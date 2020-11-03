Wolters Kluwer and Black Knight deepen strategic alliance to offer mortgage lenders a more complete origination solution

Latest collaboration incorporates support for compliant document generation into Black Knight’s Empower loan origination offerings

MINNEAPOLIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#WoltersKluwer—Wolters Kluwer’s Compliance Solutions business and Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE: BKI) have enhanced their longstanding strategic alliance to bundle Wolters Kluwer’s Expere document generation engine as part of Black Knight’s comprehensive Empower loan origination system (LOS).

The bundling of Expere’s support for compliant document generation with Black Knight’s Empower LOS offers mortgage lenders a complete origination solution with a single contract. This partnership expansion allows for a simpler and more complete contracting process, while helping to reduce the complexity and effort that lenders experience when engaging in separate contracts with each service provider.

This integration is also available in Black Knight’s Empower implementation model designed to enable mortgage lenders to benefit from the same advanced capabilities of its enterprise Empower LOS, but with a reduced implementation timeline, resulting in a more streamlined process with lower implementation costs. Empower is scalable to support business growth, so as volumes increase, mortgage lenders can remain on the same origination system.

“In a rapidly evolving lending landscape in which technology and automation have brought significant benefits to lenders, expanding this alliance provides mortgage lenders an enhanced capability that simplifies their contracting processes, while helping them access industry-leading compliant documents to conduct mortgage originations,” said Steve Meirink, Executive Vice President and General Manager, Compliance Solutions. “Wolters Kluwer is dedicated to supporting high-performing lending technologies as reflected by the Empower offering to contribute to a faster, simpler contracting and implementation process that benefits mortgage lenders and their customers alike.”

“Wolters Kluwer’s longstanding reputation for generating lending documents via dependable technology platforms, such as the Expere suite of products, is unparalleled,” said Rich Gagliano, President, Black Knight Origination Technologies. “We are pleased to expand our long-term relationship with Wolters Kluwer and its Expere capabilities with our Empower LOS to help mortgage lenders better manage loan originations in a faster, simpler, and less costly manner.”

Wolters Kluwer Compliance Solutions is a market leader and trusted provider of risk management and regulatory compliance solutions and services to U.S. banks and credit unions, insurers and securities firms. The business, which sits within Wolters Kluwer’s Governance, Risk & Compliance (GRC) division, helps these financial institutions efficiently manage risk and regulatory compliance obligations and gain the insights needed to focus on better serving their customers and growing their business.

Wolters Kluwer’s GRC division provides an array of expert solutions to help U.S financial institutions manage regulatory and risk obligations. Wolters Kluwer Expere® is a centralized compliance document system that seamlessly serves multiple lines of business and provides a complete set of tools for creating, managing, integrating, testing, deploying and signing documents. Wolters Kluwer’s customized offerings also help address COVID-19 challenges. Compliance Solutions’ Paycheck Protection Program Supported by TSoftPlus™ supports lenders’ customers with access to critical stimulus funding. Wolters Kluwer Lien Solutions’ iLien for Main Street helps lenders optimize their due diligence and lien management efforts when securing loans for small and medium-sized businesses under the Main Street Lending Program.

About Wolters Kluwer Governance, Risk & Compliance

Governance, Risk & Compliance is a division of Wolters Kluwer that provides legal and banking professionals with solutions to help ensure compliance with ever-changing regulatory and legal obligations, manage risk, increase efficiency, and produce better business outcomes. GRC offers a portfolio of technology-enabled expert services and solutions focused on legal entity compliance, legal operations management, banking product compliance, and banking regulatory compliance.

Wolters Kluwer (AEX: WKL) is a global leader in information services and solutions for professionals in the health, tax and accounting, risk and compliance, finance and legal sectors. Wolters Kluwer reported 2019 annual revenues of €4.6 billion. The company, headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands, serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries and employs 19,000 people worldwide.

Contacts

Paul Lyon



Director of Global Corporate Communications, Banking & Regulatory Compliance



Governance, Risk & Compliance Division



Wolters Kluwer



Tel: +44 20 3197 6586



Paul.Lyon@wolterskluwer.com

On Twitter: @PaulJLyon

David Feider



Corporate Communications Manager, Banking & Regulatory Compliance



Governance, Risk & Compliance Division



Wolters Kluwer



Tel: +1 612-852-7966



David.feider@wolterskluwer.com

On Twitter: @DavidaFeider