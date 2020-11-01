What Do Homeowners Need to Know About Basement Renovations?

EDMONTON, AB / ACCESSWIRE / October 31, 2020 / Home renovations are an investment in both your property value and lifestyle, and basement renovations are no exception. A basement renovation can nearly double a home’s functional living space and improve resale value.

The most recent data available from Remodeling’s cost vs. value report shows that a basement renovation can add 70 percent of its price to a home’s value. Compared to other interior home renovations, that is a significant return on investment.

“Basement renovations are different than above-grade renovations, and there are certain things that need to be taken care of,” said Kai of Custom Basement Development. “For example, basements are prone to moisture. If there are any issues left unfixed before the walls go up, you can end up with damage to your newly renovated basement and promote mould or mildew growth.”

Homeowners should always have their basements inspected for moisture issues or potential leaks before investing in finishing the basement. A reputable basement renovation contractor will check for leaks in the foundation, plumbing, windows, and other areas.

Special considerations for basement renovations should also include the basement ceiling’s height and any retrofits required for mechanical systems, including heating and cooling, electrical, and plumbing. All these things should be installed or retrofitted by a certified professional. Not only will a professional ensure it’s safe and to code, DIY work is not compliant with home insurance policies.

“We also advise homeowners to be careful about choosing materials for their basement renovation that are suited for basements. Some products and materials will not stand up to moisture or other issues that can occur in the basement,” said Kai.

The best flooring options for the basement include ceramic tile, luxury vinyl plank and vinyl tile, and carpet flooring. Hardwood and laminate, while attractive choices for upstairs, will not stand up to moisture in the basement. If there is excessive moisture or a flood, those flooring options will need replacing.

Starting with a detailed design plan and setting a firm budget are the first steps to a successful basement renovation. Design and budgeting is something a professional basement renovation contractor can help with.

The cost of an average basement renovation can range between $20,000 and $60,000. A high-end basement renovation, or a more extensive basement renovation, can cost up to $100,000 or more depending on size, labour, and finishings.

For long-term value and a better return on investment, homeowners should hire a reputable, certified, and experienced basement renovation contractor.

Custom Basement Development offers full-scale basement renovations and basement developments across Canada. Exceptional service, quality craftsmanship, and customer satisfaction are their top priorities. Learn more at www.custombasementdevelopment.ca.

