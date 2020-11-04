Yottaa Brings eCommerce Acceleration as an Application in the Episerver App Marketplace

With Yottaa RAPID inSITE for Episerver Commerce Cloud, Customers Maximize Business Investment, Extend Platform Functionality

WALTHAM, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Eighty-five percent of online shoppers start their online purchase journeys at a marketplace whether they have a product in mind for purchase or not. Business buyers want the same level of ease and comparison and Yottaa, the leading cloud platform for accelerating ecommerce, and Episerver, the customer-centric digital experience company, have made it possible through Yottaa’s RAPID inSITE via the Episerver App Marketplace for business users to choose an app to fit their needs.

“Episerver offers the most complete ecommerce suite for growing brands,” said Chris Ash, director of alliances for Yottaa. “In order for these brands to maximize online growth they need to add rich third-party features to their sites that enhance shopper experience. With the addition of RAPID inSITE into its App Marketplace, Episerver is providing its customers a powerful tool to improve overall site performance and increase online conversion.”

RAPID inSITE enables brands to gain full visibility into how their website is currently performing and see how third-party technologies and other site elements are impacting page load time. Studies have shown that third parties account for up to 75% of site latency and that slow loading pages result in lower conversion. To be able to participate in the Episerver App Marketplace, RAPID inSITE had to pass strict design, quality, verification, compliance and support standards to ensure impeccable integrations for purchasers seeking quick extensibility in the form of B2C-like shopping.

“Episerver App Marketplace is mission critical for companies looking to customize their technology stack without the hassle or headaches associated with customization,” said Karen Chastain, senior director of global alliances at Episerver. “While Episerver is an end-to-end digital experience platform, our goal is to offer unparalleled accessibility to the best-of-breed software our customers want to use. To do this, Episerver App Marketplace offers a select-and-succeed model so back-end logic and integration helps engineer show-stopping front-end experiences.”

As an app for Episerver’s Commerce Cloud, RAPID inSITE meets business demand for faster performing eCommerce sites while also enabling brands to add a multitude of the third-party features that shoppers have come to expect without impacting site speed.

“Adding Yottaa within Episerver App Marketplace speaks to the need for business users to have complete autonomy over what their software platforms do for them as an organization with hyper-specific needs another company, even in their own industry, may not have,” said Chastain. “RAPID inSITE is a tremendous value add to the Episerver ecosystem and a powerful solution for brands to significantly improve site performance in order to grow their online businesses.”

Episerver tests each new application or add on for functionality, security and user-interface; ongoing support is held with Yottaa. For more information about the app, visit https://marketplace.episerver.com/.

As part of this new partnership, Yottaa is presenting on an Episerver webinar titled, “Extending Your Episerver Solution Through the App Marketplace: A Web Series,” to be held today, Wednesday, November 4 at 9 a.m. CT. Click here to register for the webinar. A recorded version of the webinar will also be available through your registration.

About Yottaa

Leading brands such as Ann, Inc., Carter’s, Express, Lands’ End, Mattress Firm, Nutrisystem, Ralph Lauren, and Samsonite rely on Yottaa to accelerate, optimize, and control third-party ecommerce technologies, high resolution images, and other website elements, resulting in superior customer experiences, up to 60% faster web performance, and up to 20% increases in online conversion. To learn more about how Yottaa can optimize every page load on your ecommerce site and increase conversions, please visit www.yottaa.com or follow @yottaa on Twitter.

About Episerver

Episerver empowers businesses to scale through the most customer-centric approach to digital experiences. Its Customer-Centric Digital Experience Platform™ features best-in-class content management and robust commerce, both backed by AI powered data and personalization solutions. The platform has consistently earned industry, analyst and media recognition for its vision, capabilities and customer commitment. Episerver’s 900+ partners and 1100+ employees in offices around the globe are proud to help more than 9,000 brands enrich their customer lifetime value, increase revenue and grow their brands. Learn more at www.episerver.com

