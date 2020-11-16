Wovenware Named a Strong Performer Among Computer Vision Consultancies by Independent Research Firm

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Wovenware, a nearshore provider of AI and digital transformation solutions, today announced that it has been named a Strong Performer in The Forrester New Wave™: Computer Vision Consultancies, Q4 2020, report on the 13 top computer vision (CV) providers. Wovenware joins large firms, such as Accenture, Capgemini, Deloitte and PwC, in receiving this designation.

Forrester’s evaluation noted that while Wovenware focuses on other computer vision use cases, “…its specialty is developing CV models for satellite and aerial imagery.” It also noted that “Wovenware is one of the few consultancies with a large, in-house, U.S.-based (in Puerto Rico) data labeling team and has a history of clients with stringent security requirements.” Based on customer interviews, the report stated that ”Wovenware had glowing recommendations that praised its support for the entire CV lifecycle, technical expertise, and professional execution.”

“We’re honored to be recognized by Forrester as a strong performer and included alongside some of the largest consultancies in the technology industry,” said Christian González, CEO, Wovenware.“Computer vision is fast becoming one of the key areas in AI automation, driven by advances in deep learning, analytics and the Internet of Things, and we look forward to working with customers to innovate new CV applications that enable them to leverage data-driven insights to do everything from automating business processes and conducting predictive maintenance, to improving the planet and keeping citizens safe.”

Wovenware helps companies in a variety of industries and applications, such as satellite imagery, collect, clean and optimize image data assets. Its proprietary deep learning algorithms can automatically identify and classify objects, as well as detect patterns in image data sets to extract actionable insights. The company’s private crowd is comprised of a large team of trained U.S.-based data specialists under NDA who undergo extensive training to consistently identify and label data, including objects and images, with extreme accuracy and precision.

The Forrester New Wavetm : Computer Vision Consultancies, Q4 2020 is an evaluation of the emerging market for computer vision (CV) consultancies. Forrester identified the 13 most significant providers in the category — Accenture, Brillio, Capgemini, Deloitte, EPAM, Fractal Analytics, Grid Dynamics, Infosys, Insight Enterprises, Perficient, PwC, Quantiphi, and Wovenware — and scored vendors against 10 criteria and where they stand in relation to each other. The companies included had to have deployed more than five CV projects, have more than five enterprise or government customers, and provided CV consulting services to customers for more than two years.

To download the full report visit: https://www.wovenware.com/forrester-new-wave-computer-vision-2020/.

About Wovenware

As a design-driven firm, Wovenware delivers customized AI, computer vision and other digital transformation solutions that create measurable value for customers. Through its nearshore capabilities, the company has become the partner of choice for organizations needing to re-engineer their systems and processes to increase profitability, boost user experience and seize new market opportunities. Wovenware leverages a multidisciplinary team of world-class experience designers, software engineers and data scientists to create solutions for cloud transformation, advanced AI innovation and application modernization. Headquartered in Puerto Rico, Wovenware partners with customers across North America and around the world.

Contacts

Linda Pendergast-Savage



Pendergast Consulting



lpendergastsavage@comcast.net

508-224-7905