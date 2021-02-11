AirPhysio Reviews – Natural Breathing Aid for your Needs – Product Review by Mike Vaughn

Airphysio is an international positive expiratory pressure OPEP device that uses an all-natural process and helps in controlling mucus clearance, secretion, and lung expansion. Check out our review.

New York City, NY , Feb. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — There has been an increase in breathing problems, mostly because one makes and uses wrong lifestyle choices, naturally occurring diseases like asthma, COPD, and bronchiectasis. Researchers have designed a therapy and treatment device that improves the quality of life and seeks to help patients with lung conditions like asthma, COPD cystic fibrosis to clear their lungs.

Airphysio works by helping to clear the accumulated mucus in the lungs, increasing lung capacity, hence makes breathing easier. Airphysio is an extremely timely device for mucus clearance and lung expansion. The positive expiratory pressure OPEP products are devices designed and may be used for natural mucus clearance and lung cleaning.

At the same time, Airphysio is an award-winning Oscillating Positive Expiratory Pressure OPEP device that helps in facilitating secretion mobilization, mucus clearance, and lung expansion by improving the lung volume. (Any/all of the links on this post are affiliate links of which the author receives a small commission from sales of this product/service, but the price is the same to you.)

What Is Air Physio?

Airphysio is an international positive expiratory pressure OPEP device that uses an all-natural process and helps in controlling mucus clearance, secretion, and lung expansion. Through a process known as Oscillating positive expiratory pressure OPEP, you will maintain optimal hygiene in your lungs, and your lung capacity will be restored.

The product is designed and used to work in reducing respiratory conditions like Asthma, COPD, Cystic Fibrosis, and bronchiectasis in an easier manner. All these conditions reduce the body’s ability to get rid of contaminated mucus from the lungs. Research has found that asthma reduces your lung capacity by 5-25ml per year and may reduce your life expectancy as well.

Without exercise, breathlessness occurs when the lung capacity is reduced to a level that it cannot support many physical activities. Hence, the rise for the need to clear the lungs and lung expansion.

The award-winning products are designed in a manner that combines positive expiratory pressure OPEP and Vibration to perform the following functions in the lungs;

It helps to loosen the mucus on the walls of the airways to enable easier secretion

Facilitates the transport of mucus out of the airways

The OPEP device is suitable for mucus, COPD clearance

Helps to promote lung expansion and clear the airways

Helps to recruit underutilized parts of the lungs

Helps to reduce the mucus build up during an infection

Promotes the removal of pollutants and inhaled allergens

Helps to promote airways clearance and pulmonary hygiene, thereby reducing the risk of new infection and pneumonia.

Mucus On The Chest

The body naturally makes mucus every day, and its presence does not necessarily translate to an illness. Mucus secretion is the respiratory system’s work and is situated in the nose, throat, lungs, and mouth. Contrary to what people think, mucus plays an important role as it helps in protecting you against certain infections. Ordinarily, the body makes about one liter of mucus daily. However, too much secretion is a sign of infection and makes breathing and exercise harder. Consequently, you will need to clear the excess mucus.

Here are few situations that will get mucus into your chest:

Acid Reflux

Too much acid reflux in the stomach ends up moving to the esophagus and the throat. This will result in chest congestion and postnatal drip, and a reduction in lung capacity.

Allergies

Allergies are known to have a host of symptoms, including sneezing, itchy eyes, coughing, and chest tightness. If you are allergic to something airborne, the reaction will likely involve the lungs.

Asthma

Along with other asthma symptoms, coughing is a sign that your airways are inflamed, and a small amount of mucus decreases the lung capacity.

Bacterial And Viral Infection

Infections like the flu, pneumonia, and bronchitis cause airways to develop large amounts of mucus, green or yellow, hence reducing lung capacity.

Cystic Fibrosis

The cystic fibrosis condition is usually inherited, resulting in mucus thickening on the lungs and other organs. As you advance in age, this condition is likely to worsen.

Use Of Airphysio Device

Making use of Airphysio device is easy, and so you do not require help from anybody to use it. The makers designed it to work and help an amateur without much exercise. First, it is recommended that you fill your lungs by taking a deep breathe (abdominal breath). Hold the breath for 2 to 3 seconds before placing the product into your mouth. Exhale through the device fast and consistently at a rate of between 2 to 5 seconds until you empty your lungs. As you do this, ensure you don’t push too hard as you may end up feeling tight in the chest.

While some people get it right without too much exertion, some will struggle at the start but get used to it with time. Once you feel that your lungs are at optimal lung capacity, you should be able to lift the ball bearing off the cone and have it oscillating. It is recommended that you loosen the Airphysio device to have the cap facing up and tilt it until you feel maximum vibrations on your chest. As you do this, try and keep your cheeks stiff to help amplify the impact of Airphysio on the chest.

