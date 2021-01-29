NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) assigns preliminary ratings to InStar 2021-1 Class A Notes, Class B Notes and Class C Notes issued by InStar Leasing III, LLC, a railcar leasing securitization.

The securitization is collateralized by a portfolio of 3,138 tank and freight railcars with an aggregate appraised value of $322.23 million. The portfolio includes 1,622 tanks cars with an appraised value of $207.5 million (64% by value) and 1,516 non-tank railcars with an appraised value of $115.2 million (36% by value). As of November 30, 2020, approximately 80.9% of leases are on full service leases, approximately 17.6% are on net leases and approximately 1.5% are on per diem leases. The portfolio is 100% utilized as none of the cars are currently off-lease. The Issuer will be responsible for covering maintenance costs for the railcars in the portfolio that are under full service lease contracts. The railcar leasing industry utilizes three different lease types.

