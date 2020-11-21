The Best Black Friday Surface Go Deals 2020: Early Surface Go & Go 2 Deals Summarized by Save Bubble

Save on a wide range of Surface Go deals at the early Black Friday sale, together with all the latest Surface Go and Go 2 tablet offers

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Find the top early Surface Go deals for Black Friday, including Surface Go 2 and Go tablet savings. Links to the top deals are listed below.

Best Surface Go Deals:

Best Microsoft Surface Deals:

The Microsoft Surface Go is a versatile, adjustable and lightweight device in the Surface family of computers and laptops. It can be placed in laptop, tablet or studio mode, depending on what you need. The Surface Go 2 is the latest model from Microsoft. It’s an improved version of the original Surface Go, featuring a better processor, bigger screen, higher screen resolution and PPI, and longer battery life. It’s a bit heavier than the original Surface Go, but the difference is very small that it is negligible.

