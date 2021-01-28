Pentair Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results

  • Fourth quarter sales of $796 million; full year 2020 sales of $3.02 billion.
  • Fourth quarter GAAP EPS of $0.60 and adjusted EPS of $0.70; full year 2020 GAAP EPS of $2.13 and adjusted EPS of $2.50.
  • The company introduces its 2021 GAAP EPS guidance of approximately $2.43 to $2.58 and on an adjusted basis of approximately $2.60 to $2.75.

Reconciliations of GAAP to Non-GAAP measures are in the attached financial tables.

LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Pentair plc (NYSE: PNR) today announced fourth quarter 2020 sales of $796 million. Sales were up 5 percent compared to sales for the same period last year. Excluding currency translation, acquisitions and divestitures, core sales grew 3 percent in the fourth quarter. Fourth quarter 2020 earnings per diluted share from continuing operations (“EPS”) were $0.60 compared to $0.61 in the fourth quarter of 2019. On an adjusted basis, the company reported EPS of $0.70 compared to $0.68 in the fourth quarter of 2019. Segment income, adjusted net income, free cash flow, and adjusted EPS are described in the attached schedules.

Fourth quarter 2020 operating income was $122 million, down 1 percent compared to operating income for the fourth quarter of 2019, and return on sales (“ROS”) was 15.3 percent, a decrease of 90 basis points when compared to the fourth quarter of 2019. On an adjusted basis, the company reported segment income of $141 million for the fourth quarter, flat compared to segment income for the fourth quarter of 2019, and ROS was 17.7 percent, a decrease of 90 basis points when compared to the fourth quarter of 2019.

Full year net cash provided by operating activities of continuing operations was $574 million and free cash flow from continuing operations was $512 million.

Pentair paid a regular cash dividend of $0.19 per share in the fourth quarter of 2020. Pentair previously announced on December 8, 2020 that it will pay a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per share on February 5, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on January 22, 2021. This dividend reflects a 5 percent increase in the company’s regular cash dividend rate; 2021 marks the 45th consecutive year that Pentair has increased its dividend.

John L. Stauch, Pentair’s President and Chief Executive Officer commented: “I am proud of the entire Pentair organization delivering on its commitments in a uniquely challenging year. Our teams successfully navigated this unprecedented environment and I believe that our company will emerge even stronger as a result. I would also like to take this opportunity to thank all of our global suppliers and channel partners for their patience and efforts in working with us and our consumers to meet our commitments despite the effects of the ongoing pandemic.”

Our fourth quarter results benefited from continued strength in our Residential focused businesses and we built momentum carrying over into the new year. For 2020, we were very pleased to deliver sales and earnings growth while generating over $500 million in free cash flow and returning over half of that to our shareholders through dividends and buybacks. We ended the year with an exceptionally strong balance sheet and we remain committed to building on our strong foundation both organically and inorganically.”

OUTLOOK

The company introduces its 2021 GAAP EPS guidance of $2.43 to $2.58 from continuing operations and on an adjusted basis of $2.60 to $2.75. The company anticipates full year 2021 sales up approximately 3 to 5 percent on a reported basis. The company expects to deliver full year free cash flow greater than or equal to 100 percent of net income.

In addition, the company introduces first quarter 2021 GAAP EPS from continuing operations guidance of $0.51 to $0.59 and on an adjusted EPS basis of $0.55 to $0.63. The company expects first quarter sales to be up approximately 7 to 12 percent on a reported basis compared to first quarter 2020.

EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL

Pentair President and Chief Executive Officer John L. Stauch and Chief Financial Officer Robert P. Fishman will discuss the company’s fourth quarter and full year 2020 results on a two-way conference call with investors at 9:00 a.m. Eastern today. A live audio webcast of the call, along with the related presentation, can be accessed in the Investor Relations section of the company’s website, www.pentair.com, shortly before the call begins.

Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures are set forth in the attachments to this release and in the presentations, each of which can be found on Pentair’s website. The webcast and presentations will be archived at the company’s website following the conclusion of the event.

