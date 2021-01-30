US Metro Bancorp Announces Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Year over Year US Metro BANK (only):



51% ANNUAL INCREASE IN LOANS



40% ANNUAL INCREASE IN DEPOSITS



2.5% ANNUAL INCREASE IN EARNINGS

GARDEN GROVE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–US Metro Bancorp (OTC Pink: USMT) Mr. Dong Il Kim, President and CEO, announced US Metro Bancorp and US Metro Bank’s financial results for the fourth quarter 2020. As of January 2, 2020, US Metro Bancorp (“Bancorp”), a small bank holding company (BHC), was formed making US Metro Bank its lone subsidiary. On a consolidated basis the Bancorp earned $863,000 in the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to $1,105,000 in the third quarter and $4,067,000 for the twelve months ending December 31, 2020. On a year-to-date basis the Bancorp recorded a return on average assets (“ROAA”) of 0.62% and a return on average equity (“ROAE”) of 5.87%. With 16,230,000 shares outstanding, earnings per share (“EPS”) for the fourth quarter was $0.05 compared to $0.07 in the third quarter. At December 31, 2020 the Bancorp’s Book Value was $3.83 per share.

US Metro Bank recorded year over year loan growth of $200.7 million or 51%. Included in the annual loan growth is $65 million in Payroll Protection Program (PPP) loans booked during the second quarter. Deposits grew $191.1 million or 40% over December 31, 2019. The opening of the Bank’s Torrance Branch in December 2019 accounted for $73.6 million of the total deposit growth. Net Interest Income increased $0.8 million or 16% for the fourth quarter compared to the fourth quarter a year earlier with interest income decreasing $0.1 million while interest expense decreased $0.9 million. On a full year over year basis Net Interest Income increased $3.1 million or 17%. SBA premium income for the twelve months ending December 31, 2020 was $3.9 million compared to $3.1 million for the same period in 2019, an increase of 26%. Net income of $5,372,000 for the twelve months ending December 31, 2020 compares to $5,239,000 reported for the same twelve months in 2019, a year over year increase of $133 thousand or 2.5%.

The Bank reported total assets of $767.0 million as of December 31, 2020, representing a 41.4% increase compared to the reporting period ending December 31, 2019. In 2017 the Bank opened a branch office on April 3, 2017 on Wilshire Boulevard in Koreatown, Los Angeles and a new branch in downtown Los Angeles’ Fashion District on November 1, 2017. On December 5, 2018 a fifth branch was opened in Buena Park (Fullerton Branch), California. On December 20, 2019 a sixth branch was opened in Torrance, California. As of December 31, 2020 the Wilshire branch recorded a total deposit base of $99.7 million including $18.0 million in non-interest bearing deposits. The Fashion District Branch had $103.3 million in total deposits at December 31, 2020 including $41.5 million in non-interest bearing deposits. The Fullerton Branch recorded a deposit base of $139.7 million with $31.8 million in non-interest bearing deposits at December 31, 2020 and the new Torrance Branch had $73.6 million in deposits at December 31, 2020 including $21.5 million in non-interest bearing deposits. Total Bank deposits ended the year of 2020 at $668.3 million, a 40% increase from $477.2 million at December 31, 2019.

SBA loan originations for the year ending December 31, 2020 were $65.6 million compared to $70.0 million for the full year 2019. Due to the COVID 19 Pandemic and the uncertainty of current economic climate, the Bank closed three of its four SBA Loan Production Offices on April 15, 2020. The Dallas LPO remained open in 2020 and in November the Bank reopened the Seattle LPO.

Loan quality remains good with non-performing assets as a percent of total assets of 0.26% compared to 0.17% as of December 31, 2019. The Bank had no Other Real Estate Owned at December 31, 2020. Allowance for loan and lease losses (ALLL) to gross loans was 1.56% as of December 31, 2020 compared to 1.30% as of December 31, 2019. Excluding PPP Loans, the ALLL was 1.74% of gross loans at year end. With the uncertainty in the economy related to the COVID 19 Pandemic, the Bank recorded $4.4 million in provision for loan loss expense, for the twelve months ending December 31, 2020 compared to $1.6 million recorded for the twelve months ending December 31, 2019.

“The Board of Directors is pleased with the continued growth and profitability of the Bank during 2020. However, beginning with the interest rate decreases seen mid-March, earnings on liquid investments have decreased substantially. Fortunately SBA loan demand has been positive. The Bank has been proactive in implementing elements of the Strategic Plan and has formed a Mortgage Finance Group which has contributed $82.2 million in outstanding mortgage warehouse loans as of December 31, 2020. Through the COVID 19 pandemic economic stimulus programs, the Bank funded $70 million in PPP loans and have provided loan modifications on $149 million for our borrowers. We have implemented the Bank’s Pandemic Contingency Plan with staff working remotely if possible and practicing social distancing through telecommunication meetings and rotating staff through shelter at home practices. Capital and Liquidity remain strong and USMB is well positioned to manage through the Pandemic.”

US Metro Bank is a California chartered, full service commercial nonmember bank headquartered in Garden Grove, California with six branch offices in California – Garden Grove, Anaheim, Buena Park (Fullerton Branch), Koreatown/Los Angeles, Fashion District/Los Angeles, Torrance and with loan production offices in Dallas and Seattle. The Bank opened for business on September 15, 2006, and offers deposit and loan products (including commercial real estate, commercial and industrial and SBA loans), as well as related banking services to its targeted client base of executives, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses, generally in the Southern California area.

