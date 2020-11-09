Travel Expert Adam Kliebert’s Tips for Marketing Luxury Travel

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 8, 2020 / Veteran luxury travel influencer Adam Kliebert has been globetrotting for the most of his life, living in Japan and the United States, modelling across Europe, and more recently working as a worldwide property developer. It’s his appreciation of pan-global culture from both business and leisure perspectives that gives him a unique insight on the world of luxury travel – and positions him to comment on the sector as it negotiates its way out of the pandemic.

The tourism industry has taken a pounding in recent months, but one of its most robust segments has always been luxury travel, which is looking forward to a projected growth of around $200 billion between 2020 and 2024 (ReportLinker). And with the numbers of high-net-worth individuals growing despite the pandemic, the thirst for exceptional experiences and amazing destinations is bound to rise in the future too.

So how do businesses in the sector make sure that their exclusive locations and experiences get the right kind of attention? Kliebert believes that operators will need to position themselves carefully to take full advantage of the pending upswing. Sitting back and expecting everything to return to how it was before March 2020 isn’t an option.

“Even though things are looking strong for the luxury end of the market, people in the sector need to understand that the landscape has changed in recent months, and people are looking for different things. On the one hand, many will be seeking out less crowded destinations and a greater sense of calm,” says Kliebert. “On the other, some will be looking to break out and experience something exhilarating.”

Creating an intimate ambience and conveying it to his thousands of followers across social media is something that Kliebert has been doing for years as a businessman and ‘accidental flâneur’. “I never set out to be a travel influencer in the typical sense. I’m somebody who enjoys giving my followers an authentic glimpse into my world.”

And it’s this intimate portrayal of the world of luxury travel that Ukraine-based Kliebert believes is the key to connecting operators with potential visitors on a meaningful level.

“Luxury travel has always played a major role in my life. My appreciation of architecture, history and the luxe lifestyle has influenced and how I approach my role as a developer, too.” And it has led to several awards – Kliebert won best builder of the year seven times while based in Houston, Texas.

“When I visit the world’s most amazing destinations, I don’t view myself as a casual observer who’s passing through. I connect with people and places, so my followers get a genuine look at what’s on offer in those parts of the world – the cityscapes, the hotels, the resorts, the hospitality,” he says.

“For younger travellers especially, many of life’s biggest decisions are made using a device in the palm of their hand. Social media plays an important role in giving people a personal perspective on what they can expect should they choose to travel to a particular destination. Also, successful families with children in their teens and 20s are now starting to plan adventurous luxury trips again – and where do you think those kids get their inspiration?”

Not from brochure images of people idling on sun loungers looking at the ocean. That simply won’t cut it in this evolving landscape, according to Kliebert.

One of the reasons for that is that people are looking for something a little deeper. “I always aim to go beyond the notion of ‘fly here just because’, and social channels give you licence to get across a more personal, resonating message.

“I think many people are going to approach the possibilities and opportunities of travel with renewed purpose and curiosity. They’ll want to get more out of their time away. It won’t be a case of, ‘Let’s take an intercontinental flight simply because of the lure of a beautiful beach.’ The questions will be, ‘What does the new luxury look like? What are you searching for when you travel?'”

For operators looking to tap into this new mindset, creating a feeling of connection is particularly important. As is offering reassurance that the sense of luxury will be unimpacted by recent events. “It’s essential that destinations demonstrate that they are able to provide the highest standards despite recent world events. Consumers will want to know that you can deliver that same level of luxury.” This is where social media really comes into its own, as trusted influencers are relied upon to give their honest opinions to followers.

“The luxury travel industry is going to be more complex moving forward,” says Kliebert. “We can’t get away from that. But what I do is remind people of the beauty, the excitement, the opportunities. Those are the reasons that people travel.”

For Kliebert, the future is definitely optimistic. “I’ve recently moved from the USA to Ukraine and I’m excited about the proximity that my new location gives me to so many of the world’s most intriguing destinations. I’m on the doorstep of Western Europe, Asia, the Middle East and Africa.”

Great location. Smart device. Luxury travel influencer Adam Kliebert is going to be better placed than ever to reassure people of the quality and excitement that they can expect. And the joy. Because that’s what luxury travel is all about, and that’s what we could all do with a little more of right now.