CAUTION CONCERNING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This release contains statements that we believe to be “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. Without limitation, any statements preceded or followed by or that include the words “targets,” “plans,” “believes,” “expects,” “intends,” “will,” “likely,” “may,” “anticipates,” “estimates,” “projects,” “should,” “would,” “could,” “positioned,” “strategy,” “future” or words, phrases or terms of similar substance or the negative thereof, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors, some of which are beyond our control, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These factors include the overall impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business; the duration and severity of the COVID-19 pandemic; actions that may be taken by us, other businesses and governments to address or otherwise mitigate the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, including those that may impact our ability to operate our facilities, meet production demands, and deliver products to our customers; the negative impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global economy, our customers and suppliers, and customer demand; overall global economic and business conditions impacting our business, including the strength of housing and related markets; demand, competition and pricing pressures in the markets we serve; volatility in currency exchange rates; failure of markets to accept new product introductions and enhancements; the ability to successfully identify, finance, complete and integrate acquisitions; the ability to achieve the benefits of our restructuring plans and cost reduction initiatives; risks associated with operating foreign businesses; the impact of material cost and other inflation; the impact of seasonality of sales and weather conditions; our ability to comply with laws and regulations; the impact of changes in laws, regulations and administrative policy, including those that limit U.S. tax benefits or impact trade agreements and tariffs; the outcome of litigation and governmental proceedings; and the ability to achieve our long-term strategic operating goals. Additional information concerning these and other factors is contained in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 and to our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release. Pentair plc assumes no obligation, and disclaims any obligation, to update the information contained in this release.

ABOUT PENTAIR PLC

Pentair makes the most of life’s essential resources. From our residential and business solutions that help people move, improve and enjoy their water, to our sustainable innovations and applications, we deliver smart, sustainable solutions for life.

Pentair had revenue in 2020 of $3 billion, and trades under the ticker symbol PNR. With approximately 9,750 global employees serving customers in more than 150 countries, we work to help improve lives and the environment around the world. To learn more, visit Pentair.com

Pentair plc and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three months ended

 

Twelve months ended

In millions, except per-share data

December 31,
2020

December 31,
2019

 

December 31,
2020

December 31,
2019

Net sales

$

796.0

 

$

755.2

 

 

$

3,017.8

 

$

2,957.2

 

Cost of goods sold

512.5

 

481.0

 

 

1,960.2

 

1,905.7

 

Gross profit

283.5

 

274.2

 

 

1,057.6

 

1,051.5

 

% of net sales

35.6

%

36.3

%

 

35.0

%

35.6

%

Selling, general and administrative

141.9

 

134.2

 

 

520.5

 

540.1

 

% of net sales

17.8

%

17.8

%

 

17.2

%

18.3

%

Research and development

20.1

 

17.7

 

 

75.7

 

78.9

 

% of net sales

2.5

%

2.3

%

 

2.5

%

2.7

%

Operating income

121.5

 

122.3

 

 

461.4

 

432.5

 

% of net sales

15.3

%

16.2

%

 

15.3

%

14.6

%

Other expense (income):

 

 

 

 

 

Loss (gain) on sale of businesses

 

1.1

 

 

0.1

 

(2.2

)

Other expense (income)

6.9

 

8.8

 

 

5.3

 

(2.9

)

Net interest expense

3.9

 

6.5

 

 

23.9

 

30.1

 

% of net sales

0.5

%

0.9

%

 

0.8

%

1.0

%

Income from continuing operations before income taxes

110.7

 

105.9

 

 

432.1

 

407.5

 

Provision for income taxes

10.9

 

3.0

 

 

75.0

 

45.8

 

Effective tax rate

9.8

%

2.8

%

 

17.4

%

11.2

%

Net income from continuing operations

99.8

 

102.9

 

 

357.1

 

361.7

 

Income (loss) from discontinued operation, net of tax

3.2

 

(5.1

)

 

1.5

 

(6.0

)

Net income

$

103.0

 

$

97.8

 

 

$

358.6

 

$

355.7

 

Earnings (loss) per ordinary share

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

 

