Sativa Wellness Group Inc. Provides Annual General and Special Meeting Update

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / January 29, 2021 / Sativa Wellness Group Inc. (CSE:SWEL) (“Sativa Wellness” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the results of the Company’s Annual General, and Special Meeting of the shareholders held on January 26, 2021 (the “Meeting”). There were 97,361,247 shares voted, representing 32.18% of the total shares issued and outstanding. A majority of the shareholders voted to accept the financial statements for each of the 2019 and 2020 fiscal years. The shareholders unanimously voted to set the number of directors at six. Each of Henry Lees-Buckley and Jason Dussault declined their respective nominations as a Director of the Company. The remaining management recommendations for directors, namely, Jonathan Wearing, Joseph Colliver, Angus Kerr, and Mark Blower, accepted their respective nominations as Directors of the Company. There were two nominations for directors from the floor, namely, Geremy Thomas and George Thomas. The Company held a ballot for the election of the directors, and the percentage of votes cast for each director are as follows:

Jonathan Wearing – 99.99%

Joseph Colliver – 99.91%

Angus Kerr – 99.96%

Mark Blower – 98.84%

George Thomas – 100%

Geremy Thomas – 100%

In addition, the Company is pleased to announce that RSM Canada has been appointed as auditors of the Company for the upcoming year. A majority of the shareholders voted against the resolution to approve the Company’s stock option plan.

The Company is pleased to announce that pursuant to the reverse takeover of Stillcanna Inc., the fiscal year-end of the Company has changed to December 31, which is reflected in the Company’s Notice of Change of Corporate Structure filing under the Company’s profile on www.sedar.com. The change of the Company’s year-end is expected unlock synergies amongst the vertically integrated operating subsidiaries of the Company and is intended to lead to cost savings going forward.

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement. Further information regarding the Company, including the AGM information circular, can be found at www.sedar.com.

Further information on Geremy Howard Prance Thomas:

Geremy Thomas currently has an interest of 78,406,380 common shares in the Company, representing 25.9 % of the Company’s issued share capital. Geremy owns 12,464,890 options exercisable at C$ 0.02509 per share.

Current Directorships Previous Directorships Carbon Managers Limited Sativa Group Plc Low Carbon Leasing Ltd George Botanicals Ltd Phytovista Laboratories Ltd Goodbody Botanicals Ltd Sativa Foundation Tessellate Collective Ltd Goodbody & Blunt Limited Goodbody Wellness Ltd Sativa Research and Development Ltd Sativa Wellness Ltd Sativa Cultivation and Extraction Ltd

Geremy is an entrepreneur with a successful track record in the telecommunication, e-learning and consumer finance industries. Geremy co-founded The Carphone Group Plc in the late 1980’s before selling it to Cable & Wireless. He then went on to create and list PNC Telecom Plc. In 2001 Geremy co-founded TMTI Ltd. TMTI Ltd is a profitable technical support business which works with major brands in enhancing the customer experience. Geremy founded George Banco ltd in 2013, a consumer finance business, which was later sold to Non Standard Finance Plc. Geremy’s other business interests include Carbon Managers Ltd, an environmental services consultancy company. More recently, Geremy founded the Sativa Group.

Further information on George Thomas:

George Thomas currently has an interest of 6,198,795 common shares in the Company, representing 2.0% of the Company’s issued share capital. George owns 670,140 options exercisable at C$ 0.11973 per share.

Current Directorships Previous Directorships Tessellate Collective Ltd George Banco Ltd Goodbody Botanicals Ltd Phytovista Laboratories Ltd George Botanicals ltd Carbon Managers Ltd

George is a successful entrepreneur who has established an eclectic mix of businesses across an array of industries, including Tech, Finance, Environmental and Wellness. George was a founding director and board member of George Banco Ltd, a consumer finance business, which was later sold to Non-Standard Finance Plc. He is the managing Director of Goodbody Botanicals Ltd, the main operating subsidiary of the Sativa Wellness Group through which he has successfully introduced a range of wellness products and services.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

