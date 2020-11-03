TrackVia Names Mike Isham Chief Financial Officer

Company Continues Growth and Expansion as More Remote Workers Fuel Demand for No-code Solutions to Rapidly Digitize and Automate Critical Workflows

DENVER–(BUSINESS WIRE)–TrackVia, the most trusted low-code app-building solution for business people and IT, today announced it has promoted Mike Isham to chief financial officer (CFO) effective immediately.

Isham joined TrackVia in August 2017 as the vice president of finance. He helped secure major growth investment from Primus Capital in 2019 and has led the company through several record-setting growth quarters. The company was recently named to Inc. Magazine’s list of fastest growing companies.

“Mike has been a cornerstone of the executive team, helping us manage our rapid growth and expansion,” said Ed Daihl, CEO of TrackVia. “I’m especially pleased when we can promote from within as it shows the exciting opportunities found here at TrackVia.”

The need for modern work management apps continues to increase as companies look for easier, faster ways to track and coordinate work processes amongst employees working remote, in different locations, or out in the field. TrackVia’s low-code platform empowers both technical and non-technical users to configure, edit and deploy their own mobile and web apps in a matter of days, using a drag-and-drop interface.

About TRACKVIA

TrackVia offers the most-trusted app building platform for anyone looking for a better way to work. TrackVia gives businesspeople and IT experts the ability to easily build and integrate apps to track, manage, and automate processes in days, not weeks. People from Honeywell, Stearns Lending, and Volcafe made lasting and substantial improvements to their business using TrackVia’s bullet-proof cloud-based technology — and they love getting the industry’s best customer experience every step of the way.