 

 

 

Continuing operations

$

0.60

 

$

0.61

 

 

$

2.14

 

$

2.14

 

Discontinued operations

0.02

 

(0.03

)

 

0.01

 

(0.04

)

Basic earnings per ordinary share

$

0.62

 

$

0.58

 

 

$

2.15

 

$

2.10

 

Diluted

 

 

 

 

 

Continuing operations

$

0.60

 

$

0.61

 

 

$

2.13

 

$

2.12

 

Discontinued operations

0.01

 

(0.03

)

 

0.01

 

(0.03

)

Diluted earnings per ordinary share

$

0.61

 

$

0.58

 

 

$

2.14

 

$

2.09

 

Weighted average ordinary shares outstanding

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

166.2

 

168.2

 

 

166.5

 

169.4

 

Diluted

167.5

 

169.3

 

 

167.4

 

170.4

 

Cash dividends paid per ordinary share

$

0.19

 

$

0.18

 

 

$

0.76

 

$

0.72

 

 

Pentair plc and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)

 

 

 

 

December 31,

December 31,

In millions

2020

2019

Assets

Current assets

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

$

82.1

 

$

82.5

 

Accounts and notes receivable, net

367.5

 

502.9

 

Inventories

420.0

 

377.4

 

Other current assets

105.5

 

99.1

 

Total current assets

975.1

 

1,061.9

 

Property, plant and equipment, net

301.2

 

283.2

 

Other assets

 

 

Goodwill

2,392.2

 

2,258.3

 

Intangibles, net

325.9

 

339.2

 

Other non-current assets

202.8

 

196.9

 

Total other assets

2,920.9

 

2,794.4

 

Total assets

$

4,197.2

 

$

4,139.5

 

Liabilities and Equity

Current liabilities

 

 

Accounts payable

$

245.1

 

$

325.1

 

Employee compensation and benefits

117.0

 

71.0

 

Other current liabilities

410.4

 

352.9

 

Total current liabilities

772.5

 

749.0

 

Other liabilities

 

 

Long-term debt

839.6

 

1,029.1

 

Pension and other post-retirement compensation and benefits

102.0

 

96.4

 

Deferred tax liabilities

107.4

 

104.4

 

Other non-current liabilities

269.4

 

206.7

 

Total liabilities

2,090.9

 

2,185.6

 

Equity

2,106.3

 

1,953.9

 

Total liabilities and equity

$

4,197.2

 

$

4,139.5

 

 

Pentair plc and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)

 

 

Years ended December 31

In millions

2020

2019

Operating activities

 

 

Net income

$

358.6

 

$

355.7

 

(Income) loss from discontinued operations, net of tax

(1.5

)

6.0

 

Adjustments to reconcile net income from continuing operations to net cash provided by operating activities of continuing operations

 

 

Equity income of unconsolidated subsidiaries

(1.4

)

(3.5

)

Depreciation

46.7

 

48.3

 

Amortization

28.4

 

31.7

 

Loss (gain) on sale of businesses

0.1

 

(2.2

)

Deferred income taxes

4.6

 

(18.4

)

Share-based compensation

20.3

 

21.4

 

Asset impairment

 

21.2

 

Pension and other post-retirement expense

12.2

 

1.9

 

Pension and other post-retirement contributions

(8.4

)

(20.9

)

Changes in assets and liabilities, net of effects of business acquisitions

 

 

Accounts and notes receivable

148.3

 

(17.5

)

Inventories

(29.1

)

13.6

 

Other current assets

(2.3

)

(18.4

)

Accounts payable

(81.9

)

(63.6

)

Employee compensation and benefits

42.5

 

(19.1

)

Other current liabilities

32.0

 

(0.4

)

Other non-current assets and liabilities

5.1

 

9.4

 

Net cash provided by operating activities of continuing operations

574.2

 

345.2

 

Net cash (used for) provided by operating activities of discontinued operations

(0.6

)

7.8

 

Net cash provided by operating activities

573.6

 

353.0

 

Investing activities

 

 