This release contains forward-looking statements, including our expectations with respect to future events that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from management’s projections, forecasts, estimates and expectations include: fluctuation in market rates of interest and loan and deposit pricing, adverse changes in the overall national economy as well as adverse economic conditions in our specific market areas, maintenance and development of well-established and valued client relationships and referral source relationships, and acquisition or loss of key production personnel. Other risks that can affect the Bank are detailed from time to time in our annual reports. We caution readers that the list of factors above is not exclusive. The forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this release, and we may not undertake steps to update the forward-looking statements to reflect the impact of any circumstances or events that arise after the date the forward-looking statements are made. In addition, our past results of operations are not necessarily indicative of future performance.

US METRO BANCORP* CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (unaudited) (All amounts in thousands except per share information) At or for the Three Months Ended 12/31/2020 9/30/2020 % Change Net Income $ 863 $ 1,105 -21.90 % Net Income Per Share (Basic) $ 0.05 $ 0.07 -21.90 % ROAA (Annualized) 0.45 % 0.65 % -0.19 % ROAE (Annualized) 5.46 % 7.19 % -1.73 % Efficiency Ratio 60.80 % 53.16 % 7.64 % Assets $ 766,987 $ 733,656 4.54 % Gross Loans $ 594,349 $ 582,012 2.12 % Deposits $ 667,360 $ 641,144 4.09 % Non-Interest Bearing Deposits $ 192,110 $ 189,238 1.52 % Common Equity $ 62,231 $ 61,367 1.41 % Ending Common Shares O/S 16,230,000 16,230,000 Book Value Per Common Shares $ 3.83 $ 3.78 At or for the Twelve Months Ended 12/31/2020 Net Income $ 4,067 Net Income Per Share (Basic) $ 0.25 ROAA (Annualized) 0.62 % ROAE (Annualized) 5.87 % Efficiency Ratio 60.87 % Assets $ 766,987 Gross Loans $ 594,349 Deposits $ 666,435 Non-Interest Bearing Deposits $ 191,185 Common Equity $ 62,231 Ending Common Shares O/S 16,230,000 Book Value Per Common Shares $ 3.83 * BANCORP Formed in January 2020

US METRO BANK (only) FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (unaudited) BALANCE SHEET (All amounts in thousands except per share information) Assets 12/31/2020 12/31/2019 Y-O-Y Change Cash and Due From Bank $ 11,383 $ 13,074 $ (1,691 ) -12.9 % Investments and Fed Funds Sold $ 152,429 $ 125,781 26,648 21.2 % Loans Outstanding 594,349 393,648 200,701 51.0 % Loan Loss Reserve (9,361 ) (5,206 ) (4,155 ) 79.8 % Other Assets 18,187 14,991 3,196 21.3 % Total Assets $ 766,987 $ 542,288 $ 224,699 41.4 % Liabilities and Capital 12/31/2020 12/31/2019 Y-O-Y Change Deposits $ 668,285 $ 477,180 $ 191,105 40.0 % Borrowings 8,864 4,172 4,692 112.5 % Other Liabilities 2,301 2,775 (474 ) -17.1 % Equity 87,537 58,161 29,376 50.5 % Total Liabilities and Capital $ 766,987 $ 542,288 $ 224,699 41.4 % STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS Three Months Ended Income Statement 12/31/2020 12/31/2019 Q-O-Q Change Interest Income $ 6,827 $ 6,902 $ (75 ) -1.1 % Interest Expense 863 1,774 (911 ) -51.4 % Net Interest Income 5,964 5,128 836 16.3 % Provision for Loan Losses 1,360 400 960 240.0 % Other Income 2,593 1,352 1,241 91.8 % Operating Expenses 4,865 3,747 1,118 29.8 % Tax 696 688 8 1.2 % Net Income $ 1,636 $ 1,645 $ (9 ) -0.5 % STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS Twelve Months Ended Income Statement 12/31/2020 12/31/2019 Y-O-Y Change Interest Income $ 26,165 $ 24,745 $ 1,420 5.7 % Interest Expense 4,930 6,576 (1,646 ) -25.0 % Net Interest Income 21,235 18,169 3,066 16.9 % Provision for Loan Losses 4,445 1,600 2,845 N/A Other Income 6,506 5,343 1,163 21.8 % Operating Expenses 15,636 14,384 1,252 8.7 % Tax 2,288 2,289 (1 ) NM Net Income $ 5,372 $ 5,239 $ 133 2.5 % Ratios 12/31/2020 12/31/2019 Y-O-Y Change Net Loan to Deposits 87.54 % 81.40 % 6.13 % ALLL/Gross Loans 1.58 % 1.32 % 0.25 % NPAs/Total Assets 0.30 % 0.17 % 0.13 % Tier One Leverage Ratio 11.37 % 10.89 % 0.48 % YTD ROAA (annualized) 0.81 % 1.12 % -0.30 % YTD ROAE (annualized) 7.79 % 9.49 % -1.69 % Net Interest Margin (QTD) 3.23 % 4.13 % -0.90 % Net Interest Margin (YTD) 3.32 % 4.16 % -0.84 %

