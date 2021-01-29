Kibo Sees 500% Growth In Unified Commerce Platform Sales

Office Depot, Peavey, and MyPhoto Select Kibo As Need for Digital Commerce Accelerates

DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Kibo, the leader in unified commerce, today announced that the company achieved substantial growth in 2020 as enterprise retailers embraced the modern commerce solution as part of their digital transformation. Sales for the company’s flagship Unified Commerce Platform grew 500%, providing a variety of enterprise merchants order management, commerce and personalization capabilities in a single, flexible solution. In addition to growth of the Unified Commerce Platform, the company’s Order Management and eCommerce solution sales are up 73% year over year.

“Kibo offers a unique value proposition that is very important in today’s marketplace given the increased need for agility. We’ve been very impressed with Kibo’s ability to deliver personalization across the enterprise – ecommerce, OMS, and marketing,” said Doug Weich, CEO, Sophelle.

Kibo’s footprint across enterprise retailers continues to expand as demand for an agile, composable offering is in demand now, more than ever.

In 2020, Kibo rolled out unified commerce capabilities with fully integrated Monetate and Certona personalization, culminating a strategic vision two years in the making. The platform, with machine learning at its core, delivers the right solution at the right time for retailers looking to capitalize on recently accelerated online shopping behavior. New and enhanced enterprise functionalities benefited customers amidst the pandemic. Kibo’s curbside pickup, and enhanced functionality to their personalized search and headless commerce platform, were planned well before the impact of COVID-19, but overwhelming interest and performance in early 2021 proves that they are timely, critical features.

“I’m extremely proud of the organization, as we were well placed to ride the tailwinds of a major digital commerce transformation. 2020 delivered incredible increases in retailer demand for unified commerce technologies that are flexible and scalable, yet also economical. Kibo’s modern solutions deliver, and we have sales performance to prove it. I’m excited to continue the momentum in 2021,” said Vinesh Vis, CRO at Kibo.

In 2020, Kibo added over 40 new logos to their customer base as well as renewals and expansion including Office Depot, Peavey, and MyPhoto. Kibo experienced growth across a variety of verticals including fashion retail, home improvement, luxury, franchises, consumer product goods (CPG), quick serve restaurants (QSR), business-to-business (B2B), and organizations expanding into the direct-to-consumer market.

Kibo’s success with customers and their global expansion is due in part to their partner-first model. Kibo partners with agencies, integrators and consultants to deliver modern personalized commerce.

“Our strategy for delivering truly unified commerce across every customer touchpoint demonstrated immense value for clients in 2020 and also created significant demand with new retailers looking for the right solution to fit within their own digital transformation approach. With integrated, modern technology, we’ve sustained our broad expansion across enterprise merchants in the US, EMEA and beyond,” said David Post, CEO at Kibo.

About Kibo

Kibo is the only extensible, unified commerce platform that delivers personalized, omnichannel experiences. The platform combines AI-driven personalization from industry leaders Monetate and Certona, omnichannel commerce, and enterprise-grade order management. Global clients like Reebok, Office Depot, Taco Bell, and Patagonia rely on Kibo’s API-first, microservices-based architecture to support a wide range of commerce strategies, including headless commerce, that meet high growth goals and deliver on customer expectations at a manageable cost of ownership.

