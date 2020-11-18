Tiburon Trading Corp. Changes Name and Strategic Vision

Toronto, Ontario–(Newsfile Corp. – November 18, 2020) – Tiburon International Trading Corp (OTC Pink: TNCPD) announced today that it is changing its corporate name to FACT, Inc. The name change reflects the Company’s shift in strategic focus towards bringing forensic technology to the $64B art market as it winds down the historic business. Adapting award-winning forensic ballistics technology, FACT, Inc offers the latest innovation in the future of art authentication, tracking and collection management through digital technology solutions.

FACT, Inc. Logo

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7554/68455_b7df86cb44baab8f_001full.jpg

“The new name – Forensic Art Certification Technology or FACT – allows us to emphasize our wide-ranging business objective around changing the way art is authenticated, tracked and managed across multiple sectors throughout the art industry. There is an estimated $6B black market for art, making art crime including fraud and forgery the third highest grossing crime in the world. FACT utilizes the same ballistics technology currently employed by global law enforcement agencies to authenticate a painting. Using interferometry, we can scan a painting to capture a unique digital fingerprints beyond the level of the artists individual brush stroke which cannot be reproduced,” said Patricia Trompeter, COO/CFO of FACT, Inc. “We are committed to delivering breakthrough products and services that will revolutionize security for the art market. Our suite of products include authentication, condition reporting, GPS tracking, provenance data, as well as collection management – all stored securely on blockchain accessible in real time to the consumer.”

The new name is effective immediately and will be implemented across the Company’s product and services throughout the calendar year 2020. For more information visit factsecured.com.

Contact:

Patricia Trompeter

patricia@factsecured.com

