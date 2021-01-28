CoreSite Offering Google Cloud Dedicated Interconnect at its Reston, Virginia Campus

– Supporting Customers with High-Bandwidth, Low-Latency Needs Through High Speed Fiber Interconnection –

DENVER–(BUSINESS WIRE)–CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) (the “Company”), a premier provider of secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud and interconnection solutions across the U.S., today announced it is now offering direct fiber connectivity to Google Cloud via Dedicated Interconnect and internet peering available natively on its Reston, Virginia data center campus.

Adding Optionality, Value and Route Diversity at CoreSite’s Reston Campus

This additional option provides CoreSite the ability to offer enterprise-grade dedicated fiber connectivity to Google Cloud using Dedicated Interconnect to support demanding data and connectivity requirements on its Reston, Virginia data center campus, adding to its native Google Cloud Dedicated Interconnect services already offered in other markets within the CoreSite platform.

CoreSite is also now offering internet peering to Google Cloud through its Any2Exchange® peering platform and private network interfaces at its data center campuses in Chicago, Denver, Los Angeles and now in Reston.

CoreSite also recently enabled Partner Interconnect to Google Cloud within the CoreSite Open Cloud Exchange to all its markets, providing more points of connectivity, flexible capacities and making it easier for customers with multi-region and multi-cloud architectures to directly integrate their network with Google Cloud.

Providing Customers More Choice While Addressing Their Needs

“By offering additional access to Google Cloud in Northern Virginia, we’re increasing customer choice and the value of CoreSite’s interconnection platforms as customers solve for transferring and processing large data sets with ultra-low latency, architecting hybrid and multi-cloud solutions, and enhancing cloud access resiliency via diverse points of connectivity,” said Juan Font, CoreSite’s SVP of General Management. “Google Cloud Dedicated Interconnect high-speed fiber connectivity and Google Cloud Internet Peering via CoreSite’s Any2Exchange are value-adding enhancements to our interconnection capabilities in Reston.”

Other Highlights

CoreSite and Google Cloud – Extend your infrastructure and expand your business capabilities

– Extend your infrastructure and expand your business capabilities CoreSite Open Cloud Exchange – Connect Across the U.S. and simplify your multi-cloud, multi-site network configuration

Connect Across the U.S. and simplify your multi-cloud, multi-site network configuration CoreSite’s Inter-Site Connectivity – The freedom to scale without constraints through connectivity between data center sites and across regions

– The freedom to scale without constraints through connectivity between data center sites and across regions CoreSite’s Reston, VA Campus – Build your Digital Foundation in a Data Center Campus that meets your performance and growth needs now and in the future

– Build your Digital Foundation in a Data Center Campus that meets your performance and growth needs now and in the future Accelerate Your Digital Business with CoreSite – Read about the competitive advantages your business can benefit from by working with a network-dense, cloud-enabled colocation provider like CoreSite

About CoreSite

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world’s leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads. Our scalable, flexible solutions and 460+ dedicated employees consistently deliver unmatched data center options — all of which leads to a best-in-class customer experience and lasting relationships. For more information, visit www.CoreSite.com.

Forward Looking Statements

