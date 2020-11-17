The Tech Tribune: 2021 Best Tech Startups in Minneapolis

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#business—The Tech Tribune staff has compiled the very best tech startups in Minneapolis. In doing our research, we considered several factors including but not limited to:





Revenue potential Leadership team Brand/product traction Competitive landscape

Additionally, all companies must be independent (un-acquired), privately owned, at most 10 years old, and have received at least one round of funding in order to qualify.

1. Gravie

Founded: 2013

Also honored in:

“With smart technology and a human touch, Gravie is reinventing health benefits, making them easier and more affordable for employers and employees. Interested in using Gravie for employee benefits? Email us at info@gravie.com or call 844.540.8701.”

2. When I Work

Founded: 2010

Also honored in:

“We help businesses effortlessly coordinate and engage their hourly workforce.

When I Work is a software platform that nearly half a million business owners and managers in over 50 countries rely on for hourly employee scheduling, attendance, and communication. When I Work uses an innovative blend of collaborative communication technologies, including the web, mobile apps, text messaging, social media, and email, to make teams more efficient, more accountable, and better prepared. Most traditional workforce management software is clunky, cumbersome and difficult to install and maintain.”

3. NovuHealth

Founded: 2010

Also honored in:

“NovuHealth is the health care industry’s leading marketing and behavior change platform, designed to enable health plans to better understand, motivate and connect with members. Leveraging clinical and behavioral best practices, rewards, incentives, and personalized communication, NovuHealth is the most cost-effective, seamless way to reach and influence high-value member behaviors.

NovuHealth has proven that without initial and ongoing engagement, a wellness program will not impact health outcomes. We believe that a unique combination of access, education, incentives and support fused with our proprietary platform will deliver positive results in today’s health care ecosystem. For plans and providers, our solutions result in quality outcomes and cost reductions. For members, the result is a personalized relationship with their care, delivered through a robust omni-channel experience.”

4. ClickSWITCH

Founded: 2014

Also honored in:

“ClickSWITCH is an automated account holder acquisition technology for financial institutions and FinTechs that simplifies the process of bringing new depositors onboard by quickly, safely and efficiently switching their direct deposits and recurring payments from their old accounts to new ones. Based in Minneapolis, the company’s industry-leading solution helps clients to increase account holder acquisition and activation rates, engage during onboarding, and cross-sell products to capture full profit potential. ClickSWITCH is a technology leader delivering world-class solutions to financial institutions and FinTechs of all sizes.”

5. Revel

Founded: 2017

Also honored in:

“We’re a next gen healthcare technology company that is challenging convention by re-imagining what’s possible. We believe the way healthcare traditionally communicates with people is broken. So we’re reinventing it. We’re replacing stone age practices with friendly conversations powered by smart technology and AI. We’re putting data to work for healthcare like every other industry on the planet. Because we can do better. We can help people live longer, healthier lives.”

6. Datica

Founded: 2013

Also honored in:

“Datica makes digital health in the cloud a reality. Customers across healthcare trust Datica to address their compliance and interoperability needs.”

7. Inspectorio

Founded: 2015

“Inspectorio SaaS platform is a production orchestration business network that enables Brands and Retailers, and their supplier matrix, to optimize quality, operations, and sustainability by enhancing supply chain collaboration, visibility, and predictive intelligence.

We are digitizing the traditional manual and paper-based processes in production chains so that all participants can share performance data in real-time, and take corrective actions immediately in ways not possible before. Our algorithms leverage machine learning to predict issues and suggest solutions based on prior patterns.

As we provide the core infrastructure for production chain digitization and collaboration, participating companies have strong incentives to invite their production partners into the network. Every month, we continue capturing new production ecosystems and activating their participants into customers. This further accelerates massive network effects that will enable us to become the de-facto standard of production networks.”

8. Learn to Live

Founded: 2012

“Our mission at LearntoLive.com is to help sufferers of mental health problems who have been too uncomfortable to ask for help, or have struggled to find available psychologists or therapists, grown tired of traditional self-help or just want to try something new. We also cater to employers, managed behavioral health organizations, employee assistance programs, and universities seeking to expand their mental health offerings for employees/members/students while simultaneously reducing the cost to deliver these programs.

Over the past few years we’ve developed an innovative way to help—online Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) programs that are confidential, accessible at home and effective. We currently offer programs for social anxiety, depression, insomnia, and stress.”

9. Branch

Founded: 2015

“Branch is the only challenger bank that partners with employers to help working Americans grow financially. Employers turn to Branch not only to help them attract and retain hourly workers but also reduce the costs of paper checks and paycards by offering Branch as a free financial wellness benefit and bank alternative. Employees that sign up with Branch can receive a zero-fee bank account, free instant access to earned wages, and budgeting tools to help them manage their cash flow between paychecks.

Branch has partnered with some of the nation’s largest employers and are adding new employers daily in retail, restaurant, logistics, manufacturing, and healthcare. To schedule a one-on-one demo with a Branch expert: http://www.branchapp.com/demo/.”

10. Apruve

Founded: 2013

“Apruve provides a better way to automate B2B credit programs and payments. Our best of breed approach gives enterprises the customization that they need in customer experience, payment offerings, and how transactions are funded.

We free up enterprises from managing B2B credit and payments with a fully customizable solution.”

Revenue potential Leadership team Brand/product traction Competitive landscape

Revenue potential Leadership team Brand/product traction Competitive landscape

Additionally, all companies must be independent (unacquired), privately owned, at most 10 years old, and have received at least one round of funding in order to qualify.

