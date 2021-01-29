IntelePeer Helps with COVID-19 Vaccination Scheduling

Atmosphere® CPaaS Solution Automates and Streamlines Appointment Processes to Eliminate Website Crashes and Dropped Calls

SAN MATEO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–IntelePeer, a leading Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS) provider, has deployed an automated vaccine scheduling solution, enabling a bi-lingual self-service hotline that pre-screens callers and collects pre-registration information before passing them to a live person to schedule an appointment. This solution, already in use, is ready to be implemented across healthcare organizations and providers, responsible for distributing the vaccination.

Understanding the urgency to help beat the pandemic and aid in the recovery phase, IntelePeer quickly moved to innovate a solution that could handle a large volume and provide the answers people need. IntelePeer’s Atmosphere® CPaaS solution currently deployed was up and running in eight hours without any additional infrastructure or extra resources.

According to a new Welltok/Ipsos Poll, 69% of Americans plan to get the vaccine and further detailed findings of the poll show 78% believe the vaccine will be effective. Americans are overwhelming the healthcare facilities that are offering the vaccine, websites cannot handle the spikes in traffic, and phone calls are going unanswered. As recently as January 20, 2021, CBS Los Angeles reported that their state’s website crashed after it was announced that 65-year-olds and older could sign up to schedule for the vaccine.

State and Local Health Departments cannot afford busy signals, long hold times, and an inability to manage high volumes of registration requests. Atmosphere® CPaaS gives states and healthcare providers the ability to react quickly to changes in vaccine availability, distribution capacity, and vaccine qualification criteria – and the capacity to service over 150,000 simultaneous callers with automation. Once deployed, Atmosphere® CPaaS-based solutions can grow over time with automated SMS reminders, automated patient follow-ups and appointment confirmations, and additional customer service hotlines for FAQs and automated information collection.

“This project was about doing what was needed to ensure residents are able to make appointments and get the COVID-19 vaccine as quickly and efficiently as possible. After reading too many news stories of websites crashing, busy lines, and frustrated Americans, I realized that IntelePeer was in a great position to offer a simple solution that can make a big impact,” said Frank Fawzi, CEO and President at IntelePeer. “Our solution can be deployed quickly and easily, enabling any state or healthcare provider to deliver a streamlined appointment-setting experience for their residents and patients. As a part of our commitment to creating a better vaccine distribution experience, we are waiving fees for platform access and managed solution assistance as we work together with states and healthcare providers to bring the COVID-19 pandemic to an end.”

“The logistics and complexity surrounding COVID-19 vaccinations require automation to complement live customer care—and to keep them informed and happy,” says Robin Gareiss, CEO of Metrigy, a research firm that studies how companies use technology to deliver top-notch customer experience. “Automated SMS reminders and appointment reminders alone significantly reduce the load on agents. By adding such automation, companies see a 31% increase in agent productivity. When companies use CPaaS, customer ratings improve 37.2%.”

