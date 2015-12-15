William F. Oplinger, Alcoa’s EVP and CFO, to Participate in Goldman Sachs Global Metals & Mining Conference

PITTSBURGH–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Alcoa Corporation announced today that William F. Oplinger, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a question and answer session at the virtual Goldman Sachs Global Metals & Mining Conference, beginning at 9:00 a.m. EST on Thursday, November 19, 2020.

The session will be available through a live audio webcast hosted on the “Investors” section of Alcoa’s website, www.alcoa.com. A slide presentation, to be used in connection with the conference and investor meetings, will be available on the “Investors” section of the Company’s website at www.alcoa.com beginning at approximately 7:00 a.m. EST on Thursday, November 19, 2020.

An audio replay will also be available after the session on the “Investors” section of www.alcoa.com.

About Alcoa Corporation

Alcoa (NYSE: AA) is a global industry leader in bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products, and is built on a foundation of strong values and operating excellence dating back more than 130 years to the world-changing discovery that made aluminum an affordable and vital part of modern life. Since developing the aluminum industry, and throughout our history, our talented Alcoans have followed on with breakthrough innovations and best practices that have led to efficiency, safety, sustainability, and stronger communities wherever we operate.

