Zions Bancorporation to Present at the KBW Winter Financial Services Symposium

SALT LAKE CITY–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Harris Simmons, Chairman and CEO of Zions Bancorporation (NASDAQ: ZION), will appear telephonically as a speaker at the KBW Winter Financial Services Symposium, Wednesday, February 10 at 9:30 a.m. EST. A live webcast of the session may be accessed on the Zions Bancorporation website, zionsbancorporation.com. The webcast will also be archived and available on the website for 30 days.

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. is one of the nation’s premier financial services companies with annual net revenue of $2.8 billion in 2020 and more than $80 billion of total assets. Zions operates under local management teams and distinct brands in 11 western states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington and Wyoming. The Bank is a consistent recipient of national and state-wide customer survey awards in small and middle-market banking, as well as a leader in public finance advisory services and Small Business Administration lending. In 2020, Zions ranked as the 9th largest provider in the U.S. of the SBA’s Paycheck Protection Program loans. In addition, Zions is included in the S&P 500 and NASDAQ Financial 100 indices. Investor information and links to local banking brands can be accessed at zionsbancorporation.com.

