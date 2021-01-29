Bancroft Capital Partners with Reynolds Strategy to Provide Macro Strategy Outlook

PHILADELPHIA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#brokerdealer–Bancroft Capital LLC, a certified Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business, operating an Institutional Broker-Dealer and Investment Advisor, announced today the launch of Bancroft Macro, a partnership with Reynolds Strategy LLC designed to deliver unique, cross-asset class insights for C-Level executives.

Reynolds Strategy was founded in 2019 by Brian Reynolds, a strategist with over 20 years of sell-side experience. Reynolds specializes in relating developments in the U.S. credit, credit derivatives and shadow banking markets to the U.S. equity market and other financial markets. His career began in 1984, spending 16 years on the buyside as a fixed income portfolio manager and analyst as the U.S. credit market grew from a backwater into the major driver of financial market booms and busts. As a former head of both structured finance and money markets, while both of those areas developed in the 1980’s and 1990’s, Reynolds is intimately familiar with the growth of shadow banking that helped to fuel the credit boom and bust cycles of the 1990’s, 2000’s, 2010’s and now the 2020’s.

“Reynolds Strategy is thrilled to partner with Bancroft Capital in creating the new Bancroft Macro offering,” expressed Reynolds. “This new partnership is committed to providing Bancroft clients with unique, timely and pertinent commentary regarding multiple markets and asset classes. We believe the combined strengths of Bancroft and Reynolds Strategy will create a differentiated, value-added product that will become indispensable for corporate executives.”

Both equity and fixed income investors, along with corporate issuers and boards, have found Reynolds’ work indispensable in navigating the changing landscape of financial markets. The Reynolds Strategy deliverable includes 2-4 reports per week, single as well as group conference calls on current topics, and full client access via phone and email.

“Bancroft is humbled by the opportunity to partner with a macro strategist of Brian’s caliber,” shared Cauldon Quinn, Bancroft CEO. “His intellectual honesty and ability to see the ‘big picture’ through the lens of overlooked events has cultivated a faithful following. We are excited to offer macro research and direct access to Brian as he shares his observations with C-Level executives at some of the most influential companies in the world.”

About Bancroft Capital

Bancroft Capital provides institutional clients with services including: Public Finance, Cash Management, Fixed Income, Equity Trading, Investment Banking, Capital Markets, 401(k) Consulting, and Asset Management.