Capital expenditures

(62.2

)

(58.5

)

Proceeds from sale of property and equipment

0.1

 

0.6

 

Proceeds from sale of businesses

 

15.3

 

Acquisitions, net of cash acquired

(58.0

)

(287.8

)

Other

2.2

 

(1.5

)

Net cash used for investing activities

(117.9

)

(331.9

)

Financing activities

 

 

Net (repayments) receipts of commercial paper and revolving long-term debt

(117.5

)

51.5

 

Proceeds from long-term debt

 

600.0

 

Repayments of long-term debt

(74.0

)

(401.5

)

Shares issued to employees, net of shares withheld

32.9

 

12.5

 

Repurchases of ordinary shares

(150.2

)

(150.0

)

Dividends paid

(127.1

)

(122.7

)

Other

 

(6.9

)

Net cash used for financing activities

(435.9

)

(17.1

)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

(20.2

)

4.2

 

Change in cash and cash equivalents

(0.4

)

8.2

 

Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of year

82.5

 

74.3

 

Cash and cash equivalents, end of year

$

82.1

 

$

82.5

 

 

 

 

Pentair plc and Subsidiaries

Reconciliation of the GAAP operating activities cash flow to the non-GAAP free cash flow (Unaudited)

 

 

 

 

Years ended December 31

In millions

2020

2019

Net cash provided by operating activities of continuing operations

$

574.2

 

$

345.2

 

Capital expenditures

(62.2

)

(58.5

)

Proceeds from sale of property and equipment

0.1

 

0.6

 

Free cash flow from continuing operations

$

512.1

 

$

287.3

 

Net cash (used for) provided by operating activities of discontinued operations

(0.6

)

7.8

 

Free cash flow

$

511.5

 

$

295.1

 

 

Pentair plc and Subsidiaries

Supplemental Financial Information by Reportable Segment (Unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

2020

In millions

First
Quarter

Second
Quarter

Third
Quarter

Fourth
Quarter

Full
Year

Net sales

 

 

 

 

 

Consumer Solutions

$

388.8

 

$

401.2

 

$

470.8

 

$

482.1

 

$

1,742.9

 

Industrial & Flow Technologies

320.9

 

311.8

 

327.4

 

313.5

 

1,273.6

 

Other

0.3

 

0.3

 

0.3

 

0.4

 

1.3

 

Consolidated

$

710.0

 

$

713.3

 

$

798.5

 

$

796.0

 

$

3,017.8

 

Segment income (loss)

 

 

 

 

 

Consumer Solutions

$

84.8

 

$

96.7

 

$

113.8

 

$

123.8

 

$

419.1

 

Industrial & Flow Technologies

44.7

 

44.1

 

42.7

 

33.1

 

164.6

 

Other

(18.0

)

(16.1

)

(16.0

)

(16.0

)

(66.1

)

Consolidated

$

111.5

 

$

124.7

 

$

140.5

 

$

140.9

 

$

517.6

 

Return on sales

 

 

 

 

 

Consumer Solutions

21.8

%

24.1

%

24.2

%

25.7

%

24.0

%

Industrial & Flow Technologies

13.9

%

14.1

%

13.0

%

10.6

%

12.9

%

Consolidated

15.7

%

17.5

%

17.6

%

17.7

%

17.2

%

 

Pentair plc and Subsidiaries

Supplemental Financial Information by Reportable Segment (Unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

2019

In millions

First
Quarter

Second
Quarter

Third
Quarter

Fourth
Quarter

Full
Year

Net sales

 

 

 

 

 

Consumer Solutions

$

358.2

 

$

437.1

 

$

377.0

 

$

439.4

 

$

1,611.7

 

Industrial & Flow Technologies

330.3

 

362.1

 

336.2

 

315.5

 

1,344.1

 

Other

0.4

 

0.3

 

0.4

 

0.3

 

1.4

 

Consolidated

$

688.9

 

$

799.5

 

$

713.6

 

$

755.2

 

$

2,957.2

 

Segment income (loss)

 

 

 

 

 

Consumer Solutions

$

75.2

 