After exhaling through the award-wining product, mucus will start accumulating near the top of the lungs or at the back of the throat, depending on your response. If that is the case for you, initiate the cough to expel the mucus; if not, you should continue working up to the throat and choose to swallow.

Repeat the process six times at approximately two times per minute for up to 5 minutes. Take two deep breaths in between each session as it reduces the chance of getting lightheaded. Before initiating the mucus clearance and lung expansion process, it is essential to take the following steps:

First, loosen, relax and take a proper posture and position Slowly inhale beyond the normal breath but do not fill your lungs completely Hold you are breath for 2 to 3 seconds Place the Airphysio gadget on the mouth and exhale through it reasonably fast but not at a forceful speed but ensure you do not empty the lungs. Adjust the tilt to feel a maximum vibration in the chest and keep your cheeks as stiff as possible. Repeat the following steps 2 to 4 for 5 to 10 breaths until you feel the mucus accumulated on top of the lungs.

Device Review

The Oscillating Positive Expiratory Pressure therapy OPEP device consists of the following parts;

Circular cone

Mouthpiece and base

Mouthpiece cap

Child-resistant protective cover

Stainless steel ball

Airphysio is available in different sizes that help individualized treatment. Small-sized steel balls help reduce expiratory resistance and lung expansion, especially for children and adults with low lung capacity and severe respiratory conditions. On the other hand, a regular-sized steel ball is best for healthy, active individuals with moderate respiratory conditions that are likely to reduce lung capacity.

How Airphysio Oscillating Positive Expiratory Pressure Works

The medical device works via Oscillating Positive Expiratory Pressure, similar to the cough mechanism. The mechanism uses a combination of expanding the diaphragm and closing the diaphragm by closing and then releasing the vocal cords to come up with an explosive release of air from the lungs and expel foreign particles.

Airphysio combines expanding the diaphragm and stainless-steel ball bearing to create a cone seal to help create a similar effect. Airphysio increases the coughing process by about 15 to 35 per second, which helps expand and contract the airway walls faster, helping to loosen the mucus and create a more efficient way of expanding the lungs. Well-positioned lungs mean enough space for expelling mucus and other foreign particles that can interfere with your breathing system. The Airphysio also helps in increasing lung capacity and opening blocked semi-closed airways.

Hence, the therapy device is suitable for COPD, mucus clearance, and lung expansion. Visit the official website to see more customer reviews!

How To Clean Airphysio

After making use of Air physio device, you need to clean it to remove moisture or mucus from internal components. To do this, disassemble the gadget, and there are two windows to this. Above the window on one side, a tiny raised spike indicates the correction of the child’s safety latch that is depressed to open the device. Ensure that the clear cap on the tip is pointed away from you as you place Airphysio down on a hard surface.

After that, place a pointy object on the right side of the window to depress the child safety latch. Go ahead and lift Airphysio and then twist the cap 0.3 anti-clockwise and pull the clear cap away from the device body.

Once the Airphysio is fully dissembled, wash all the parts with tap water with a mild soap or detergent. Thereafter, rinse all the components with tap water and then wipe it with a clean towel. Go ahead and wipe the already clean device in an alcohol solution, preferably ethyl or isopropyl, with 60-90% alcohol concentration.

Once you are sure that all the parts are clean and dry, reassemble and store the Airphysio device in a clean and dry place. Cleaning Airphysio device at least once a day is recommended.

Why You Need The Airphysio Positive Expiratory Pressure Opep Device

Anybody can experience a body’s natural condition known as COPD, mucus dysfunction. The breathing condition refers to when the lungs develop excess mucus over a given time to protect foreign particles. This could occur when the lungs are infected by viruses, COPD, pathogens or bacteria, and other foreign particles like smoking, pollution, or fumes. Such conditions excite the lungs to produce excess mucus or conditions like inflammation, respiratory attack, agitation, or even asthma, hence the need for a lung expansion and mucus clearance.

The symptoms associated with asthma, COPD, cystic fibrosis, and bronchiectasis may lead to a loss of up to 64 ml lung function per year and makes exercise hard.

The OPEP product helps to treat the following breathing conditions:

Asthma

Atelectasis

Cystic Fibrosis

Bronchiectasis

The Elderly or Smokers

Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) – Chronic Bronchitis

Airphysio is designed for both teenagers and adults with breathing complications. The OPEP device is easy to use to clear the mucus in your lungs due to excess secretion. The therapy products are also designed and recommended for chronic conditions like asthma, COPD, bronchitis, bronchiectasis.

How Does Airphysio Help With Asthma?

