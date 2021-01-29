Acquia Named a Leader in the Gartner 2021 Magic Quadrant for DXP

Recognized for Completeness of Vision and Ability to Execute

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Acquia, a leading and innovative provider of solutions in the digital experience market, today announced that it has been positioned by Gartner as a Leader in the Magic Quadrant for Digital Experience Platforms (DXP).1 The evaluation was based on specific criteria that analyzed the company’s overall completeness of vision and ability to execute.

“Shake Shack was able to leverage the marketing capabilities within Acquia’s Open DXP to stay connected and communicate even more with our guests. This was critical as we increased the number of safe and convenient pickup and ordering options throughout the year,” said Jeff Rausch, Shake Shack’s VP of digital technology. “Acquia and Bounteous are integral partners in our digital acceleration, which has become an essential part of our company’s ongoing growth strategy.”

Seth Dobbs, CTO of Bounteous, an Acquia Gold Partner, commented, “Acquia’s partner-led approach helps set us apart from competitors and enhances our ability to create memorable digital experiences powered by Drupal. The Acquia Open DXP enables us to integrate the technology we want to use, and achieve faster time-to-market – without sacrificing innovation.”

This year, major upgrades to the Acquia Open DXP brought together Drupal Cloud and Marketing Cloud in a unified, easy-to-use platform for multi-experience customer journeys across every mode of customer interaction. The new enhancements empower developers and marketers to innovate digital experiences faster, and make smarter, data-driven decisions across campaigns.

The new Acquia Open DXP integrates technology designed for IT and marketers into a single, powerful platform to drive digital transformation. An API-first, open architectural approach makes it easier for customers to add new functionality and components as they grow, or fast-forward into a full digital experience platform, depending on their level of maturity. The Acquia Open DXP is built to scale and support personalized customer journeys of all sizes.

“The unexpected events of last year challenged many of our customers to quickly transition to digital-first businesses,” said Dries Buytaert, co-founder and CTO of Acquia. “Integrating Drupal Cloud and Marketing Cloud into a single open DXP couldn’t have come at a better time. Our customers use our platform to quickly create digital experiences, and reach more customers with a data-driven, AI-powered approach to marketing. Unlike with legacy DXP solutions, our customers have the freedom to integrate the tools they want to create more personalized customer experiences across any channel. This has made a big difference to their bottom lines in 2020.”

Today, Acquia serves 40% of Fortune 100 companies. Thousands of the world’s most popular brands are delivering better customer experiences with Acquia, including Bayer, Liverpool Football Club, L’Oréal Group, Panasonic, and Wendy’s.

Magic Quadrant reports are a culmination of rigorous, fact-based research in specific markets, providing a wide-angle view of the relative positions of the providers in markets where growth is high and provider differentiation is distinct. Providers are positioned into four quadrants: Leaders, Challengers, Visionaries and Niche Players. The research enables you to get the most from market analysis in alignment with your unique business and technology needs.

A complimentary copy of the Gartner, Inc. 2021 Magic Quadrant for Digital Experience Platforms research report is available to access from the Acquia website.

