Surface Go 2 is the latest model from Microsoft. It’s an improved version of the original Surface Go, featuring a better processor, bigger screen, higher screen resolution and PPI, and longer battery life. It’s a bit heavier than the original Surface Go, but the difference is very small that it is negligible.
About Save Bubble: Save Bubble round-up the latest online sales news. As an Amazon Associate and affiliate Save Bubble earns from qualifying purchases.
Contacts
Andy Mathews (andy@nicelynetwork.com)