$

109.0

 

$

81.9

 

$

113.5

 

$

379.6

 

Industrial & Flow Technologies

41.0

 

59.7

 

55.9

 

42.4

 

199.0

 

Other

(17.5

)

(14.6

)

(15.0

)

(15.2

)

(62.3

)

Consolidated

$

98.7

 

$

154.1

 

$

122.8

 

$

140.7

 

$

516.3

 

Return on sales

 

 

 

 

 

Consumer Solutions

21.0

%

24.9

%

21.7

%

25.8

%

23.6

%

Industrial & Flow Technologies

12.4

%

16.5

%

16.6

%

13.4

%

14.8

%

Consolidated

14.3

%

19.3

%

17.2

%

18.6

%

17.5

%

 

Pentair plc and Subsidiaries

Reconciliation of the GAAP year ended December 31, 2020 to the non-GAAP

excluding the effect of 2020 adjustments (Unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

In millions, except per-share data

First
Quarter

Second
Quarter

Third
Quarter

Fourth
Quarter

Full
Year

Net sales

$

710.0

 

$

713.3

 

$

798.5

 

$

796.0

 

$

3,017.8

 

Operating income

100.7

 

111.1

 

128.1

 

121.5

 

461.4

 

% of net sales

14.2

%

15.6

%

16.0

%

15.3

%

15.3

%

Adjustments:

 

 

 

 

 

Restructuring and other

2.4

 

1.1

 

2.1

 

9.8

 

15.4

 

Intangible amortization

7.6

 

7.0

 

6.9

 

6.9

 

28.4

 

COVID-19 related costs and expenses

0.9

 

4.8

 

2.6

 

2.1

 

10.4

 

Deal related costs and expenses

0.4

 

 

 

0.2

 

0.6

 

Equity (loss) income of unconsolidated subsidiaries

(0.5

)

0.7

 

0.8

 

0.4

 

1.4

 

Segment income

111.5

 

124.7

 

140.5

 

140.9

 

517.6

 

Return on sales

15.7

%

17.5

%

17.6

%

17.7

%

17.2

%

Net income from continuing operations—as reported

72.7

 

73.8

 

110.8

 

99.8

 

357.1

 

Loss on sale of businesses

 

0.1

 

 

 

0.1

 

Pension and other post-retirement mark-to-market loss

 

 

 

6.7

 

6.7

 

Other income

 

 

(2.2

)

 

(2.2

)

Adjustments to operating income

11.3

 

12.9

 

11.6

 

19.0

 

54.8

 

Income tax adjustments

3.3

 

11.1

 

(3.6

)

(8.1

)

2.7

 

Net income from continuing operations—as adjusted

$

87.3

 

$

97.9

 

$

116.6

 

$

117.4

 

$

419.2

 

Continuing earnings per ordinary share—diluted

 

 

 

 

 

Diluted earnings per ordinary share—as reported

$

0.43

 

$

0.44

 

$

0.66

 

$

0.60

 

$

2.13

 

Adjustments

0.09

 

0.15

 

0.04

 

0.10

 

0.37

 

Diluted earnings per ordinary share—as adjusted

$

0.52

 

$

0.59

 

$

0.70

 

$

0.70

 

$

2.50

 

 

Pentair plc and Subsidiaries

Reconciliation of the GAAP year ending December 31, 2021 to the non-GAAP

excluding the effect of 2021 adjustments (Unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Forecast

In millions, except per-share data

 

First
Quarter

Full
Year

Net sales

 

approx

Up 7 – 12 %

approx

Up 3 – 5 %

Operating income

 

 

 

 

 

Adjustments:

 

 

 

 

 

Intangible amortization

 

approx

$6

approx

$24

Equity income of unconsolidated subsidiaries

 

approx

$1

approx

$4

Segment income

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income from continuing operations—as reported

 

approx

$85 – $99

approx

$404 – $429

Adjustments to operating income

 

approx

6

approx

24

Income tax adjustments

 

approx

1

approx

4

Net income from continuing operations—as adjusted

 

approx

$92 – $106

approx

$432 – $457

Continuing earnings per ordinary share—diluted

 