As mentioned earlier in this publication, the Airphysio device can reduce asthma symptoms, such as bronchitis and bronchiectasis. Airphysio can help asthma patients in two distinct ways: First, the device assists in the body’s natural clearance process to help the airways and condition the lungs by clearing any blockage or build-up of excess mucus. The device uses two methods, namely mobilization and elimination methods.

Airphysio device can help asthma patients is through vibrations or flutter effect. Deep breathing assists in conditioning the airway, thus helping to improve lung capacity through the physiotherapy method.

Why Airphysio?

Airphysio is an international award-winning device that uses Oscillating Positive Expiratory Pressure OPEP(OPEP) is used for the natural treatment and better therapy of COPD, chronic medical breathing conditions. The product is used as it helps the body’s natural cleaning process by naturally improving the user’s breathing. When you exhale through this breathing device, positive pressure is created on the lungs, which helps to loosen mucus on the airway wall to cough them out naturally. That way, you can finally breathe in and out without straining. If you look through its reviews from the manufacturer’s official website, you will find that most customers that used it have described this device as ‘life-changing.’

Here are some reasons the Airphysio device is a good option for the natural treatment and therapy of your breathing difficulties;

Naturally Clears Mucus From Airways

Airphysio is recommended because it helps to naturally clear excess mucus build-up on your lungs, thus opening up the blocked semi-closed airways. When Airphysio is used, it helps maintain optimal hygiene of the lungs while restoring maximum lung capacity.

Works Instantly

Many customers and people have applauded this device for its ability to improve breathing within minutes of use. Airphysio is extremely fast and effective; within an hour or two, your lungs become clearer and ready to work, and the more you use it, the better, stronger, and healthier your lungs become.

Easy To Use

Airphysio is easy to use; blow it for few seconds and then put it in a safe place for another session. With Airphysio, there is no need for battery or refills. Furthermore, the mucus clearance process is easy.

All-Natural, Safe, And Effective

Airphysio gives you a chance to clear out, expand and strengthen your lungs without having to use chemicals, toxins, or steroids. Airphysio assists the body’s natural cleaning process hence helps to maintain optimal breathing.

Also, the science behind this device have been well-researched and found to be highly effective.

Works for several respiratory conditions Airphysio is trusted and has proven to help bronchiectasis, asthma, COPD, cystic fibrosis, and Atelectasis, among many other respiratory conditions.

No Prescription Needed

Airphysio is 100% drug-free, natural, and uses high-quality medical-grade material, and so you can get one for yourself without a prescription.

30-Day Satisfaction Guarantee And 1-Year Warranty

If you are not satisfied with this product’s working, you have a chance to return it and get your full refund. To make the refund process easy, you can reach the customer care team on their email info@airphysio.com.

In reviews, people have also claimed that they have used their phone numbers to initiate the refund policy. You can reach them on 1300 723 110 or +61 7 3535 0640.

People could also send the makers a letter and address it to Unit 3, 6-8 Amber Road, Tweed Heads South NSW 2486

Caution When Using Airphysio

This process can make the user feel lightheaded due to the amount of carbon dioxide going into the body. In such a case, take a break and breathe normally until you feel normal.

Where To Buy

Price And Money-Back Guarantee

The makers of Airphysio suggest that people may purchase medical products from the official website. By doing so, people are assured of getting an authentic and legitimate product for the treatment and therapy of their pulmonary and medical issues such as bronchiectasis, excess mucus secretion,

You may buy one medical device at a reasonable price from the official site. They are currently having a sale where you can purchase one device at a discounted price though. Besides, you may also get a better offer where it involves getting three devices for the price of two.

The Airphysio makers are confident that you will love the product, and its quality is top-notch. Nevertheless, Airphysio has a 30-day money-back guarantee, where you can get a full refund of your money. Besides reaching them through phone, you can mail this address: Unit 3, 6-8 Amber Road, Tweed Heads South NSW 2486.

Airphysio Review – Final Thoughts

If you are in the market searching for an easy-to-use medical Oscillating Positive Expiratory Pressure (OPEP) therapy breathing device to assist the body’s natural cleaning process through mucus clearance and lung expansion, Airphysio is an excellent choice.

Besides, if you suffer from conditions like Asthma, COPD, Cystic Fibrosis, Bronchiectasis, Bronchitis, or are you getting short of breath, you need to purchase and make use of the Airphysio device.

The breath training device can be purchased through GetAirPhysio.io, where you’ll get the international OPEP device that assists you clear the mucus, facilitate secretion mobilization, improve breathing, and increases lung volume and lung capacity.

The product is straightforward to use. Besides, reviews from people who have used the products affirm that they have been able to have a better and easier time breathing for the rest of their life.

Airphysio’s authenticity is best affirmed by health care personnel who recommend the use of Airphysio for the treatment and therapy of most of the chronic pulmonary conditions in life such as bronchitis, COPD, bronchiectasis.