 

 

 

 

Diluted earnings per ordinary share—as reported

 

approx

$0.51 – $0.59

approx

$2.43 – $2.58

Adjustments

 

approx

0.04

approx

0.17

Diluted earnings per ordinary share—as adjusted

 

approx

$0.55 – $0.63

approx

$2.60 – $2.75

 

Pentair plc and Subsidiaries

Reconciliation of Net Sales Growth to Core Net Sales Growth by Segment

For the Quarter and Year Ended December 31, 2020 (Unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Q4 Net Sales Growth

 

Full Year Net Sales Growth

 

Core

Currency

Acq. /

Div.

Total

 

Core

Currency

Acq. /

Div.

Total

Total Pentair

3.4

%

1.7

%

0.3

%

5.4

%

 

1.3

%

0.2

%

0.5

%

2.0

%

Consumer Solutions

8.4

%

0.8

%

0.6

%

9.8

%

 

7.1

%

%

1.0

%

8.1

%

Industrial & Flow Technologies

(3.4

)%

2.7

%

%

(0.7

)%

 

(5.6

)%

0.4

%

%

(5.2

)%

 

Pentair plc and Subsidiaries

Reconciliation of the GAAP year ended December 31, 2019 to the non-GAAP

excluding the effect of 2019 adjustments (Unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

In millions, except per-share data

First
Quarter

Second
Quarter

Third
Quarter

Fourth
Quarter

Full
Year

Net sales

$

688.9

 

$

799.5

 

$

713.6

 

$

755.2

 

$

2,957.2

 

Operating income

67.6

 

133.8

 

108.8

 

122.3

 

432.5

 

% of net sales

9.8

%

16.7

%

15.2

%

16.2

%

14.6

%

Adjustments:

 

 

 

 

 

Restructuring and other

1.1

 

6.7

 

5.9

 

7.3

 

21.0

 

Intangible amortization

8.2

 

8.3

 

7.6

 

7.6

 

31.7

 

Asset impairment

15.3

 

2.9

 

 

3.0

 

21.2

 

Inventory step-up

1.7

 

0.5

 

 

 

2.2

 

Deal related costs and expenses

4.2

 

 

 

 

4.2

 

Equity income of unconsolidated subsidiaries

0.6

 

1.9

 

0.5

 

0.5

 

3.5

 

Segment income

98.7

 

154.1

 

122.8

 

140.7

 

516.3

 

Return on sales

14.3

%

19.3

%

17.2

%

18.6

%

17.5

%

Net income from continuing operations—as reported

52.4

 

115.1

 

91.3

 

102.9

 

361.7

 

(Gain) loss on sale of businesses

(3.5

)

0.1

 

0.1

 

1.1

 

(2.2

)

Pension and other post-retirement mark-to-market (gain) loss

 

(12.2

)

0.4

 

8.4

 

(3.4

)

Adjustments to operating income

30.5

 

18.4

 

13.5

 

17.9

 

80.3

 

Income tax adjustments

(5.4

)

(3.8

)

(7.4

)

(14.8

)

(31.4

)

Net income from continuing operations—as adjusted

$

74.0

 

$

117.6

 

$

97.9

 

$

115.5

 

$

405.0

 

Continuing earnings per ordinary share—diluted

 

 

 

 

 

Diluted earnings per ordinary share—as reported

$

0.30

 

$

0.68

 

$

0.54

 

$

0.61

 

$

2.12

 

Adjustments

0.13

 

0.01

 

0.04

 

0.07

 

0.26

 

Diluted earnings per ordinary share—as adjusted

$

0.43

 

$

0.69

 

$

0.58

 

$

0.68

 

$

2.38

 

 

Contacts

Jim Lucas

Senior Vice President, Treasurer and Investor Relations

Direct: 763-656-5575

Email: jim.lucas@pentair.com

Rebecca Osborn

Senior Manager, External Communications

Direct: 763-656-5589

Email: rebecca.osborn@pentair.com

